The facelifted Hyundai Alcazar will likely have a redesigned face to set it apart from the new Creta

Exterior changes include new grille design, fresh alloy wheels, and vertically stacked LED taillights.

Expected to be available in both 6- and 7-seat layouts as the outgoing model.

Cabin updates could include an integrated setup for the dual digital displays.

Should get the new Creta’s dual-zone AC and ADAS suite as well.

Likely to get the same turbo-petrol and diesel engine options as the current Alcazar.

Expected to be launched in the second half of 2024; prices could start from Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).

Following the introduction of the facelifted Hyundai Creta in early 2024, the Korean carmaker is now readying the updated Alcazar 3-row SUV for India. The facelifted Hyundai Alcazar has now been spotted on test in its home country of South Korea ahead of its expected India launch by the end of 2024.

Details Observed In The Spy Shots

While the test mule was covered in heavy camouflage, it is clear that the new Alcazar will not have the same fascia as the facelifted Creta. That said, it will have common Hyundai design elements like a split-headlight setup with the LED DRL strip located above the redesigned grille. Although the facelifted Alcazar’s side hasn’t been snapped just yet, it is expected to get a fresh set of alloy wheels. The rear of the facelifted SUV is expected to have vertically stacked LED taillights to set it apart further from the new Creta. It will continue to have a dual-tip exhaust, same as the existing model.

Expected Cabin And Feature Updates

The interior of the facelifted Alcazar hasn’t been spied yet but if the new Creta’s cabin is anything to go by, expect it to also have a refreshed dashboard layout. It will continue to be offered in both 6- and 7-seat layouts. Hyundai could also offer the 2024 Alcazar with two 10.25-inch digital displays (one for instrumentation and the other for infotainment) and dual-zone AC from the new Creta.

In terms of safety, the 3-row Hyundai SUV should get six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, and the Creta’s suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for features like autonomous collision avoidance and adaptive cruise control.

Same Powertrains

Hyundai will offer the new Alcazar with the same engine-gearbox options as the outgoing model:

Specification 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 160 PS 116 PS Torque 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

*DCT- dual-clutch automatic transmission

How Much Would It Cost?

The facelifted Hyundai Alcazar could have a starting price of Rs 17 lakh. For reference, the currently sold model is priced from Rs 16.77 lakh to Rs 21.28 lakh. The updated 3-row SUV will continue to go up against the Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, and MG Hector Plus.

