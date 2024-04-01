New Kia Sonet HTE (O) And HTK (O) Variants Launched, Prices Start From Rs 8.19 Lakh

Published On Apr 01, 2024 05:30 PM By Rohit for Kia Sonet

The sunroof becomes even more accessible on the Kia Sonet with these new variants

New Sonet variants, HTE (O) and HTK (O), are based on the HTE and HTK trims, respectively.

Kia has priced the HTE (O) from Rs 8.19 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

The HTK (O) is priced between Rs 9.25 lakh and Rs 10.85 lakh.

Both new variants get a choice of petrol and diesel engines but only with the manual shifter.

The HTE (O) gets sunroof and sunglass holder from the next-in-line HTK variant.

Kia is offering the Sonet HTK (O) with a sunroof, auto AC, connected LED taillights and rear defogger.

The Kia Sonet has just received two new lower-spec variants called the HTE (O) and HTK (O) that are based on the HTE and HTK trims, respectively. Both the new (O) variants are available with a choice of both petrol and diesel engines.

Variant-wise Prices

New Variant Variant It’s Based On Difference Petrol HTE (O) - Rs 8.19 lakh HTE - Rs 7.99 lakh +Rs 20,000 HTK (O) - Rs 9.25 lakh HTK - Rs 8.89 lakh +Rs 36,000 Diesel HTE (O) - Rs 10 lakh HTE - Rs 9.80 lakh +Rs 20,000 HTK (O) - Rs 10.85 lakh HTK - Rs 10.50 lakh +Rs 35,000

As seen in the table above, the newer (O) variants are priced at a premium of up to Rs 36,000 over the HTE and HTK.

New Variants And Features

Kia is offering the new variants with a few additional features over their respective donor trims for the price premium stated above. Let’s check out what’s new for each variant:

HTE (O): Sunroof and sunglass holder

HTK (O): Sunroof, connected LED taillights, auto AC and rear defogger

The base-spec HTE already gets features like manually adjustable ORVMs, a semi-digital instrument cluster, front power windows, and manual AC with rear vents. On the other hand, the HTK trim is equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen, a 6-speaker sound system, keyless entry, a height-adjustable driver seat, and all-four power windows. Both share safety features such as six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). The HTK variant also comes with front parking sensors.

Engine-gearbox Options

The new variants are available with the following powertrains:

Specification 1.2-litre N/A Petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 83 PS 116 PS Torque 115 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT

The higher-spec diesel variants of the sub-4m SUV are also provided with 6-speed iMT (manual without the clutch pedal) and 6-speed automatic gearbox options. Kia also offers the Sonet’s higher variants with a 120 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to either a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic transmission).

Kia Sonet Competitors

The Kia Sonet takes on the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and the upcoming Skoda sub-4m SUV. It also serves as an alternative to sub-4m crossover SUVs such as the Maruti Fronx and the soon-to-be-launched Toyota Taisor.

