All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register

BMW iX1 LWB (Long-wheelbase) Launched In India At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Priced At Rs 49 Lakh

Modified On Jan 17, 2025 03:03 PM By Shreyash for BMW iX1

  • 215 Views
  • Write a comment

The iX1 long-wheelbase (LWB) offers a more powerful electric motor and offers a higher claimed range of up to 531 km

BMW iX1 Longwheelbase

The BMW iX1 was first introduced in India in 2023 and now, its long-wheelbase (LWB) version has landed on our shores at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. Since the iX1 LWB this time is locally produced, it is priced at Rs 49 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). BMW has also started the deliveries for the iX1 LWB in India.

Was this article helpful ?

Write your Comment on BMW iX1

Explore similar cars

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Trending Electric Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
Electric Car
Upcoming Electric Cars

All Brands

View All Brands
Home
New Cars
News
BMW iX1 LWB (Long-wheelbase) Launched In India At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Priced At Rs 49 Lakh
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience