Tata Safari And Harrier EV Stealth Edition Revealed At The Auto Expo 2025

Modified On Jan 17, 2025 12:46 PM By Shreyash for Tata Safari

The new Stealth edition of Tata SUVs get a matte black exterior shade and an all-black interior

Tata Safari And Harrier EV Stealth Edition

  • Exterior highlights also include blacked out grille, bumper, along with dual-tone alloy wheels.

  • Gets a stealth black dashboard however the dashboard layout remains the same.

  • Feature highlights include 12.3-inch touchscreen, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, and panoramic sunroof.

  • The Safari Stealth edition uses a 170 PS 2-litre diesel engine.

  • The Harrier EV is expected to offer a claimed range of over 500 km.

The Tata Safari and Tata Harrier EV have received a new Stealth edition, revealed at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. This new edition of the Tata SUVs features a matte black exterior finish, along with a Stealth black interior theme. Here’s a closer look at what this new edition offers.

New Matte Black Exterior Shade

Tata Harrier EV Stealth Edition

The Stealth edition of the Tata Safari and Tata Harrier EV comes in a new matte black exterior shade. The front grille, air dam, and bumper on this new matte edition of the Safari has been blacked out, while the Harrier EV gets dual-tone alloy wheels. The rest of the design details like connected LED lighting elements and the overall silhouette of these SUVs remains the same.

All-Black Interior

Tata Safari Stealth Edition Interior

Tata has provided the Stealth edition of these SUVs with an all-black interior. The dashboard layout however remains the same as the standard version of these SUVs. 

Features on board the Safari and Harrier EV Stealth edition includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, dual-zone AC, wireless phone charger and a panoramic sunroof. Safety is taken care of by up to 7 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

No Mechanical Changes

Tata hasn’t made any mechanical changes to the Safari Stealth edition and still comes with the same powertrain as before:

Engine

2-litre diesel

Power

170 PS

Torque

350 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission 

Tata is yet to reveal the battery pack and electric motor specifications for the Harrier EV. However, it is expected to offer a claimed range of over 500 km.

Expected Price And Rivals

The Stealth edition of Tata Safari and Harrier EV will likely carry a price premium over their regular counterparts. The Safari is priced from Rs 15.50 lakh to Rs 27 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The prices for Harrier EV are expected to start from Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom).

