Top Cars Used By Chief Ministers In India; Some Of Them Are Quite Fancy!

In recent times, we find fancier and larger cars being introduced to India. This usually attracts folks from business backgrounds and car enthusiasts. However, there is one demographic of people who are also attracted to these cars. Politicians, bureaucrats, and ministers. We usually find ministers travelling in big, high-riding SUVs and Innovas.

However, have you ever been curious about what other cars ministers fancy? We have made a list of the top five cars used by Chief Ministers in India:

Toyota Land Cruiser

Price Range: Rs 2.18 - 2.25 Cr (ex-showroom)

State: Tamil Nadu

One of the cars with an unstoppable image is used by the newly elected Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Honourable Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, having just quit his acting career, has become the new chief minister and has chosen a dependable ride for himself. The Toyota Land Cruiser LC300.

The latest generation of the Land Cruiser packs a 3.3-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 308 PS and 700 Nm of torque. Enough to pull him and his comrades along. The Land Cruiser has a reputation for being among the most dependable vehicles and is among the truest Toyotas to be made. A rugged, reliable and well-made car which you can even pass down to your grandchildren.

MG Windsor EV

Price Range: Rs 14.7 - 19 lakh (ex-showroom)

State: Delhi

A humble MG Windsor EV carries the capital’s chief minister. Honourable Chief Minister Mrs Rekha Gupta uses the compact EV to move about in the capital. This perhaps is a good message to the people of Delhi or even the country to go green with their vehicles. Using an electric vehicle in a heavily polluted city like Delhi is a message to reduce emissions and think about having a greener future.

The MG Windsor EV comes with a 52.9 kWh battery with a claimed range of 449 km (as per MIDC). The Windsor EV is a comfortable and spacious vehicle which is family-friendly and will make you feel your money’s worth with a long list of features.

Mercedes-Benz G Class

Price Range: Rs 2.55 - 4.30 Cr (ex-showroom)

State: Maharashtra

If there has to be a more stately car to look powerful in, one of the top cars has to be the G Wagon. And none other than the Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis. The G Wagon is one of the ultimate statements in SUVs you can buy when it comes to rolling in an SUV.

The G Wagon comes in two engine options. The G400d gets a 3-litre diesel engine, which is also available with a mild-hybrid system as the G 450d. You also get a high-performance 4-litre turbo petrol in the AMG G63.

Toyota Fortuner

Price Range: Rs 34.76 - 50.46 lakh (ex-showroom)

State: Assam

The quintessential minister mobile. The Toyota Fortuner is a butch and imposing SUV that wants to give the image of power. Honourable Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of Assam uses the Fortuner as his get-around car. The Fortuner is used by many ministers in the country and carries an aura of power and stateliness.

The Toyota Fortuner comes with a 2.8-litre diesel engine that produces 204 PS and 500 Nm of torque. The Fortuner is also available with a 2.7-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which would be one of the rarest sights unless you live in Delhi.

Mercedes-Benz GLS

Price Range: Rs 1.32 - 1.43 Cr (ex-showroom)

State: Uttar Pradesh

The GLS is the flagship SUV by Mercedes-Benz and will make a good minister’s runabout. Honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, is chauffeured around in a GLS. The Mercedes is known to be a car for those who want the best luxury from their cars. By design, not centred around the driver but for the passengers.

The GLS comes with two engine options: A 3-litre turbo petrol engine that produces 386 PS and 500 Nm of torque. The 3-litre diesel engine produces 367 PS and 750 Nm of torque.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Price Range: Rs 55.70 lakh (ex-showroom)

State: Bihar

Yes, another EV in the list. But this time, a futuristic-looking one, which is sold in not many numbers in India. You wouldn’t have guessed a Hyundai Ioniq 5 as a minister's top choice of car. However, Bihar’s Honourable Chief Minister, Samrat Chaudhary, fancies one for himself.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 comes with an 84 kWh battery and produces 228 PS of power. While it doesn’t come with neck-breaking power, it makes up for it with great cabin practicality and features.

CarDekho Says..

Traditionally, we understand that the cars preferred by chief ministers in India were the likes of the Hindustan Ambassador, the Mahindra Scorpio and the Toyota Fortuner. However, lately, CMs' trend of picking up vehicles is looking different from the usual. It is also interesting to see cars like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the MG Windsor EV. These CMs’ cars also need to be modified to accommodate armoured requirements as mandated by the local safety protocols. This means the likes of bulletproof windows and thicker metal for cabin protection.