Car News That Made Headlines Over The Past Week: Launch Of Renault Kiger Facelift Stole The Show Alongside Multiple Spyshots, Official Updates For Upcoming Maruti And VinFast EVs

The past week in the Indian car industry saw the launch of the new Renault Kiger facelift, which dominated most of the headlines. The week also stayed exciting with multiple sightings of test mules of upcoming cars. Adding to the buzz, auto giants Maruti and VinFast put out confirmation on progress on their upcoming EVs: the e Vitara, VF6, and VF7. Let’s take a quick look at all that happened.

2025 Renault Kiger Facelift Launched

Renault launched the facelifted 2025 Kiger at Rs 6.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The sub-4m SUV gets a refreshed design, updated features, and continues with the same petrol engine options. Like the recently launched 2025 Triber, the Kiger also got new nomenclature for its personas as well as new exterior and interior colour schemes.

VinFast VF6 And VF7 Launch Date Confirmed

VinFast has confirmed the launch dates of its upcoming electric SUVs – VF6 and VF7. These two will be the first models from the Vietnamese carmaker on our shores and are being made at VinFast’s new plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. Both EVs are already available for pre-booking with a fully refundable token amount of Rs 21,000.

Maruti e Vitara Production Commenced

Maruti has started production of its first electric SUV, the e Vitara, at the Hansalpur plant in Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the very first unit. The made-in-India EV will also be exported to over 100 countries, including Japan.

New-Gen 2025 Hyundai Venue Interior Spied

The next-generation Hyundai Venue has been spotted testing in India, giving us our first real look at its revamped interior. The spy images reveal it will get a feature inspired by the bigger Creta and Alcazar. The dashboard layout has been redesigned, with there are also hints of some key feature updates.

Nex-Gen Kia Seltos Spied In India

The next-generation Kia Seltos has been spotted testing in India for the first time in Hyderabad. Before this, the SUV had already been seen on test runs twice in international markets. The latest spy shots reveal updated exterior details, including redesigned lighting elements, new alloy wheels, and a refreshed bumper design.

Upcoming Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Spied

Mahindra’s XUV700 facelift was spotted testing again, this time showing a sharper new front face, a redesigned bumper and fresh alloy wheels. The interior was previously spied, which hinted at a triple-screen setup on the dashboard. No major changes under the hood are expected, and the facelift is likely to hit our roads in early 2026.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door Sales Stopped In Australia

Suzuki has stopped deliveries of the 5-door Jimny (sold as Jimny XL) in Australia. The model is built in India’s Gurgaon plant and exported to global markets. The company says it is due to an unspecified issue with the stockyard and not any safety concerns. However, there’s no word yet on when sales will resume.

