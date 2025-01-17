Tata Harrier EV Showcased In A Production-ready Avatar At Auto Expo 2025

While the overall design and silhouette remains the same, the all-electric Harrier gets some EV-specific design elements

The Harrier EV is based on the Acti.ev platform which also underpins the Tata Punch EV and Tata Curvv EV.

Looks same as its ICE counterpart, but gets some EV-specific elements like closed off grille, aerodynamic alloy wheels, and EV badges.

The interior too looks the same as the regular Harrier, but gets different coloured upholstery.

Could be priced from Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tata Harrier EV, which made its debut at the Auto Expo 2023 as a concept, and was later showcased at the first edition of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in 2024, has returned for another appearance at the 2025 Auto Expo—this time in a production-ready avatar. It has been revealed in a stealthy matte shade. While the Harrier EV retains the same overall design as its ICE (internal combustion engine) counterpart, it features several EV-specific highlights. Here's everything you need to know about the Harrier EV.

Design: Bold And Electrified

Tata hasn’t done any major changes to the design of the Harrier in its electric iteration, in fact, it still looks almost the same as its ICE version. However, the Harrier EV gets some EV-specific design details like a closed front grille, revised front bumper with vertical slats as seen on the Tata Nexon EV and Tata Curvv EV, and aerodynamically styled alloy wheels.

At the rear, it gets the same connected LED tail lights as seen on the regular Harrier. The LED DRLs and tail lights on the Harrier EV also feature welcome and goodbye animations as seen on the ICE version of the SUV.

Cabin: Same Layout, Different Upholstery

Just list the exterior, the cabin layout of the Tata Harrier EV also remains the same as its regular version. However, it gets a different coloured upholstery and dashboard theme. The dashboard and the door pads also get some soft touch inserts which adds to the premium appeal.

In terms of features, it is loaded with dual 12.3-inch screens (one each for infotainment and the other for instrumentation), and ventilated front seats. The Harrier EV also gets a 6-way powered driver’s seat and 4-way powered co-driver’s seat, dual-zone AC, and a wireless phone charger. Passenger safety is taken care of by up to 7 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Expected Price And Rivals

The Tata Harrier EV is expected to be priced from Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It will take on the Mahindra XEV 9e and XEV 7e.