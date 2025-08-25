Upcoming New-gen Hyundai Venue Interior Spotted For The First Time

Among many other feature updates, the new Venue seems to have borrowed its displays from its bigger siblings, the Creta and Alcazar

The Hyundai Venue has been due for a generational update since its last facelift in 2022, and the sub-4 metre SUV has now been spotted testing once again, this time revealing a glimpse into its cabin. While its exterior design had been seen earlier, the latest spy shots confirm that the next-gen Venue will take things up a notch with updated features and a design overhaul inside, much like the changes on the outside. Here’s everything that was spotted:

What Could Be Spotted?

The new Hyundai Venue gets a freshly designed cabin with a layered dashboard layout. There is a dual-curved screen setup, similar to what we see in the Creta and Alcazar. The screen sizes are expected to be the same as the larger SUVs that include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display.

The centre AC vents now sit below the screen, while the console houses rotary dials for media and buttons for AC control. Keen-eyed viewers can notice a new steering wheel, auto-dimming IRVM, a dashcam and a sub-woofer hinting at an updated sound system.

The next-gen Venue was also spotted earlier in international markets. On the outside, it was seen with a boxier design. It will sport a new fascia with squared-out split LED headlights and a rectangular grille inspired by the Alcazar. In profile, the Venue was seen with chunkier wheel arches and new alloy wheel designs, while retaining a similar silhouette. A key safety feature was also noticed, all of which we’ve covered in this story.

Expected Features And Safety

The 2025 Hyundai Venue is expected to get some feature upgrades, including new amenities like a panoramic sunroof and ventilated front seats. Besides, it can also include features like a powered driver’s seat, an air purifier, a wireless phone charger, ambient lighting, and auto AC with rear vents.

Safety kit is likely to feature six airbags as standard and a 360-degree camera, along with the addition of Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

Expected Powertrain

The upcoming new-gen Hyundai Venue is expected to continue with its existing powertrain configurations, which are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Transmission 5-speed manual 6-speed manual / 7-speed DCT* 6-speed manual Power 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS Torque 114 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm

*DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

You might get a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox with the diesel engine option as an update.

Expected Launch & Rivals

Currently, the Hyundai Venue is priced between Rs 7.94 lakh and Rs 13.62 lakh (ex-showroom), and with the update, these prices are likely to be increased. It will be launched in India on October 24, 2025.

Rivals would stay the same, like the Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Kia Syros, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

