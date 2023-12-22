Modified On Dec 22, 2023 07:26 PM By Ansh for BMW iX1

Out of the 15 luxury SUVs launched this year, 6 were electric models

2023 witnessed the launch of many cars in different segments spanning from the entry-level to the most popular mass market ones. However, the luxury SUV segment also witnessed a high influx of launches through the year. In 2023, 15 luxury SUVs were launched in India from multiple carmakers, and many of those SUVs were electric models. Here are all the luxury SUVs that were launched in India this year:

BMW X1 & iX1

Price (BMW X1): Rs 48.90 lakh to Rs 51.60 lakh

Price (BMW iX1): Rs 66.90 lakh

BMW launched the new-generation X1 at the start of this year and later got an M Sport variant as well. It comes with 2 engine options: a 1.5-litre petrol (136 PS/230 Nm) and 2-litre diesel (150 PS/350 Nm), both mated to a 7-speed DCT. The BMW iX1, which is the electric version of the X1 SUV, was launched later in the year and packs a 66.4 kWh battery pack, paired with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup that generates 313 PS and 494 Nm. It has a WLTP-claimed range of up to 440 km. You can read more about the BMW iX1 in its launch report.

BMW X5 Facelift

Price: Rs 95.20 lakh to Rs 1.08 crore

The BMW X5 received a facelift earlier this year that came with a redesigned exterior, updated cabin and additional features. The engine options of the X5 are still the same but they have been upgraded with a 48V mild-hybrid tech for increased performance. It comes with a 3-litre turbo-petrol and a 3-litre diesel engine, both mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. You can get more detail about the new BMW X5 here.

BMW X7 Facelift

Price: Rs 1.27 crore to Rs 1.30 crore

While BMW brought the latest generation of the 7 Series sedan to India this year,the BMW X7 also received an update in the form of a facelift. It got a tweaked exterior, updated cabin and additional features. The powertrain includes 3-litre twin-turbo petrol and diesel engines, both mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. More details of its powertrain and features can be found here.

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

Price: Rs 1.39 crore

Mercedes-Benz also launched an electric luxury SUV this year, its biggest one in India yet. The Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV comes with a 90.56 kWh battery pack mated to a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup that churns out 408 PS and 858 Nm. The Mercedes electric SUV can go from 0-100 kmph in 4.9 seconds and has a WLTP-claimed range of up to 550 km. You can learn more about its drive experience from its first drive review.

New-gen Mercedes-Benz GLC

Price: Rs 73.50 lakh to Rs 74.50 lakh

Earlier this year, Mercedes-Benz launched the new-generation GLC in India. The updated version of the popular luxury SUV comes with a 258 PS, 2-litre petrol engine and a 197 PS 2-litre diesel engine. Both these units are mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission in an all-wheel-drive setup. Here are 5 things you should know about the new GLC.

Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift

Price: Rs 96.40 lakh to Rs 1.10 crore

Just last month, Mercedes-Benz launched the GLE facelift in India. The SUV, apart from subtle design changes, also got an upgrade in its powertrain options. The new Mercedes GLC gets 3-litre petrol and diesel engines and a 2-litre diesel engine option. All 3 engines also get a 48V mild-hybrid assist. To know more about the new GLE, click here.

Audi Q8 e-tron & Sportback

Price (Audi Q8 e-tron): Rs 1.14 crore to 1.26 crore

Price (Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback): Rs 1.18 crore to 1.31 crore

Audi launched the facelifted e-tron this year which has now been renamed as theAudi Q8 e-tron, and it is offered in two versions: SUV and Sportback (coupe-SUV). The electric SUVs come with 2 battery pack options: 89 kWh and 114 kWh, each mated to a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup with a maximum output of 408 PS and 664 Nm. The updated Q8 e-tron has a claimed range of up to 600 km and you can know more about the luxury electric SUV from its launch report.

Audi Q3 Sportback

Price: Rs 52.97 lakh

The Audi Q3 Sportback is the first coupe-style compact luxury SUV to be launched in the Indian market. It is just a coupe version of the regular Q3 and comes with the same powertrain: a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine making 190 PS and 320 Nm, paired with a 7-speed DCT in an all-wheel-drive setup. You can check out its cabin and features here.

Volvo C40 Recharge

Price: Rs 62.95 lakh

The Volvo C40 Recharge, which is based on the XC40 Recharge, was also launched this year. This electric SUV gets a 78 kWh battery pack which is paired with dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup. This setup generates 408 PS and 660 Nm, and the C40 Recharge gets a WLTP-claimed range of 530 km. We drove the C40 Recharge and you can get details about its drive experience from our first drive review.

Lotus Eletre

Price: Rs 2.55 crore to Rs 2.99 crore

The latest carmaker to enter the Indian market, Lotus, has started its innings with the launch of the Eletre luxury SUV. This high performance SUV has a 112 kWh battery pack and gets 2 powertrain options with a maximum output of 918 PS and 985 Nm. The Eletre has a WLTP-claimed range of up to 600 km. The details of its design, cabin and features can be found in its launch report.

Toyota Land Cruiser (LC300)

Price: Rs 2.10 crore

The only new SUV launched by Toyota this year is the updated Land Cruiser LC300. This luxury SUV comes with a 3.3-litre V6 twin-turbo diesel engine making 309 PS and 700 Nm. This engine is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission for its four-wheel-drivetrain. The Toyota Land Cruiser was launched at the 2023 Auto Expo, and here are all its details.

New-gen Lexus RX

Price: Rs 95.80 lakh to Rs 1.20 lakh

The fifth-generation Lexus RX was launched this year in April. The luxury Japanese SUV gets 2 strong hybrid petrol engines: a 250 PS, 2.5-litre naturally aspirated unit and a 371 PS, 2.4-litre turbocharged unit. The RX can be had in both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive setups, and more details about its performance can be found here.

Land Rover Range Rover Velar Facelift

Price: Rs 94.30 lakh

The Land Rover Range Rover Velar got a facelift in mid-2023 which came with minor design changes, and an updated cabin. The new Velar gets both petrol and diesel engines with mild-hybrid tech: a 2-litre petrol engine (250 PS/365 Nm) and a 2-litre diesel engine (204 PS/420 Nm). Both engines are mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission for the all-wheel-drive setup. To know more about this luxury SUV, click here.

All prices are ex-showroom

