All Mercedes-Benz Cars Showcased At The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

The electric G-Class makes its return to the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, accompanied by two AMGs and a Maybach

Mercedes-Benz has presented six models at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. These include models from the carmaker's AMG and Maybach sub-brands, along with a concept version of an existing nameplate. Here’s what the German automaker has on display at the 2025 Auto Expo.

Electric G-Wagon, the G 580

An all-electric version of the Mercedes G-Class, the G 580, has been revealed at the 2025 Auto Expo. It maintains the classic boxy design and muscular appearance along with a feature-loaded cabin. With the help of its four individual electric motors, the G 580 offers off-roading capabilities, including the G-Turn, which allows the vehicle to rotate 360 degrees on the same spot, helping it navigate through tough off-road conditions.

It comes equipped with a 116 kWh battery pack, and the four electric motor setup produces 587 PS and 1164 Nm, delivering a WLTP-claimed range of up to 473 km. Prices for the G 580 start from Rs 3 crore (ex-showroom).

E-Class LWB AMG Line

Mercedes-Benz has also presented the AMG Line of the sixth-generation E-Class at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. Compared to the standard trim, the AMG Line features specific styling elements that make it appear more sporty. It is offered only with the top-spec E 450 4MATIC variant, which is powered by a 3-litre 6-cylinder petrol engine paired with a mild-hybrid system that produces 381 PS and 500 Nm.

Next-gen CLA Concept

The concept model of the next-gen CLA is also a part of Mercedes' lineup at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. It features a clean and minimalistic design on the outside, while the interior includes the MBUX Superscreen setup consisting of an infotainment system, digital driver's display, and an entertainment screen for the front-row passenger. Its production-ready electric version will be available with single as well as dual-electric motor setups.

Maybach EQS 680 Night Series

Price: Rs 2.63 crore (ex-showroom, pan-India)

During the third quarter of 2024, Mercedes launched its first all-electric Maybach, the EQS 680 SUV, in India. Now, the German carmaker has unveiled its Night Series variant at the 2025 Auto Expo. The styling package features blacked-out elements on both the exterior and interior, along with bespoke Maybach styling. It is expected to be offered with the same 658 PS/950 Nm dual electric motor powertrain that provides a WLTP-claimed range of 611 km.

AMG SL 55 4MATIC+

You can also view the Mercedes-AMG SL 55 4MATIC+ at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. It was launched back in June 2023, and is priced at Rs 2.47 crore (ex-showroom). Alongside the CLE Cabriolet, it is the only convertible offered by Mercedes in India. The SL 55 is powered by a 4-litre twin turbocharged petrol engine that puts out 476 PS and 700 Nm.

AMG S 63 E Performance

The AMG S 63 E Performance is the final model of the Mercedes-Benz booth at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It is a high-performance version of the S-Class, and comes equipped with a 4-litre turbocharged petrol engine that is coupled to a plug-in hybrid system. It produces 802 PS and 1,430 Nm and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds. The AMG S 63 is also capable of delivering an electric-only range of 33 km.

Let us know in the comments which of the above-mentioned Mercedes models you loved the most.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.