Skoda Vision 7S Concept Revealed In India At The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

The Skoda Vision 7S Concept showcases the carmaker’s design language for its upcoming range of EVs

Skoda globally debuted the Vision 7S Concept in the first half of 2022.

It comes with a rugged exterior design with 7-slat bumpers and T-shaped headlights and tail lights.

Inside, it features a layered dashboard design and oval shaped steering wheel.

The 3-row EV concept comes with a centre armrest that extends to the middle row.

Features include an 8-inch digital driver’s display, a 14.6-inch touchscreen and dual wireless phone chargers.

It is equipped with an 89 kWh battery pack with a WLTP-claimed range of up to 600 km.

Skoda has showcased the Vision 7S Concept in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, almost three years after it made its global debut. Notably, this concept previews the upcoming design language of the carmaker that will be featured mainly on its electric offerings. Let us take a look at everything about the Skoda Vision 7S Concept:

Exterior

The Skoda Vision 7S Concept gets an exterior design that is very radical, as is typical with concepts. It comes with the iconic Skoda grille but it has been blanked off in a typical EV fashion. Above the grille are some lighting elements that connect the LED DRLs, and vertically stacked LED headlights. The bumper is the highlight here which comes with 7 slats. The lower portion of the bumper features black cladding and a silver skid plate to enhance the rugged nature of the electric SUV.

In profile, it features digital outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) and a slightly sloping roofline for improved aerodynamics. It also comes with 22-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels, flush door handles, suicide doors for the rear passengers and black body cladding below the doors that run throughout the length of the EV concept.

The rear bumper design also features the 7-slat design like the front bumper, while the tail lights have T-shaped elements. The Vision 7S Concept comes with a roof-mounted sleek spoiler and a gloss black trim under the tailgate.

Interior

Inside, a lot of sustainable materials have been used, and the cabin is finished in a black and green theme with orange inserts, which have been carried over on the seats too. The Skoda Vision 7S Concept has three rows of seats, which are shaped like buckets with integrated headrests and orange-coloured seat belts. The dashboard has a layered design and comprises an oval-shaped 2-spoke steering wheel with the ‘Skoda’ lettering, a driver’s display with a horizontal orientation and a vertically-oriented touchscreen. There are no physical buttons on the dashboard.

The centre console features three dials to control the air conditioning, volume and infotainment controls and two wireless phone chargers. It extends to form a centre armrest, which is extended to the middle row of seats. Interestingly, Skoda has provided child seat anchorages on the same armrest to save space for passengers in the seats.

Features

While it is still a concept, we can spot features like electrically adjustable front and middle-row seats, ambient lighting, a panoramic glass roof, a 14.6-inch touchscreen and an 8-inch digital driver’s display. It also features an augmented reality (AR) based heads-up display and multiple wireless phone chargers.

It also comes with a ‘Relax’ mode that pushes the driver’s display and touchscreen back and allows the touchscreen to be rotated to landscape orientation to easily stream content on it. However, this feature can be accessed only when the vehicle is stationary.

Powertrain Options

The Skoda Vision 7S Concept comes with a 89 kWh battery pack that has a WLTP-rated range of 600 km. It has a fast-charging capacity of up to 200 kW, which can juice up the battery pack from 10-80 percent in around 30 minutes.

Expected Launch And Rivals

While the Czech carmaker has confirmed that the Skoda Vision 7S Concept will not see the light of day, it previews three new EVs the carmaker will bring till 2026 globally.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.