2026 Renault Kiger Evolution Plus Variant Explained: What Does The New Mid-spec Trim Offer?

Renault India has recently added a new variant to the Kiger, called the Evolution Plus. This variant is positioned between Evolution and Techno trims. With this trim now available, buyers who are looking for a balanced package and powerful engine option should take a look at this.

This has made the Kiger one of the affordable options to offer turbo-petrol engine at a more accessible price than before. Today, we are going to take a detailed look at what this new Evolution Plus variant has to offer.

Exterior

In terms of styling, the Kiger’s Evolution Plus trim gets the same stylish exterior that the SUV is known for. However, it does miss out on some touches compared to higher trims.

Up front, the Evolution Plus trim gets the halogen headlamps, which are placed lower down in the bumper. Above them are the LED DRLs which give it a modern look and are now standard across the Kiger range. You also have a blanked-off grille finished in gloss black and a sculpted bumper with a layered look. Compared to the top trim, it misses out on the faux silver skid plate and LED headlamps and foglamps.

Coming to the profile, the Evolution Plus trim is equipped with gloss black ORVMs, a black B-pillar and gloss black door handles. It also gets thick wheel arch cladding, and 16-inch steel wheels with wheel covers to distinguish it from the basic steel wheels of the base Authentic trim. This variant, however, does miss out on the stylised steel wheels of the Techno variant, which lend the Kiger a more fashionable stance.

At the rear, the Evolution Plus comes with clear-lens C-shaped LED taillamps as standard which give it a distinct look, along with clean boot lid with the Renault logo and Kiger lettering in the center. It also gets a body-coloured roof spoiler to enhance the sportiness and add some drama. The only major miss here is the faux silver skid plate on the bumper, which tells it apart from higher variants.

Colour Options

The Kiger Evolution Plus is available with four monotone colour options which includes Shadow Grey, Ice Cool White, Moonlight Silver and Stealth Black. But it misses out on a few colours such as Radiant Red, Caspian Blue and Oasis Yellow which are available in higher trims.

Interior

Inside, this trim features dual-tone black and white theme on the dashboard and fabric seat upholstery making the cabin feel more airy. It also gets useful additions in the form of a height-adjustable driver seat and rear AC vents.

Besides these, however, it remains almost identical to the Evolution variant, with a ‘floating’ touchscreen infotainment system, semi-digital instrument cluster, rotary dials for AC controls and plenty of storage spaces scattered across the cabin.

Features & Safety

The Kiger Evolution Plus has brought down some of the features from the higher-spec variants such as 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control with rear AC vents and a card key with push button start/stop. It is also equipped with a 4-speaker sound system, semi-digital instrument cluster, a PM 2.5 air filter and steering-mounted audio and calling controls..

On the safety front, it comes equipped with 6 airbags, electronic stability program (ESP), traction control, rear parking sensors, rear view camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Powertrain

The Evolution Plus variant of the Kiger is offered with 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol and turbo-petrol engine options, with the latter making it one of the most affordable SUVs on the market with the technology. Here are the detailed specifications:

Engine 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol Transmission 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT Power (PS) 72 PS 100 PS Torque (Nm) 96 Nm 160 Nm

*MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

Do note that you can also opt for a CVT automatic transmission for the turbo-petrol engine with higher variants, while this trim misses out on the option.

Price & Rivals

Prices for the Kiger Evolution Plus trims start at Rs 7 lakh and go up to Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom) which makes it a value-for-money offering in the SUV’s lineup.

The Kiger rivals other sub compact SUVs such as Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Fronx, Kia Sonet and Syros, Toyota Taisor, Skoda Kylaq, Tata Nexon and Nissan Magnite.