2026 MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Bookings And Delivery Explained In Detail

The MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 25.70 lakh (ex-showroom) last month, packing in a lot of features and equipment such as a massive 15.6-inch infotainment unit, multiple hybrid drive modes, and even a rear window sunshade.

If you are looking to buy a hybrid seven-seater amongst the pool of seven-seater SUVs, you might be considering the Hector Tomahawk PHEV as well. So, let’s dive deeper into the process of booking for this plug-in hybrid SUV.

How To Book Your Hector Tomahawk PHEV?

To book this SUV online, here are the easy steps to make the SUV yours!

Under the MG Cars section, select the model - Hector Tomahawk PHEV.

Select your preferred variant and exterior colour.

MG will ask you to select the nearest or preferred dealership where you can take delivery of your SUV.

Select your preferred finance option, such as outright payment or having to take a car loan.

Review your entered information and proceed with the booking.

You can then proceed to pay the booking amount online to confirm your reservation.

Dealership Booking Process

You can also book the Hector Tomahawk PHEV by visiting your nearest MG dealership.

After entering the dealership, a salesperson will be assigned to you and give you a complete walkaround of the SUV.

Take a test drive as well, if required, to experience the Hector Tomahawk PHEV.

Once you are convinced about the SUV, share your personal details for the further booking process.

Finalise your variant and colour of choice.

Pay the booking amount to reserve your new electric SUV.

Do note: Before finalising your booking, we recommend taking your family along to the showroom since they will also be spending time in the car. It is also advisable to check cancellation policies, finance options, and estimated delivery timelines with your chosen dealership, as waiting periods may vary depending on the colour selected.

Delivery Timeline

As of now, its electric sibling, the Hector Tomahawk EV, will start its deliveries this month. The Hector Tomahawk PHEV’s test drives and deliveries will commence in November 2026.

Depending on the variant and the colour you choose, the actual delivery timeline may vary.

Overview

The Hector Tomahawk PHEV’s front looks unique with rectangular LED headlamps with integrated H-shaped LED DRLs, a chrome-studded grille, and a bolder-looking front bumper to differentiate itself from the EV sibling.

Coming to the profile, the Hector Tomahawk PHEV is equipped with black roof rails, a chrome window line that rises up at the rear, which even has silver inserts on the rear quarter panel, neat-looking body-coloured door handles, black wheel-arch cladding, stylish 18-inch alloy wheels, and even side door cladding for an added SUV look. At the rear, it looks just like the EV sibling with Split LED taillamps that follow the H-shape look like the front, a hidden rear wiper with washer, and a sculpted rear bumper with silver inserts.

The Hector Tomahawk PHEV features a huge 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and has some physical controls such as fan speed, AC temperature, and even ventilated seats functionality integrated into it. It also has a wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, all-four auto up/down power windows with anti-pinch, multiple cabin modes such as camp, valet, nap, and pet, which alter the AC temperature accordingly, and 6-way powered driver and 4-way powered co-driver seats with ventilation.

For safety, the Hector Tomahawk PHEV is also loaded with technology such as Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), a 360-degree camera with multiple views, Vehicle to Load (V2L), Vehicle to Home (V2H) which is first in the segment, Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V) a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC), electronic parking brake (EPB), rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Overall, the Hector Tomahawk PHEV feels sufficiently equipped for this segment. To know which variants have which features, check out this story.

Drivetrain

The Hector Tomahawk PHEV is available with a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a plug-in hybrid setup of a 20.5 kWh battery pack and a single electric motor.

Here are its detailed specifications:

Engine 1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Battery Pack 20.5 kWh Power (Engine + Motor) 102 PS + 201 PS Torque (Engine + Motor) 125 Nm + 237 Nm Claimed Range (Combined)^ 1100 km Claimed Range (EV only)^ 115 km No. of electric motor(s) 1 Transmission DHT

DHT- Dedicated Hybrid Transmission, ^As per MIDC Part 1 + Part 2

Price & Rivals

The Hector Tomahawk PHEV begins at Rs 25.70 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 27.80 lakh (ex-showroom). But if you opt for the BaaS (Battery as a Service) subscription, it will bring the price down to Rs 21.79 lakh (ex-showroom) + a battery rental fee.

The Hector Tomahawk PHEV EV will rival the Mahindra XUV 7XO, Tata Safari, and the Hyundai Alcazar, alongside the upcoming hybrid rival, the Kia Sorento.

CarDekho Says….

The MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV does become the only SUV in this segment which offer plug-in hybrid setup and a seven-seat layout. While test drives and deliveries will begin in November 2026, it will be interesting to see if MG could possibly lower the delivery timeline as well, as its primary competitor, the Mahindra XUV 7XO, does sell like hot cakes out there.

But, there is an upcoming rival which is going to offer a hybrid setup as well, known as the Kia Sorento, which will be interesting to see how they compare with each other as well.