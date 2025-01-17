BMW iX1 LWB (Long-wheelbase) Launched In India At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Priced At Rs 49 Lakh

The iX1 long-wheelbase (LWB) offers a more powerful electric motor and offers a higher claimed range of up to 531 km

The BMW iX1 was first introduced in India in 2023 and now, its long-wheelbase (LWB) version has landed on our shores at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. Since the iX1 LWB this time is locally produced, it is priced at Rs 49 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). BMW has also started the deliveries for the iX1 LWB in India.