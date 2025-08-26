Upcoming Next-gen Kia Seltos Spotted For The First Time In India, Reveals Some Exterior Design Elements

This is the first time the new-gen Seltos is spotted on our shores, reconfirming its boxier design as seen before

The Kia Seltos is set to receive a generational makeover, and the carmaker has been actively testing it in camouflage. Fresh spy shots have surfaced online, showing the Seltos on test once again, this time in Hyderabad, India. The popular SUV from the Korean automaker had previously been spied twice in international markets. We could spot several design details in the latest images, which we talked about in the next section.

What Could Be Spotted?

The latest test mule of the new Seltos reconfirms the newly designed LED headlights, which are vertically stacked in a square housing, black roof rails and sportier-looking black alloy wheels with a chunkier wheel arch cladding. We’ve previously spotted the new Seltos with boxier proportions, a grille with vertical slats, and a rugged black strip running across the bumper. Keen-eyed viewers can also notice dual-tone ORVMs and new split-style taillights, unlike the triangular units seen in the previous mule.

This time, we didn’t get a clear view inside, but previous spy shots have revealed that the new Seltos will adopt a cabin very much inspired by the Kia Syros. A triple-screen setup, seats that resemble those from the Kia EV9 but with upholstery and colour accents similar to the Syros. However, we will have to wait for some official details to confirm this.

Expected Features & Safety

The feature list of the new-generation Kia Seltos hasn’t been confirmed yet, but it is expected to get a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a matching digital driver’s display, and a 5-inch panel for AC controls, similar to the setup in the Kia Syros. Likely carryover features include dual-zone auto AC, powered front seats with ventilation, a panoramic sunroof, and a wireless phone charger.

On the safety front, the upcoming Seltos is expected to retain 6 airbags as standard, a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

Expected Powertrain

The new-gen Seltos will likely continue with its existing powertrain specifications, which are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine 1.5-litre diesel engine Drivetrain Front-wheel-drive (FWD) Front-wheel-drive (FWD) Front-wheel-drive (FWD) Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT, 7-step CVT 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

*CVT = Continuously variable transmission; iMT = Manual gearbox without clutch; AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

Expected Price & Rivals

The new-generation Kia Seltos is expected to be priced at a slight premium over the current model, which ranges from Rs 11.13 lakh to Rs 20.51 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It will continue to compete with compact SUV rivals like the Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.

