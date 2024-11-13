Toyota Hyryder, Toyota Taisor And Toyota Glanza Get Limited Edition; Year-end Discounts On Offer Too

The year-end discounts for the Toyota Rumion, Taisor and Glanza are only valid till December 31, 2024

Toyota has introduced limited editions for the Hyryder, Taisor, and Glanza with accessories worth up to Rs 50,817 which need to be bought separately.

Accessories include items like floor mats, grille garnish, and chrome trims.

The Toyota Rumion, Taisor, and Glanza also have year-end offers worth over Rs 1 lakh.

Customers can choose between the limited edition or year-end offers but can’t combine the two.

There are no mechanical changes in the models with accessory packs.

Toyota has introduced a limited edition of the Hyryder, Taisor, and Glanza which offers accessories worth up to Rs 50,817 on select variants. The Toyota Rumion (except CNG variants), Taisor, and Glanza also have year-end offers worth over Rs 1 lakh, but customers can choose either the limited edition models or the year-end discounts. Here’s a look at the accessories offered with the limited edition:

Model Toyota Glanza Toyota Taisor Toyota Hyryder Variants in which the accessories are offered All variants E, S, and S Plus (only petrol variants) Mild-hybrid version: S, G and V variants Strong hybrid version: Only G and V variants Accessory list 3D floor mats

Door visors

Lower grille garnish

Chrome outside rearview mirror (ORVM) garnish

Chrome tail light garnish

Front bumper garnish

Chrome garnish on fenders

Bumper corner protector

Chrome rear bumper garnish 3D floor mats

3D boot mat

Headlight garnish

Front grille garnish

Body cover

Illuminated door sill guards

Black gloss and red rear bumper corner garnish

Black gloss and red roof-mounted spoiler extender

Black gloss and red front bumper garnish Mudflaps

Door visor

3D floor mats

Front bumper garnish

Rear bumper garnish

Headlight garnish

Hood emblem

Body cladding

Fender garnish

Rear door lid garnish

Footwell illumination

Dashcam

Chrome door handles Price Rs 17,381 Rs 17,931 Rs 50,817

Please note that these accessories are not complimentary and you will have to pay for these accessories over the particular variant’s price of the chosen car. There are no mechanical changes in the cars that come with the accessory packs.

Customers of the Toyota Taisor and Glanza can choose between the accessory packs or the year-end offers, but not both. The Toyota Rumion customers choosing the petrol variants can take advantage of the year-end offers. Although Toyota has not specified the exact amount for each model, it has stated that the offers are worth over Rs 1 lakh. Notably, these year-end offers are available only until December 31, 2024.

Powertrain Options

Toyota Glanza:

A 1.2-litre petrol engine (90 PS/113 Nm) with a 5-speed manual or AMT (automated manual transmission)

A 1.2-litre petrol-CNG option (77 PS/98.5 Nm) with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Toyota Taisor:

A 1.2-litre petrol engine (90 PS/113 Nm) with a 5-speed manual or AMT.

A 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (100 PS/148 Nm) with a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission.

A 1.2-litre petrol-CNG option (77 PS/98.5 Nm) with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Toyota Rumion:

A 1.5-litre petrol engine (103 PS/137 Nm) with a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

A 1.5-litre petrol-CNG option (88 PS/121.5 Nm) with a 5-speed manual transmission

Toyota Hyryder:

A 1.5-litre mild-hybrid engine (103 PS/137 Nm) with a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission. It is available with front-wheel-drive (FWD) or all-wheel-drive (AWD only with the manual transmission).

A 1.5-litre strong-hybrid engine (116 PS/122 Nm) with an e-CVT (electronic continuously variable automatic transmission)

A 1.5-litre petrol-CNG engine (88 PS/121.5 Nm) with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Price and Rivals

The Toyota Glanza is priced between Rs 6.86 lakh and Rs 10 lakh. It rivals the Maruti Baleno, Hyundai i20, and Tata Altroz.

The Toyota Taisor is priced from Rs 7.74 lakh to Rs 13.08 lakh. It directly rivals the Maruti Fronx, while also serving as a competitor to sub-4m SUVs like the Skoda Kylaq, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue.

The Toyota Rumion is priced from Rs 10.44 lakh to Rs 13.73 lakh. It rivals MPVs like the Maruti Ertiga, Maruti XL6 and Kia Carens.

The Toyota Hyryder is priced between Rs 11.14 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh. It rivals other compact SUVs, including the Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara and Honda Elevate.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

