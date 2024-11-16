Car News That Mattered This Week (November 11-15): New Launches And Crash Test Reports Updates On Upcoming Cars, And More

Apart from the launch of the 2024 Maruti Dzire, this week also saw new teasers of the 2024 Honda Amaze and Mahindra’s upcoming EVs

We saw the launch of the much-awaited Maruti Dzire with some updates about the upcoming cars from Honda and Mahindra BE. In the same week, Kia confirmed the name of its upcoming SUV and Toyota launched editions for a few of its models. To help you catch up on all the important events from this week, we have compiled a list in this weekly wrap-up.

2024 Maruti Dzire Launched

Shortly after the unveiling of the 2024 Maruti Dzire, the automaker disclosed the prices for the same. With the latest generational update, the 2024 Dzire now visually distinguishes itself from the Swift, while also having some feature advantages over the latter.

Honda Amaze New Teaser Sketches Released

The 2024 Honda Amaze was teased once again via new exterior and interior design sketches, ahead of its launch. This time, the teaser also hinted at an exciting new feature, sparking speculation about a potential segment-first addition.

Mahindra XEV 9e And BE 6e Interiors Teased

Two new upcoming electric cars from Mahindra, the XEV 9e And BE 6e, are set to make their debut soon. They had been teased again, this time giving us a glimpse of their interior. Both of these electric cars feature a coupe roofline and will be the first EVs under the new XEV and Born Electric (BE) brands, built on Mahindra’s new INGLO architecture.

Kia’s New SUV Name Confirmed

The Korean carmaker, Kia christened its upcoming SUV as the ‘Kia Syros’. The Kia Syros will sit between the Sonet and Seltos. Based on the teasers, it will have a boxy and tall silhouette inspired from the Kia EV9.

Mercedes AMG C63 Launched

Mercedes-Benz launched the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance, a high-performance variant of the C-Class sedan. Powering the AMG C 63 S E Performance is a Formula 1-derived 4-cylinder twin-turbo petrol engine, making it the world’s most powerful 4-cylinder production car.

Toyota’s Limited Editions Launched

Toyota launched limited editions of the Hyryder, Taisor, and Glanza, offering accessories worth thousands on select variants. The Toyota Rumion (excluding CNG variants), Taisor, and Glanza can also be had with year-end offers, however, buyers can opt for either of the two offers. Note that these offers are valid for a limited period only.

Mahindra SUVs BNCAP Ratings Revealed

The Mahindra Thar Roxx, XUV 3XO, and the XUV400 EV were crash tested at Bharat NCAP, and all three Mahindra SUVs came out with impressive results. All three cars come with standard safety features like 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat anchors. That said, two of the models also get level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) features.

2024 Audi Q7 Bookings Open

The German automaker started accepting orders for the facelifted Audi Q7. The 2024 Q7 gets subtle exterior and interior updates, but still uses the same powerhouse as its outgoing version.

2024 BMW M340i launched

The BMW M340i, the sportier iteration of the 3 Series, received a MY24 (model year) update. The updates to the M340i go beyond aesthetics, with improvements to both its ride and handling.

Tata Harrier And Safari Features Revised

The Tata Harrier and Safari gained two new advanced safety features which were not available at the time of launch. That’s not all, the automaker has also rejigged the paint options available with each variant of both SUVs.

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.

Read More on : Dzire AMT