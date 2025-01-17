Tata Sierra ICE Concept Debuts At Auto Expo 2025, Check It Out In Our 5 Image Gallery

This is the first time Tata Motors is showcasing the reborn Sierra in its ICE avatar, which is expected to go on sale later this year

Tata Motors has showcased the Sierra ICE concept at the ongoing Auto Expo 2025. It’s the first time the carmaker is showing how the ICE version of the upcoming SUV would look like. The iconic nameplate is set to be revived later this year with the electric version expected to be launched first followed by the ICE model.

If you’re a fan of the Tata Sierra and want to take a closer look at it, here’s an in-depth look at the Sierra ICE concept in our in-depth image gallery.

Tata Sierra: Exterior Design

Front

The fascia of the Tata Sierra ICE concept looks butch and rugged. Modern elements from the EV version have been retained such as the connected LED DRLs. This being the ICE version, it obviously gets a grille and along with the chunky bumper, it gives the front-end lots of presence.

Side

The side profile of the Sierra ICE, typical of the original, gets an upright design with plenty of body cladding to give it a rugged appeal. The iconic rectangular rear quarter window is present, albeit in a split form. It also gets multi-spoke alloys to give the Sierra ICE its own unique identity over the standard model.

Rear

At the back, the Sierra follows a minimalist approach in terms of design and gets a slim pair of full width LED tail lamps. A gloss black rear bumper with silver skid plate rounds off the overall design.

Tata Sierra: Interior Design

The cabin of the Sierra is quite different from what we have seen in current day Tata cars. What draws your immediate attention are the three massive screens, integrated in one single panel, spanning the width of the entire dash. Plenty of yellow highlights give it a dash of contrast, while the AC vents are sleek. A familiar four-spoke steering wheel with the illuminated logo rounds off the overall design.

A closer look at the rear of the Sierra’s cabin shows that it will get a bench seat layout with three adjustable headrests and a centre armrest.

Tata Sierra: Expected Features Onboard

Like any other Tata car on sale, one can expect the Tata Sierra to come loaded with features. It’s expected to come with the aforementioned three screens, dual-zone climate control, a wireless phone charger, a JBL sound system, powered front seats with ventilation, ambient lighting and most importantly, a panoramic sunroof.

Passenger safety should be taken care of by up to 7 airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors with 360-degree camera, electronic stability control, ISOFIX child-seat mounts and Level-2 ADAS.

Tata Sierra: Expected Powertrain Options

Technical specifications of the Tata Sierra are yet to be revealed. However, we expect it to get the 170 PS 1.5-litre T-GDI turbo-petrol engine. This is likely to be the case because the carmaker would want to differentiate the Sierra from its ICE counterpart. Apart from that, it would get diesel as well as electric powertrain options.

Tata Sierra: Expected Price And Rivals

One can expect the Tata Sierra to be priced from around Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). It will go up against compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate and MG Astor.