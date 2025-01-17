Tata Safari Bandipur Edition Unveiled At The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

While the mechanicals of the Safari remain unchanged, the Bandipur Edition introduces a new colour theme and a few coloured elements outside and inside

Like the previous iterations of the Auto Expo, Tata is going all-out in the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 with a couple of new concept models and some special edition cars. These include a Tata Safari Bandipur Edition, which has been revealed at the 2025 Auto Expo. The new Bandipur Edition seeks inspiration from the discontinued Safari Kaziranga Edition, but comes with the same mechanical specifications as the regular Safari. Let us take a look at everything that’s new on the Tata Safari Bandipur Edition:

What’s Different?

Like the discontinued Kaziranga Edition, the Safari Bandipur Edition comes with blacked-out elements on the Safari badge on the tailgate. It also gets Bandipur Edition badges on the front fenders. The highlight, however, is a new colour theme with a black roof, which will not be offered with the regular trims of the Safari.

Inside, the Safari Bandipur Edition comes with a different theme in comparison to the dual-tone black and white theme of the regular Safari. The seats too come with a different beige colour theme for added contrast and a Bandipur Edition embossing on the headrests. However, the overall interior design or feature suite has been left unaltered.

What is Bandipur?

Bandipur is a national park that is located in the Chamarajnagar district of Karnataka, which is closer to Ooty. The Bandipur National Park is a house to the second-highest tiger population in the country as per the 2018 Tiger Census, after the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. The Bandipur National Park.

Features And Safety

As mentioned earlier, the feature suite of the new edition is the same as the regular Safari. Highlights include a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a 10-speaker JBL sound system, and wireless phone charger. Additional amenities include a powered tailgate, dual-zone automatic AC, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front and second-row seats (in the 6-seater version), an air purifier, a 6-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with memory and welcome function, and a 4-way powered co-drivers seat with boss mode feature.

The safety features include up to 7 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), hill assist, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Powertrain Options

The Tata Safari comes with a 2-litre diesel engine, the detailed specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 2-litre diesel Power 170 PS Torque 350 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT Drivetrain Front-wheel-drive (FWD)

The same engine option is being provided with the SUV’s Bandipur Edition and is being provided with the same tuning as the regular model.

Tata Safari: Price And Rivals

Prices of the Tata Safari range between Rs 15.49 lakh to Rs 26.79 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The Banipur Edition is expected to cost a small premium over the regular models. The Tata Safari locks horns with the MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar, and Mahindra XUV700.