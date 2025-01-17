Skoda Elroq Electric SUV Marks Its India Debut At The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

The Elroq could be the second all-electric offering from the Czech automaker in India after the Enyaq goes on sale here

The Skoda Elroq features the automaker's new Modern Solid Design language.

Exterior highlights include LED matrix headlights, up to 21-inch alloy wheels, and C-shaped LED tail lights.

Inside, it gets a layered dashboard design along with a 13-inch floating touchscreen.

Other features include ambient lighting, fully digital driver’s display, and auto AC.

Comes with three battery pack options – 52 kWh, 59 kWh, and 77 kWh – offers a range of up to 581 km.

If launched, could be priced from Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Skoda Elroq, an all-electric SUV from the Czech automaker, has made its appearance at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. While Skoda is yet to confirm the launch of the Elroq on our shores, it is said that it has been displayed in India to gauge customer response. Let’s see what this new Skoda EV has to offer.

Skoda Elroq Design

The Elroq is the first Skoda offering to feature the automaker's new Modern Solid Design language. It features a black closed off butterfly Skoda grille complete with a four piece LED DRLs. The headlights have been placed below the DRLs on the bumper and feature LED matrix technology.

In profile, the silhouette of the Elroq looks somewhat similar to the Skoda Kodiaq, but in a more compact form, while it gets up to 21-inch alloy wheels. The rear also looks very similar to the existing Skoda SUVs featuring C-shaped LED tail lights with animations. Both front and rear bumpers get a prominent silver skid plate.

Skoda Elroq Interior And Features

Inside, the Elroq electric SUV features a layered dashboard design as seen inside the newer Skoda offerings like new-generation Skoda Superb, Skoda Octavia, and Skoda Enyaq. One of the main highlights of the dashboard is its 13-inch floating touchscreen. Other features on board the Elroq includes optional heads up display, a fully digital driver’s display, automatic AC, ambient lighting, and connected car tech. The safety is taken care of by multiple airbags, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Battery Pack And Range

Globally, the Elroq comes with three battery pack options. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Variant Elroq 50 Elroq 60 Elroq 85 Battery Pack Capacity (Net) 52 kWh 59 kWh 77 kWh Claimed Range 375 km 403 km 581 km Power 170 PS 204 PS 286 PS Torque 310 Nm 310 Nm 545 Nm Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 9 seconds 8 seconds 6.6 seconds Drive Type Rear-wheel-drive Rear-wheel-drive Rear-wheel-drive

Expected Price And Rivals

If launched in India, the Skoda Elroq is expected to be priced from Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will serve as an alternative to cars like the BYD Atto 3 and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

