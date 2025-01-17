Tata Avinya Concept Showcased At The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 In Its Evolved Version

The Avinya that’s being showcased now is an evolved version of the model that was displayed by the carmaker in 2022, but the new concept gets a different design inside and out

Tata Motors’ first generation-3 EV concept, the Avinya, has been showcased again in a more evolved avatar at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The Avinya concept was first showcased in 2022, and the evolved concept comes with a new body style and a new interior design. Notably, the Avinya concept will not see the light of day, but showcases the carmaker’s vision for its upcoming generation of EVs. The Avinya concept is underpinned by a modified version of JLR’s EMA platform, which also underpins the Jaguar Type 00 concept that was revealed recently.

Let us take a detailed look at the new Avinya concept that was showcased recently:

Exterior

The exterior design of the Tata Avinya concept has gotten a thorough refresh in comparison to the model that was showcased in 2022. While the T-shaped LED DRLs, a blanked-off grille and sleek LED headlights have been retained, the new Avinya concept gets a more muscular body design that continues to have aggressive cuts and creases. The camera-based outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) and the ‘Avinya’ badge on the front doors have been retained too. The tail lights also have a T-shaped design like the LED DRLs.

Interior

Inside, the new Avinya concept showcases a dual-tone cabin theme and seats. Moreover, the overall interior design is minimal and clean, with extensive use of touch-enabled buttons and control panels. The driver’s display, like the earlier concept, is featured in the steering wheel itself. However, unlike modern-day electric concepts, the Avinya does not have many screens inside. It will rely on voice-based interactions for the EV's controls.

Features and Safety

The production-spec models based on the Avinya concept are expected to pack a lot of features, as seen with other production-spec cars of the carmakers. Features like dual 12.3-inch display (one for the instrumentation and another for infotainment), a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger and multi-zone auto AC. EV-specific features like vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) are also expected to be offered.

The safety suite is also expected to be robust with at least 6 airbags (as standard), 360-degree camera and some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features like adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist. Tata Motors has claimed that they have built the platform that will be capable of scoring a 5-star Euro NCAP crash safety rating.

Powertrain Options

The EMA platform, which will be the base for Tata Motors’ third-generation EVs based on the Avinya concept, is expected to have a large battery pack option with a claimed range of at least 500 km. The platform will be scalable, meaning that it can be configured with multiple battery pack options. A cutting-edge fast charging technology will also be provided with the production-spec gen-3 EVs.

Expected Launch

As mentioned earlier, the Tata Avinya concept previews the carmaker’s vision for its future EVs and will not debut in its production-spec avatar. However, we can expect Tata to bring its first EV based on the showcased concept in 2026.

