2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Launch Tomorrow! What To Expect?

While the premium hatchback segment is amongst the dying breeds in India, manufacturers are trying to revive their offerings by equipping them with loads of equipment and multiple powertrain options like a turbo-petrol and even a diesel engine.

But there’s one hatchback that seems to have cracked the formula, and it continues to be the segment’s bestseller: the Maruti Baleno.

Maruti is set to reveal an updated version of its premium hatchback, the Baleno, tomorrow. It has been a while since the Baleno received an update, so that is exactly what we’ll be looking at today. Let’s start with the expected design:

Design

At the front, it is expected to have redesigned bumpers, fascia, and updated LED projector headlamps, new stylised LED DRLs, and an updated front grille, which will enhance its look.

Coming to the profile, as this update is going to be a facelift, we expect it to have a similar silhouette, with the chrome window line, chrome-finish door handles, ORVMs with LED turn indicators, and an updated alloy wheel design.

At the rear, we can expect the Baleno to receive a connected LED taillamp, an updated rear bumper design, and a chrome line across the hatch just like the current model.

Interior

The upcoming Baleno is expected to receive a redesigned interior with an updated dual-tone theme, a large infotainment display, which will uplift the sense of premiumness, a new design steering wheel, as well as leatherette seat upholstery.

This updated cabin will freshen the interior feel and put the Baleno right above its competitors.

Expected Features & Safety

The upcoming Baleno facelift is expected to have features such as a large 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen, which we saw in the recently updated Brezza as well, a wireless phone charger, powered and ventilated front seats, a single-pane sunroof, and rear window sunshades as well.

In terms of safety, it is expected to feature Level-1 ADAS technologies such as rear cross-traffic alert, blind spot alert, and safe exit warning, just like we saw on the Brezza facelift, an electronic parking brake, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), possibly 7 airbags, and the ISOFIX child seat anchors.

The new Baleno could become the only hatchback in the segment to be equipped with ADAS tech and will be a compelling option in the premium hatchback space, making it much safer than before.

Expected Powertrain Options

The Baleno facelift is expected to be powered by the 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine, which we found on the Swift. Looking at the recent updates on the Brezza SUV, it could also be getting a 6-speed manual with the petrol engine.

Maruti could also offer a 1.2-litre petrol-CNG with an automatic gearbox, which will be the very first debut of this gearbox combination in its product line. Currently, only Tata offers a CNG-AMT option with the Altroz hatchback.

Here are the expected powertrain options:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG Power 90 PS 77.5 PS Torque 113 Nm 98.5 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT (expected), 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT (expected) Claimed Mileage 22.35 km (MT), 22.94 km (AMT) 30.61 km/kg

*MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

Expected Price & Rivals

The Baleno facelift is expected to receive a price hike of Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000 depending on the variant you choose. Currently, it starts at Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base trim. It is going to rival the Hyundai i20, Toyota Glanza, and the Tata Altroz, which are the only options for this segment.

Cardekho Says….

Launching tomorrow, the updated Baleno facelift is ready to take center stage in its segment. With a cabin packed with enhanced features like as a large infotainment display, updated MID, ventilated front seats, and Level-1 ADAS technology, the Baleno could become the preferred choice for first-time car buyers as well.

The Baleno is a practical hatchback with very good ride quality as well as having a peppy petrol engine with runs smooth and is fuel-efficient as well. With the update, Maruti will be continuing this strategy as it is one of the highest selling Nexa product.