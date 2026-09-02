The Mitsubishi Pajero Is Back For 2026!

If you’re a fan of diesel, ladder frame and old-school SUVs, there’s a lot to be excited about today, as Mitsubishi has unveiled the all-new Pajero globally. The iconic nameplate has made its comeback after many years, and the carmaker has made sure to do justice to its legacy with a torquey diesel engine, rugged off-road tech and an old-school charm. Want to know more? Read on.

Design

Bridging the gap between the old and the new, the new Pajero’s design features modern touches, as well as retro ones to balance out nostalgia and newness. Up front, there is a massive chrome grille with horizontal slats, a connected LED lighting setup with sectionised DRLs and a chunky bumper with a skid plate.

In profile, the SUV gets a traditional boxy silhouette with blacked-out pillars and roof for contrast. You also have large squared-off wheel arches with generous amounts of cladding, dual-tone alloy wheels and a ladder-like insert on the C-pillar.

The rear-end looks boxy too, with a similar connected LED taillamp design as the front, a sculpted tailgate and a black skid plate too.

Overall, we feel the new Pajero balances its retro design theme and modern elements quite well. There are some interesting colours on offer too, including this Armor Copper Metallic shade pictured here.

Interior

The all-new Pajero may be retro-cool, but it has an equally practical and comfortable interior, with a 7-seater layout as well. Up front, there is a layered dashboard, with soft-touch materials, a four-spoke steering wheel and a dual-screen setup for the digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system.

You also get to see plenty of storage spaces across the cabin and even a grab handle on the passenger side of the dashboard to add character. Multiple colour schemes are being offered, and we feel this tan and black option looks luxurious and will surely help make the cabin feel upmarket.

Features & Safety

In terms of features, depending on the configuration, it is equipped with dual 14.3-inch screens, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, three-zone climate control, a 12-speaker Yamaha sound system, 7 drive modes, front and rear ventilated seats, connected car tech and acoustic windows.

A Cool Touch: As a tribute to its previous generation’s off-road focused personalities, Mitsubishi has kept the three-gauge multimeter in this generation, although it is now displayed in the central screen.

For safety, it is equipped with features like 8 airbags, comprehensive Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, electronic parking brake (EPB), electronic stability control (ESC) and hill hold assist (HHA).

Powertrains

Under the hood, the new Pajero is powered by a 2.4-litre diesel engine with a four-wheel drive system as well. Here are its specifications:

Engine 2.4-litre diesel Power TBA Torque 480 Nm Transmission 8-speed AT Drivetrain 4WD

4WD- Four-wheel Drive, AT- Automatic Transmission

TBA- To be announced

It also gets 230 mm of ground clearance and steep approach, ramp breakover and departure angles of 30.4 degrees, 22.6 degrees and 25.8 degrees respectively, along with 52:48 front:rear weight distribution for some serious off-road chops.

Is It Coming To India?

Mitsubishi has announced that globally, it will start sales of the SUV in markets such as Thailand, Japan and Australia by the end of this fiscal year. In the next year, it will also start exporting the Pajero from its Thailand manufacturing facility to over 100 markets across Latin America, the Middle East and ASEAN countries.

However, given that the carmaker exited India six years ago, chances of the Pajero’s re-entry in the Indian market seem bleak. If it were to come to India though, it already has established rivals to contend with such as the Toyota Fortuner and the MG Majestor.

CarDekho Says…

The flagbearer of the Mitsubishi brand in India, the Pajero is an SUV that enthusiasts (us included) sorely miss. Having kickstarted the premium SUV segment in India, the brand still commands immense respect in the country. That said, given Mitsubishi’s global struggles, India may not be on in its priority list and for now, we will have to do with the existing set of ladder frame rivals.

Do you think the new Pajero does justice to its older versions? Let us know in the comments below!