New-generation Skoda Kodiaq Revealed In India At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

After being revealed globally in 2024, the new-generation model of the Skoda Kodiaq has been unveiled in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Now in its second-generation avatar, the Czech carmaker’s flagship SUV in India gets an evolved exterior design, fresh cabin, plenty of new features and multiple powertrain options. Let us take a look at everything the new Skoda Kodiaq has on offer:

Exterior

The exterior design is similar and has evolved from the previous-gen model with a similar grille design. However, it now features sleeker LED headlight units and a redesigned bumper that comes with a honeycomb mesh design. Two new air intakes below either headlight give the SUV a more aggressive look than before.

In profile, the 20-inch alloy wheels are new, the major change is the roofline is more tapered towards the rear in the new Kodiaq. It also comes with more rounded wheel arches which have black cladding on them as the previous-gen model.

The rear design too is sleeker than before with C-shaped connected tail lights with Skoda lettering over them. The rear bumper design has also been revised to make the SUV look bolder.

Interior

While the exterior design changes are subtle, the interior design has been completely revamped to give the Kodiaq a more upmarket and modern appeal. The new generation model comes with a layered dashboard design and uses sustainable materials inside.

It comes with a bigger 13-inch freestanding touchscreen but the 2-spoke steering wheel is the same as the older model, which is also featured on the current-spec Skoda Superb, Skoda Kushaq and Skoda Kylaq.

Another major change is that the gear stalk has moved behind the steering wheel which has given the centre console more space. There are also physical controls, which can be used for different functions in the vehicle and give the dashboard a modern yet classy vibe.

Features And Safety

Other features include a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a branded sound system and a wireless phone charger. It also comes with an optional head-up display (HUD) for the first time.

In terms of safety, the new Kodiaq comes with multiple airbags, electronic stability control (ESC) and hill hold assist. The updated Skoda SUV also features advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) like automated emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, lane assist and parking assist functions.

Powertrain Options

The global-spec Kodiaq comes with four engine options.

Specification 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol mild-hybrid 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol plug-in hybrid 2-litre turbo-petrol 2-litre diesel Power 150 PS 204 PS 204 PS/ 265 PS 150 PS/ 193 PS Transmission 7-seed DCT 6-speed DCT 7-speed DCT 7-speed DCT Drivetrain FWD^ FWD^ FWD^/ AWD* FWD^/ AWD*

While Skoda is yet to confirm which of these powertrain options will be features on the India-spec Kodiaq, we expect it to be equipped with the 2-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Expected Price And Rivals

Prices of the new Skoda Kodiaq are expected to start from Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to rival full-sized SUVs such as the Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian and MG Gloster.