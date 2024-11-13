All
Toyota Hyryder, Toyota Taisor And Toyota Glanza Get Limited Edition; Year-end Discounts On Offer Too

Modified On Nov 13, 2024 04:20 PM By Dipan for Toyota Hyryder

The year-end discounts for the Toyota Rumion, Taisor and Glanza are only valid till December 31, 2024

  • Toyota has introduced limited editions for the Hyryder, Taisor, and Glanza with accessories worth up to Rs 50,817 which need to be bought separately.

  • Accessories include items like floor mats, grille garnish, and chrome trims.

  • The Toyota Rumion, Taisor, and Glanza also have year-end offers worth over Rs 1 lakh.

  • Customers can choose between the limited edition or year-end offers but can’t combine the two.

  • There are no mechanical changes in the models with accessory packs.

Toyota has introduced a limited edition of the Hyryder, Taisor, and Glanza which offers accessories worth up to Rs 50,817 on select variants. The Toyota Rumion (except CNG variants), Taisor, and Glanza also have year-end offers worth over Rs 1 lakh, but customers can choose either the limited edition models or the year-end discounts. Here’s a look at the accessories offered with the limited edition:

Model

Toyota Glanza

Toyota Taisor

Toyota Hyryder

Variants in which the accessories are offered

All variants

E, S, and S Plus (only petrol variants)

Mild-hybrid version: S, G and V variants

Strong hybrid version: Only G and V variants

Accessory list

  • 3D floor mats

  • Door visors

  • Lower grille garnish

  • Chrome outside rearview mirror (ORVM) garnish

  • Chrome tail light garnish

  • Front bumper garnish

  • Chrome garnish on fenders

  • Bumper corner protector

  • Chrome rear bumper garnish

  • 3D floor mats

  • 3D boot mat

  • Headlight garnish

  • Front grille garnish

  • Body cover

  • Illuminated door sill guards

  • Black gloss and red rear bumper corner garnish

  • Black gloss and red roof-mounted spoiler extender

  • Black gloss and red front bumper garnish 

  • Mudflaps

  • Door visor

  • 3D floor mats

  • Front bumper garnish

  • Rear bumper garnish

  • Headlight garnish

  • Hood emblem

  • Body cladding

  • Fender garnish

  • Rear door lid garnish

  • Footwell illumination

  • Dashcam

  • Chrome door handles

Price

Rs 17,381

Rs 17,931

Rs 50,817

Toyota Glanza (image of standard model used for representation purposes only)

Please note that these accessories are not complimentary and you will have to pay for these accessories over the particular variant’s price of the chosen car. There are no mechanical changes in the cars that come with the accessory packs.

Toyota Rumion (image of standard model used for representation purposes only

Customers of the Toyota Taisor and Glanza can choose between the accessory packs or the year-end offers, but not both. The Toyota Rumion customers choosing the petrol variants can take advantage of the year-end offers. Although Toyota has not specified the exact amount for each model, it has stated that the offers are worth over Rs 1 lakh. Notably, these year-end offers are available only until December 31, 2024.

Also Read: Maruti, Hyundai And Mahindra Were The Best-selling Carmakers In October 2024

Powertrain Options

Toyota Glanza:

  • A 1.2-litre petrol engine (90 PS/113 Nm) with a 5-speed manual or AMT (automated manual transmission) 

  • A 1.2-litre petrol-CNG option (77 PS/98.5 Nm) with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Toyota Taisor (image of standard model used for representation purposes only)

Toyota Taisor:

  • A 1.2-litre petrol engine (90 PS/113 Nm) with a 5-speed manual or AMT.

  • A 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (100 PS/148 Nm) with a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission.

  • A 1.2-litre petrol-CNG option (77 PS/98.5 Nm) with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Toyota Rumion:

  • A 1.5-litre petrol engine (103 PS/137 Nm) with a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

  • A 1.5-litre petrol-CNG option (88 PS/121.5 Nm) with a 5-speed manual transmission

Toyota Hyryder (image of standard model used for representational purposes only)

Toyota Hyryder:

  •  A 1.5-litre mild-hybrid engine (103 PS/137 Nm) with a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission. It is available with front-wheel-drive (FWD) or all-wheel-drive (AWD only with the manual transmission).

  •  A 1.5-litre strong-hybrid engine (116 PS/122 Nm) with an e-CVT (electronic continuously variable automatic transmission)

  • A 1.5-litre petrol-CNG engine (88 PS/121.5 Nm) with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Price and Rivals

The Toyota Glanza is priced between Rs 6.86 lakh and Rs 10 lakh. It rivals the Maruti Baleno, Hyundai i20, and Tata Altroz.

Toyota Taisor Rear

The Toyota Taisor is priced from Rs 7.74 lakh to Rs 13.08 lakh. It directly rivals the Maruti Fronx, while also serving as a competitor to sub-4m SUVs like the Skoda Kylaq, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue.

The Toyota Rumion is priced from Rs 10.44 lakh to Rs 13.73 lakh. It rivals MPVs like the Maruti Ertiga, Maruti XL6 and Kia Carens.

Toyota Hyryder

The Toyota Hyryder is priced between Rs 11.14 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh. It rivals other compact SUVs, including the Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara and Honda Elevate.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

Read More on : Urban Cruiser Hyryder on road price

Dipan
Was this article helpful ?

1 out of 1 found this helpful

