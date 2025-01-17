Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Unveiled At Auto Expo 2025, Check It Out In Detail In Our 8 Image Gallery

The e Vitara is the first electric vehicle from Maruti Suzuki for our shores and is expected to be launched later this year

Maruti Suzuki has taken the wraps off the India-spec e Vitara electric SUV at the Auto Expo 2025 ahead of its expected launch later this year. The e Vitara will be the carmaker’s first all-electric model for our shores. It comes packing a butch design, an upmarket interior with plentiful features and potent powertrain options.

If you intend to take a closer look at the e-Vitara, you’re at the right place as we give you an in-depth look at the electric SUV in our gallery:

Maruti e Vitara: Exterior

Front

The Maruti e Vitara’s fascia has a butch and rugged look. Typical of EVs, it gets a blanked off grille with a sleek gloss black element that merges onto the LED headlights with Y-shaped three-element LED DRLs. The bumper with black cladding and a chunky skid plate gives it a macho appeal.

Side

In profile, the e Vitara gets flared wheel arches with muscular haunches that give it some much-needed muscle. It sits on 18-inch alloy wheels that fill up the large arches nicely. Keen-eyed viewers will also notice that the e Vitara’s rear door handles are placed in the C-pillar a la the previous-gen Swift.

Rear

The e Vitara’s rear end gets LED tail lamps that have the same signature as the DRLs. These are connected by a gloss black plastic trim. A beefy rear bumper rounds off the overall styling of the SUV.

Maruti e Vitara: Interior

Step inside the e Vitara and you are welcomed to a dashboard design that’s different from any other Maruti car on sale. It gets a minimalist dashboard that’s dominated by dual integrated displays consisting of the touchscreen infotainment system and digital driver’s display. Another new design element is the chunky 2-spoke steering wheel.

Thankfully unlike new modern-day cars, Maruti Suzuki has retained physical controls for all the important functions to make life easier, especially when you are on the move. The lower centre console also features controls for the gear selector, electronic parking brake and other functions of the vehicle.

The rear seat of the e Vitara also gets multiple amenities to keep occupants comfortable. That includes rear AC vents and charging ports. Moreover, the rear bench comes with a sliding and reclining function for added comfort.

Maruti e Vitara: Features

In terms of features, the new Maruti e Vitara comes with all the kit you’d expect from a modern day car. Highlights include the aforementioned displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats with power functionality for the driver and a wireless phone charger.

Passenger safety is taken care of by multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control and electronic parking brake with auto hold.

It must also be noted that the e Vitara is equipped with ADAS, a first for any Maruti Suzuki in India. The ADAS suite comes with forward collision avoidance, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and blind spot monitoring.

Maruti e Vitara: Powertrain Options

The Maruti e Vitara is based on the Heartect e platform. It gets multiple powertrain options with different battery packs. Here’s a look at the detailed specifications of the e Vitara:

Battery Pack 49 kWh 61 kWh Power (PS) 144 PS 174 PS Torque (Nm) 192.5 Nm 192.5 Nm Drivetrain Front-wheel Drive Front-wheel Drive Claimed Range Over 500 km as per internal testing

Maruti e Vitara: Expected Price And Rivals

One can expect the Maruti e Vitara to be priced from around Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom). This puts it in contention with the Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6 and the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser. Maruti will reveal the price of the e Vitara by March.