Tata Safari And Harrier EV Stealth Edition Revealed At The Auto Expo 2025

The new Stealth edition of Tata SUVs get a matte black exterior shade and an all-black interior

Exterior highlights also include blacked out grille, bumper, along with dual-tone alloy wheels.

Gets a stealth black dashboard however the dashboard layout remains the same.

Feature highlights include 12.3-inch touchscreen, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, and panoramic sunroof.

The Safari Stealth edition uses a 170 PS 2-litre diesel engine.

The Harrier EV is expected to offer a claimed range of over 500 km.

The Tata Safari and Tata Harrier EV have received a new Stealth edition, revealed at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. This new edition of the Tata SUVs features a matte black exterior finish, along with a Stealth black interior theme. Here’s a closer look at what this new edition offers.

New Matte Black Exterior Shade

The Stealth edition of the Tata Safari and Tata Harrier EV comes in a new matte black exterior shade. The front grille, air dam, and bumper on this new matte edition of the Safari has been blacked out, while the Harrier EV gets dual-tone alloy wheels. The rest of the design details like connected LED lighting elements and the overall silhouette of these SUVs remains the same.

All-Black Interior

Tata has provided the Stealth edition of these SUVs with an all-black interior. The dashboard layout however remains the same as the standard version of these SUVs.

Features on board the Safari and Harrier EV Stealth edition includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, dual-zone AC, wireless phone charger and a panoramic sunroof. Safety is taken care of by up to 7 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

No Mechanical Changes

Tata hasn’t made any mechanical changes to the Safari Stealth edition and still comes with the same powertrain as before:

Engine 2-litre diesel Power 170 PS Torque 350 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

Tata is yet to reveal the battery pack and electric motor specifications for the Harrier EV. However, it is expected to offer a claimed range of over 500 km.

Expected Price And Rivals

The Stealth edition of Tata Safari and Harrier EV will likely carry a price premium over their regular counterparts. The Safari is priced from Rs 15.50 lakh to Rs 27 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The prices for Harrier EV are expected to start from Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom).

