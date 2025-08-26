Suzuki Jimny 5-door Sales Stopped In Australia! Technical Issue Reported In Made-In-India Jimny?

The 5-door Jimny, called the Jimny XL and Jimny Nomade globally, is manufactured at the carmaker’s Gurgaon plant in India

Deliveries of the 5-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny have been temporarily halted in Australia due to an unspecified issue in the stockyard units. Known as the Jimny XL in Australia, the 5-door Jimny is a made-in-India SUV that is exported to not just Australia, but also to Japan, South Africa, and parts of Latin America. While the issue is unknown, it is only Suzuki Australia that has told its authorised dealerships to refund the bookings and other amounts taken from the customers “where appropriate”.

Notably, sales of the Jimny XL were paused last month in Australia. However, the exact nature of the problem is still not revealed, and there is no timeline yet for when sales may resume. That being said, a top Suzuki official said that the issue is not a safety concern for existing owners of the 5-door Jimny, and they can continue driving the 5-door off-roader without any worry.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door: An Overview

The exterior design of both the India-spec Jimny 5-door and the Australia-spec Jimny XL is the same. Both SUVs carry forward the classic boxy silhouette with round headlights, a flat bonnet, upright pillars and flared wheel arches. The only difference is that both models are offered in a slightly different colour palette.

Inside too, the overall layout remains identical across both versions, with a simple, rugged dashboard design, large rotary controls and a touchscreen infotainment system at the centre. The Australia-spec model, however, is sold in a single fully loaded trim with leatherette upholstery and more premium touches, while the India-spec Jimny offers a plainer cabin depending on whether you pick the Zeta or Alpha variant.

When it comes to features, there is no major difference between the two. Models available in both markets get a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an analogue instrument cluster with a multi-information display (MID), auto AC, keyless entry, power windows and headlamp washers.

The safety suite, however, is different. The Jimny XL in Australia comes with a full suite of ADAS functions, including autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and high-beam assist. The India-spec Jimny, on the other hand, does not offer these driver-assistance systems, relying instead on six airbags (as standard), ESP, hill hold assist and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Also Read: Maruti e Vitara’s Production Commences In Gujarat Plant, First Unit Flagged Off By Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Powertrain Options

Both the India-spec and Australia-spec models get the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, but the performance figures are slightly lower in the Australia-spec model. Here are the details:

Specifications India-spec Maruti Jimny Australia-spec Suzuki Jimny XL Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine Power 105 PS 102 PS Torque 134 Nm 130 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / 4-speed AT 5-speed MT / 4-speed AT Drivetrain Four-wheel-drive (4WD)

Price In India And Rivals

Prices of the Indis-spec Maruti Jimny 5-door range between 12.76 lakh and Rs 14.96 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It can be considered an option to the Mahindra Thar, Mahindra Thar Roxx, Force Gurkha 3-door and Force Gurkha 5-door.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.