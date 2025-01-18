Auto Expo 2025 Day 1 Wrap Up: New Launches, Showcases And More

Apart from the multiple showcases from various brands, we also witnessed return of the ICE version of the Sierra, unveil of production-spec version of first all-electric Maruti, launch of Hyundai’s most affordable EV in India, and more

The second edition of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo kicked off today, and the first day was nothing short of spectacular. It wasn’t just about impressive showcases, but the event saw some thrilling unveils and launches from both mass-market and luxury brands. From the much-anticipated return of Tata’s iconic SUV in its new ICE avatar, to the showcase of the production-spec version of Maruti’s first EV, and Hyundai’s launch of India’s most affordable EV, the day was filled with buzz. Let’s take a look at all the hot showcases and unveils from the very first day of Auto Expo 2025.

Production-spec Maruti e Vitara Showcased

The Maruti e-Vitara, Maruti's first all-electric vehicle, was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The e-Vitara will be manufactured in India and sold both locally and internationally. It is claimed to offer a range of over 500 km. Prices for Maruti's EV will be announced in March.

Tata Sierra Returns!

Known as an icon and one of the most important nameplates for India, the Tata Sierra marked its return in an ICE (internal combustion engine) avatar. Though it closely resembles its EV counterpart, it gets minor tweaks to the grille, bumper, and alloy wheels. It will likely use Harrier’s 2-litre diesel engine, but is also expected to come with Tata’s new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Production-ready Tata Harrier EV Revealed

Tata also took the wraps of the production-spec version of the Harrier EV, and guess what, the automaker also confirmed that it will have a dual motor setup that comes with all-wheel-drive (AWD) drivetrain. Tata is yet to announce the battery pack and electric motor specifications for the Harrier EV.

Tata Avinya Showcased In Evolved Form

The Tata Avinya also made its appearance in this new edition of the Auto Expo 2025, but in a more evolved version. While the LED lighting elements remain the same as older concepts, it gets a different body style this time with a sloping roofline towards the rear. The powertrain details still remain unknown, however, it is expected to hit the market in 2026.

New Editions Of Tata Safari, Harrier, Harrier EV, And Nexon EV

Tata SUVs – Safari, Nexon EV, and Harrier EV – get new editions: Bandipur and Stealth. The Stealth edition comes with the Safari and Harrier EV receiving new matte black exterior shade. The Nexon EV, Harrier, and Safari however also received Bandipur edition, receiving an exclusive Bandipur Bronze paint scheme. This new edition is an accolade to the wildlife of Bandipur national forest.

Toyota Urban Cruiser BEV Marks India Debut

The Toyota Urban Cruiser BEV, essentially a rebadged version of the Maruti e Vitara. While it has the same silhouette as the e Vitara, it gets a different looking fascia for its own identity. The Toyota Urban Cruiser BEV concept is expected to offer a maximum range of over 550 km.

Hyundai Creta Electric Launched

Hyundai finally announced the prices for its most affordable all-electric offering in India, the Crera Electric. Its prices start from Rs 17.99 lakh, and is being offered in four broad variants: Executive, Smart, Premium and Excellence. The all-electric version of the Creta offers a claimed range of up to 473 km.

Two New MG Cars Revealed

MG Motor unveiled two all new offerings for India: Cyberster and M9. The Cyberster is a 2-door all-electric sports car while M9 is a Carnival-sized premium electric MPV. Note that both of these MG cars will be retailed via MG Select outlets across India.

Kia EV6 Facelift And Carnival Hi Limousine Showcased

The Kia EV6 facelift made its India debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The changes are subtle but effective, as the new EV6 looks shaper than before. The Korean automaker also took the wraps off the Carnival Hi Limousine, and it’s the first time when the Hi Limousine variant made its debut with the facelifted Carnival globally.

Showcases From Skoda

Skoda’s pavilion at the Auto Expo 2025 gave us 5 showcases, including three new generations models and two all new EVs. The new-generation Superb, Kodiaq made their appearance along with the Octavia vRS, while the Czech automaker also debuted its two new EVs in India: Elroq and Vision 7S.

BMW iX1 LWB Launched

The BMW iX1 now gets a new long-wheelbase (LWB) version at Auto Expo 2025, priced at Rs 49 lakh. The iX1 will be locally produced in India and the automaker also started deliveries for the same. The iX1 LWB is equipped with a 66.4 kWh battery pack and offers a range of up to 531 km.

Mercedes-Benz Showcased 7 Models

Another luxury automaker that dominated the Expo is Mercedes-Benz. It has showcased 7 models at the expo, including the G-Wagon Electric, E-Class LWB AMG Line, new-gen CLA Concept, Maybach EQS 680 Night Series, Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Night series, AMG SL 55 4MATIC+, and AMG S 63 E Performance.

