Hyundai Creta Electric Launched In India At Auto Expo 2025, Prices Start From Rs 17.99 Lakh

Modified On Jan 17, 2025 04:56 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Creta Electric

The Hyundai Creta Electric is available with two battery packs, offering a maximum range of 473 km

Hyundai Creta Electric at auto expo 2025

  • Prices of the Creta Electric range from Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 23.50 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India).

  • Available in four broad variants: Executive, Smart, Premium and Excellence.

  • Features on offer include dual-zone AC, dual digital displays, and ADAS.

  • Gets 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh battery packs; has a single electric motor making up to 171 PS depending on the battery pack chosen.

The Hyundai Creta Electric, the carmaker’s most affordable and first fully localised EV in India, has gone on sale with prices starting from Rs 17.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It is available in four broad variants – Executive, Smart, Premium, and Excellence – and gets two battery pack options.

Variant-wise Prices

Variant

Medium Range (42 kWh)

Long Range (51.4 kWh)

Executive

Rs 17.99 lakh

Smart

Rs 19 lakh

Smart (O)

Rs 19.50 lakh

Rs 21.50 lakh

Premium

Rs 20 lakh

Excellence

Rs 23.50 lakh

As seen in the table above, the larger battery pack is limited to only the mid-spec Smart (O) and the top-spec Excellence trims of the all-electric Creta. The 11 kW AC charger is priced at Rs 73,000 extra over the above-mentioned prices.

Hyundai Creta Design

The Creta Electric looks quite similar to the internal combustion engine (ICE) version of the SUV, although featuring subtle tweaks to go with its green nature. Changes include a closed-off grille, active air flaps, 17-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels, and tweaked bumpers.

Hyundai Creta Side

Inside, it gets the same dashboard layout like the standard Creta but comes with a new 3-spoke steering wheel as the one seen on the Ioniq 5. It features a black and white seat upholstery, with splashes of blue seen all around in the cabin to highlight its all-electric nature.

Hyundai Creta Electric Battery Pack And Range

Hyundai has provided the Creta Electric with two battery packs: a 42 kWh unit having an ARAI-claimed range of 390 km and the other a 51.4 kWh unit with 473 km of claimed range. The all-electric compact SUV gets a single electric motor making up to 171 PS (depending on the variant chosen) that sends power to the front wheels.

Hyundai Creta Electric Features

Hyundai Creta Electric cabin

In terms of features, the Creta Electric is equipped with dual 10.25-inch displays (one for infotainment and the other for instrumentation), ventilated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof. It also gets a wireless phone charger, push-button start/stop, and dual-zone AC.

Its safety suite comprises six airbags (as standard), ISOFIX child seat mounts, a 360-degree camera, and some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Hyundai Creta Electric Rivals

Hyundai Creta Electric launches at auto expo 2025

The Hyundai Creta Electric fends off competition from the MG ZS EV, Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, Tata Curvv EV and Mahindra BE 6.

