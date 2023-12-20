Modified On Dec 20, 2023 05:41 PM By CarDekho for Audi Q3 Sportback

From a Maruti off-roader to Honda’s first compact SUV, here’s the full list of all-new cars that launched on our shores this past year

With 2023 coming to an end, it is time to recap all the new cars that were launched in India. The last 12 months saw many new car launches in India, with multiple different models from various segments: sub-compact SUVs, people-mover MPVs, electric cars, capable off-roaders, sport cars, and more. We’re only taking into consideration models that have entered the market for the first time or were given a generational update, and therefore have not included facelifts, which will be discussed in a different list.

Here is the entire list of new cars launched in 2023.

Audi Q3 Sportback

Price: Rs 52.97 lakh

The Audi Q3 Sportback is essentially the Q3 but with certain distinctive highlights, mainly limited to the exterior appearance. The Q3 Sportback is the coupe version of the standard SUV and is offered in a single variant. It comes with a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine that powers all the four wheels via a quattro all-wheel-drive system. Read more about the Audi Q3 Sportback here.

BMW 7 Series & i7

Price (BMW 7 Series): Rs 1.78 crore to Rs 1.81 crore

Price (BMW i7): Rs 2.03 crore to Rs 2.50 crore

When it comes to the BMW 7 Series and the BMW i7, it is all about lavishness. The i7 comes with bold exterior styling, luxurious interiors, and a large curved display on the dashboard. The rear passengers benefit from a 31.3-inch 8K display that slides down from the roof for an immersive theatre-like experience. Know more about the latest BMW 7 Series in our launch report.

BMW M2

Price: Rs 99.90 lakh

The second-generation BMW M2 was launched in India, not long after its global debut. The 2-door sports car features a turbocharged 3-litre inline-6 engine, shared with the M3 and M4, albeit in a lower state of tune. However, the main highlight of this M2 is the fact that you can order one with a 6-speed manual transmission. For further reading on the BMW M2, click here.

BMW X1, iX1

Price (BMW X1): Rs 48.90 lakh to Rs 51.60 lakh

Price (BMW iX1): Rs 66.90 lakh

The third-generation BMW X1 made its way to our shores soon after the global debut. The entry-level luxury SUV is pretty important for the German carmaker due to its popularity in the market. It comes with evolutionary exteriors and all-new insides. Later in the year, the BMW iX1 was also launched - it is an all-electric version of the X1 with similar styling. To know more about the X1, click here.

Citroen C3 Aircross

Price: Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 12.54 lakh

The Citroen C3 Aircross comes with a segment first 3-row seat configuration in the compact SUV space. Furthermore, when not required, the last row seats can be removed for more boot space, or you can have it as just a 5-seater as well. Additionally, the French carmaker has positioned the C3 Aircross as the most affordable 3-row SUV in the market. For more details, head over to our detailed review on the C3 Aircross.

Citroen eC3

Price: Rs 11.61 lakh to Rs 12.79 lakh

The eC3 is the first electric car from Citroen in India, and the first mid-size electric hatchback. It looks very similar to its ICE-powered version and comes with a 57 PS electric motor and a 29.2 kWh battery pack. Unlike the competition, the eC3 does not offer much by way of premium cabin comforts besides the large touchscreen infotainment unit. The eC3 has a claimed range of 320 km. You can read about the Citroen eC3 in depth here.

Mahindra XUV400

Price: Rs 15.99 lakh to Rs 19.39 lakh

The XUV400 was the first long-range EV from the Indian carmaker. It goes up against the popular Tata Nexon EV. That said, unlike the Nexon EV, the XUV400 is slightly larger than the car it is based on (the XUV300). It also gets certain EV-specific changes to remain distinct from its combustion-engine sibling. For more details, head over to our launch report on the Mahindra XUV400.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Price: Rs 7.46 lakh to Rs 13.13 lakh

The Maruti Fronx is based on the Baleno hatchback with attractive exterior design changes, applying a fresh approach to establish a crossover space below SUVs. The crossover’s design looks inspired from the larger Maruti Grand Vitara compact SUV. That said, the most interesting bit on the Fronx is its more powerful 100 PS / 138 Nm 1-litre Boosterjet engine. Take a look at our drive report on the Maruti Fronx here.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Price: Rs 24.82 lakh to Rs 28.42 lakh

The Maruti Invicto is part of the Toyota-Suzuki partnership, and the most expensive one yet for the Indian market. It is essentially a rebadged Innova Hycross. With this, Maruti can test out the premium segment from its customer base while not incurring significant product development costs. For more details on the Maruti Invicto, read here.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Price: Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 15.05 lakh

The Jimny 5-door has been one of the most anticipated launches of the year following its global debut at the Auto Expo in January 2023. Apart from the side profile, the overall design has stayed similar to the 3-door version, as have the features, powertrains and off-road hardware. Read more about the Maruti Jimny’s off-road prowess here.

Mercedes-Benz GLC

Price: Rs 73.50 lakh to Rs 74.50 lakh

The Mercedes-Benz GLC received a generational update this year and was launched in August. The updated GLC received exterior and interior design changes including a larger grille, sleeker headlights, and a dashboard taken from the C-Class. It comes with both petrol and diesel engine options with mild-hybrid assist and a 9-speed automatic transmission. Read more about the Mercedes-Benz GLC in its launch report.

Mercedes-AMG SL55

Price: Rs 2.35 crore

The seventh-generation Mercedes-Benz SL comes to India as a completely built-up unit (CBU). The 2-door convertible gets a retractable fabric roof which can operate while on the move. In this AMG guise, the SL55 is powered by a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine which propels the car from 0-100 kmph in 3.9 seconds with a top speed of 295 kmph. For more details on the AMG convertible, click here.

MG Comet EV

Price: Rs 7.98 lakh to Rs 9.98 lakh

Talking about fresh approaches, one must applaud MG for introducing the quirky and off-beat EV on our shores.

Measuring just 3 metres in length, the Comet EV has 2 large doors, seating for 4, and a claimed range of 230 km. The ultra-compact electric vehicle is aimed as a secondary vehicle for city usage. Read more about the MG Comet EV here.

Honda Elevate

Price: Rs 11 lakh to Rs 16.20 lakh

Yes, Honda finally brought a new SUV to India in 2023. The Honda Elevate is based on the same platform as the Honda City. While a little late to the part, the Elevate is Honda’s entry into the popular compact SUV segment. Despite lacking any standout features, the reliable 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine with the CVT automatic, ADAS tech, and spacious insides should be able to make the Elevate a popular offering. Read more about the Honda Elevate here.

Hyundai Exter

Price: Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.15 lakh

Aimed to compete with the popular Tata Punch, the Korean micro-SUV comes with segment-first features like 6 airbags, a sunroof, and a dual-camera dashcam. Hyundai has gauged the pulse of the target audience for the Exter and it shows - 75 percent of prospective Exter customers opted for variants with a sunroof. Read more about the Hyundai Exter here.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Price: Rs 45.95 lakh

Hyundai was one of the first to offer a mass-market long-range EV in India with the Kona EV. It followed that up with its global EV flagship, the Hyundai Ioniq 5. It is the brand’s first electric offering based on the E-GMP platform dedicated for EVs. The car is essentially a large hatchback with a futuristic design combining modern and retro styling. It is also locally assembled making it quite competitive in pricing. You can read more about the Korean carmaker’s flagship EV offering here.

Hyundai Verna

Price: Rs 10.96 lakh to Rs 17.38 lakh

For 2023, Hyundai has upped its sedan game with the new Verna. The well-rounded sedan comes with a powerful engine, updated interiors and modern exteriors. The feature-loaded sedan also boasts of a 5-star GNCAP rating. For more details on the Hyundai Verna, refer to our first drive report.

Toyota Innova Hycross

Price: Rs 18.82 lakh to Rs 30.26 lakh

The Toyota Innova is one of the most iconic MPV brands in India. However, the Innova Hycross is a stark contrast from the MPV it succeeds. From a ladder-on-frame rear-wheel-drive to a monocoque front-wheel-drive petrol and petrol-hybrid offering. It has lost some of its rugged qualities but it has become more premium than ever. Read up on our Toyota Innova Hycross review for more details.

Toyota Rumion

Price: Rs 10.29 lakh to Rs 13.68 lakh

Another product of the Maruti-Toyota partnership, the Rumion is simply Toyota’s version of the highly popular Ertiga MPV. After seeing success with the Baleno-Glanza duo, it remains to be seen how successful the Ertiga-Rumion twins work out for the Japanese carmakers. Read more about the Toyota Rumion here.

Volvo C40 Recharge

Price: Rs 62.95 lakh

Volvo finally launched its next EV in India in the form of the C40 Recharge. It is an SUV-Coupe based on the all-electric XC40 Recharge, and the first EV-only model in the Swedish brand’s lineup. The C40 Recharge is a more stylish and feature-loaded alternative with updated battery chemistry that offers a lot more range from the same size. You can read more about the Volvo C40 Recharge at this link.

All prices are ex-showroom

With over 20 cars on the list, it will be pretty hard to single out a favourite car. That said, do let us know which amongst these you might consider if you were in the market for a new car in 2023.

