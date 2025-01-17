MG M9 Revealed In India At Auto Expo 2025

The M9 positions MG in the premium electric MPV segment and will be offered exclusively through the brand's 'Select' dealerships

MG to retail the premium M9 MPV via its new ‘Select’ dealerships.

The M9 is available in both 6-seat and 7-seat layout options.

Features a minimalist design with sleek LED DRLs, 19-inch alloy wheels, and connected LED tail lamps.

Interior highlights include powered rear sliding doors, a triple-screen setup, and a panoramic sunroof with a second single-pane unit.

Gets amenities such as powered and ventilated seats, and a 12-speaker sound system.

After showcasing first at the Auto Expo 2023 the MG M9 as Mifa 9, MG has now debuted the India-spec model (called the M9) in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The M9 will be sold through MG's premium 'Select' outlets. In this report, we explain everything you need to know about the MG M9.

MG M9 Design

At first glance, the M9 looks massive with its upright stance and a length of 5,207 mm, which is even longer than the Toyota Vellfire. The front profile features a clean layout with sleek LED DRLs, while the chunky front bumper further complements its muscular appearance. It boasts a boxy side profile and comes equipped with 19-inch alloy wheels.

The silver-finished side body cladding and silver garnish along the windowline add a premium touch to its design. At the rear, the M9 features connected LED tail lamps, while the chrome treatment on the rear bumper grabs attention.

MG M9 Interior

Inside, the M9 features a minimalist interior with a black-and-white cabin theme. Its dashboard is highlighted by a single large glass display that consists of three screens, for the instrument cluster, an infotainment system, and a display for the front passenger.

The cabin further feels premium with touch-based climate controls on the lower part of the dashboard, while the centre console offers ample storage space along with cup holders and a wireless phone charging pad. It is offered with 6-seating and 7-seating configuration options and also gets powered rear sliding doors.

MG M9 Features

The global-spec M9 comes equipped with features such as a panoramic sunroof along with a single-pane unit, an infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital driver’s display, a display for front passengers, powered front and second-row seats with ventilation and eight massage modes, 3-zone climate control, and a 12-speaker sound system. On the safety front, the M9 is expected to get 7 airbags, electronic stability control, a 360-degree camera system with front and rear parking sensors, and Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) with functions like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and forward collision avoidance assist.

MG M9 Range And Powertrain Specification

The global spec of the MG offers the M9 with a 90 kWh battery pack choice, paired to a single electric motor setup that puts out 244 PS and 350 Nm. It gets a front-wheel drivetrain and delivers a claimed range of 430 km. The M9 is compatible with 120 kW DC fast charging that charges vehicle from 30 to 80 percent in 30 minutes.

MG M9 Rivals

The MG M9 serves as an all-electric alternative to the Toyota Vellfire, Lexus LM, and Kia Carnival.