New Skoda Superb Showcased At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Launch Expected Later In 2025

The new-generation Superb gets a fresh look inside and out, but the main revisions are observed inside the cabin of the popular Skoda sedan

Skoda is likely to offer the new Superb as a completely built-up unit (CBU) offering in India.

It gets sleek LED headlights, up to 19-inch alloy wheels, and wraparound LED tail lights.

Cabin sports a dual-tone theme with silver accents all around and a 2-spoke steering wheel.

Features on board include a 13-inch touchscreen, up to 10 airbags, and ADAS.

Global-spec model comes with multiple powertrains, including a 2-litre diesel.

India launch expected in 2025; prices could start from Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The fourth-generation Skoda Superb has arrived on our shores, but hold your excitement, as the Czech carmaker has only showcased it at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 for now. It was revealed globally in the second half of 2024, and has finally made an appearance in India ahead of its expected launch later this year. Here’s a quick recap of the new Superb:

2025 Skoda Superb Design

Being a generation update, the new Skoda sedan features an all-new design inside and out, while retaining its core elements that makes it look familiar. These include the typical butterfly pattern for the grille, sleek LED headlights with sharp LED DRLs, and wraparound LED tail lights. You can also opt for up to 19-inch alloy wheels on the new Skoda Superb.

2025 Skoda Superb Interior And Features

The cabin of the new Superb features a dual-tone theme, which is complemented by silver accents all around and physical dials for the climate control. It gets a 2-spoke steering wheel as seen on newer Skoda offerings, including the India-spec Slavia and Kushaq, and has dual digital displays as well.

Speaking of features, it comes with a massive 13-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a 10.25-inch full-digital driver’s display, multi-colour ambient lighting, a branded sound system and a panoramic sunroof. It also gets electrically adjustable front seats with heating and cooling as well as wireless phone charger.

Skoda has provided it with safety features such as up to 10 airbags, park assist, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and a plethora of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

2025 Skoda Superb Powertrain

Specification 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol mild-hybrid 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol plug-in hybrid 2-litre turbo-petrol 2-litre diesel Power 150 PS 204 PS 204 PS/ 265 PS 150 PS/ 193 PS Transmission 7-seed DCT 6-speed DCT 7-speed DCT 7-speed DCT Drivetrain FWD^ FWD^ FWD^/ AWD* FWD^/ AWD*

^FWD - Front-wheel drive

*AWD - All-wheel drive

The new global-spec Superb is available with a choice of two hybrid powertrains: a 150 PS 1.5-litre mild-hybrid, and the other a 204 PS 1.5-litre plug-in hybrid. The latter uses a 25.7 kWh battery pack that can help it go 100 km on pure electric power. It remains to be seen which one will be offered in India, but we highly suspect it to be the 2-litre turbo-petrol engine with the front-wheel drive setup.

2025 Skoda Superb Launch And Price

The 2025 Skoda Superb is expected to go on sale in India sometime later this year, with prices expected to start from Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom). Its only direct rival will be the new Toyota Camry.

