    Upcoming Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Spied Testing Once Again

    Modified On Aug 28, 2025 04:25 PM By Bikramjit

    1.9K Views
    The latest spyshots reconfirm the exterior design revisions in the upcoming XUV700 facelift, including dual-pod LED projector headlight units, a new fascia with an updated grille and new alloys

    The upcoming Mahindra XUV700 facelift has been spied on test once again, with a new video of its heavily camouflaged test mule surfacing online. This time, the spy shots give us a closer look at the SUV’s exterior, hinting at some notable design changes. Alongside cosmetic updates, the facelift is also expected to pack in new features, one of which has already been spotted earlier. Here’s a detailed look at what the latest spy shots reveal.

    What Was Spotted?

    Up front, the XUV700 facelift gets a multi-slat grille, but it looks more upright than before, suggesting a fresh identity for the facelift. It also gets dual-pod headlamp housings. The bumper design, too, is heavily reworked, with revised air dams and a more pronounced skid plate.

    2026 Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Spied
    2026 Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Spied

    From the side, while the test mule hides most details, a new set of alloy wheels can be spotted.

    2026 Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Spied

    While the current XUV700 sports a full-width connected LED strip, this test mule hints at a split design with vertical extensions on either side. The overall exterior remains familiar to what we’ve spotted in the previous spyshots.

    2026 Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Spied

    We’ve also spotted the interior of the XUV700 facelift before, where we found a new triple-display setup on the dashboard as offered with the Mahindra XEV 9e. We also spotted beige colour seats, hinting at the dual-tone black and beige upholstery in the existing XUV700 likely being continued.

    Expected Features

    Besides a new 12.3-inch triple-screen layout, the upcoming XUV700 facelift is expected to sport rear ventilated seats and an extra wireless phone charger. Apart from these additions, it will continue to offer wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a panoramic sunroof, a 6-way powered driver’s seat with memory, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and a 12-speaker Sony audio system.

    On the safety front, the facelift will carry forward equipment like 7 airbags (6 offered as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), auto headlamps, a 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat mounts, an electronic parking brake, and the advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

    Expected Powertrain

    Engine Option

    2-litre turbo petrol

    2.2-litre diesel

    Drivetrain

    Front-wheel drive

    Front-wheel drive

    All-wheel drive

    Transmission*

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    6-speed AT

    Power

    200 PS

    155 PS

    185 PS

    Torque

    380 Nm

    360 Nm

    Up to 450 Nm

    *MT- manual transmission, AT- automatic transmission

    No changes are expected under the XUV700 facelift’s hood.

    Expected Price & Rivals

    2026 Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Spied

    The facelifted XUV700, expected to debut in 2026, will likely command a slight premium over the existing model, which is currently priced from Rs 19.64 lakh to Rs 25.14 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). Once launched, it will continue to rival the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, and its stablemate, the Mahindra Scorpio N.

