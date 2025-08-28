VinFast VF6 And VF7 Launch Date Confirmed; Prices To Be Out On September 6

The VF6 and VF7 will be the first VinFast cars to debut in India and will be manufactured in the Vietnamese carmaker’s manufacturing plant located in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu

It is no news that VinFast, the Vietnam-based electric carmaker, will be debuting in India with the VinFast VF6 and VF7 eSUVs. Earlier this month, in August 2025, VinFast started the production of both the VF6 and VF7, which hinted at both models launching during the festive season. Now, the Vietnamese carmaker has confirmed that both models will be launched in India on September 6, 2025.

If you are interested in knowing more about the VinFast VF6 and VF7, here’s everything you need to know about them:

VinFast VF6

The first and most affordable product in VinFast’s Indian lineup this year will be the VF6, which will square off against compact eSUVs such as the Hyundai Creta Electric and Tata Curvv EV.

In terms of design, VinFast has made the VF6’s exterior design look sleek with clean body lines. It has also equipped it with eyebrow-shaped LED DRLs that are connected via the VinFast logo, projector LED headlights, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and a wraparound LED tail light bars that are connected via a VinFast logo. It also gets thick body cladding on the wheel arches that runs across the lower section of the SUV, which enhances its rugged appeal.

Inside, it gets a dual-tone theme that is flanked with a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a coloured head-up display (HUD) and a 3-spoke steering wheel. It gets a minimalist dashboard layout with sleek AC vents.

While the powertrain details of the India-specific VF6 are still unknown, the international-spec model is available in two trims, the details of which are as follows:

Version Eco Plus Battery Pack 59.6 kWh No. of electric motors 1 Drivetrain FWD Power 177 PS 204 PS Torque 250 Nm 310 Nm Claimed Range 410 km 379 km

VinFast VF7

The VinFast VF7 will be launched alongside the VF6 and will be a bigger sibling to it that will lock horns with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and BMW iX1 LWB.

Compared to the VF6, the VF7 has a lot more aggressive design with lots of cuts and creases. It gets similar LED DRLs as the VF6, projector LED headlights, 19-inch alloy wheels, flush-type door handles and a sleek lighbar at the rear, between which is the VinFast logo.

Inside, the VF7 also gets a dual-tone theme, but uses leatherette materials extensively on all major touchpoints in the cabin. It gets the same touchscreen infotainment system and digital driver’s display as the VF6 while packing in an 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, dual-zone auto AC, ventilated front seats, and panoramic glass roof.

Unlike the VF6, VinFast has revealed the India-spec VF7’s powertrain specifications, which are as follows:

Variant Plus FWD Plus AWD Battery pack 70.8 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 2 Drivetrain Front-wheel-drive (FWD) All-wheel-drive (AWD) Power 201 PS 354 PS Torque 310 Nm 520 Nm 0-100 kmph 9.5 seconds 5.8 seconds Claimed range To be announced

The Plus FWD can clock 0-100 kmph in 9.5 seconds, while the AWD version can clock the same speeds in 5.8 seconds.

Expected Price And Rivals

The VinFast VF6 could be priced at around Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom) and, as mentioned earlier, it will square off against popular electric offerings like Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, and MG ZS EV.

The VinFast VF7, on the other hand, will be priced at around Rs 50 lakh and will hence compete against the Volvo EX30, Hyundai Ioniq 5, BMW iX1 LWB and BYD Sealion 7 in India.

