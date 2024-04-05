English | हिंदी

Skoda Sub-4m SUV Spied Testing, Launch Slated For Early 2025

Published On Apr 05, 2024 02:15 PM By Rohit for Skoda Sub 4 Meter SUV

The spy video of the heavily camouflaged test mule managed to give away key design details

Skoda sub-4m SUV spied

  • Skoda to base the new sub-4m SUV on the Kushaq’s MQB-A0-IN platform.

  • New spy video also showed a heavily draped interior; Kushaq-like touchscreen seen.

  • Other expected features include sunroof, a 360-degree camera, and up to six airbags.

  • Likely to get the Kushaq’s 1-litre turbo-petrol unit to fit the tax bracket of the segment.

  • Prices of the Skoda sub-4m SUV could start from Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda recently announced its plan to enter the sub-4m SUV space in India next year. While its launch will take place only in early 2025, Skoda has already started testing the SUV on our roads. Now, a new spy video showing one of the test mules of the SUV has surfaced online, giving us a closer look at its exterior and interior.

Details Seen In The Spy Shots

Skoda sub-4m SUV front spied

Although the SUV was draped in heavy camouflage, it did give away some key design details of the exterior. The Skoda sub-4m SUV will have a split-headlight setup with the LED DRLs (to also double up as turn indicators) located in the upper portion of the fascia. Other noticeable details include a sleek butterfly grille, and a bigger air dam featuring a honeycomb pattern in the lower half of the bumper.

The test mule was equipped with steel wheels with black covers and it had wraparound LED taillights. In profile, it does seem like a smaller version of the Skoda Kushaq, but it’s from the rear that it will most resemble the Skoda compact SUV. Underneath the skin, the new sub-4m SUV will be based on a shortened version of the MQB-A0-IN platform that underpins the Kushaq.

Visible Cabin Updates

The spy video also gives us a brief look at the Skoda SUV’s cabin, which is also covered in thick camouflage. That said, we can notice a free-standing touchscreen infotainment unit (likely to come with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay).

Skoda sub-4m SUV touchscreen spied

We expect Skoda to also equip it with a digital driver’s display, cruise control, single-pane sunroof, and ventilated front seats. In terms of safety, the Skoda sub-4m SUV could get up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Also Read: Skoda Superb Makes A Comeback, Launched In India At Rs 54 Lakh

A Single Powertrain On Offer

Skoda is expected to provide the sub-4m SUV with the smaller 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (115 PS/178 Nm) from the Kushaq. It is expected to get a choice of both 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

Expected Price And Competition

Skoda sub-4m SUV rear spied

The Skoda sub-4m SUV is expected to go on sale by March 2025, with prices likely to start from Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will lock horns with the Maruti BrezzaKia SonetTata NexonHyundai VenueMahindra XUV300Nissan MagniteRenault Kiger, as well as the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor sub-4m crossovers.

Image Source

Write your Comment on Skoda Sub 4 Meter SUV

We need your city to customize your experience