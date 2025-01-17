Skoda Octavia vRS Unveiled In India At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

The new Octavia vRS is powered by a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine that cranks out a whopping 265 PS, making it the most powerful iteration of the sedan yet

Gets LED matrix beam headlights, 18-inch alloys, and LED tail lights with animations.

Boasts an all-black interior with red highlights on the dashboard, steering wheel, and seats.

Features on board the new Octavia vRS includes a 13-inch touchscreen, a 10-inch digital driver’s display, and dual-zone AC.

Power is transmitted via a 7-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT).

Expected to be priced from Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Skoda Octavia vRS, a sedan renowned for its sporty design, exceptional handling, and powerful engine, has made its India debut in an all-new avatar at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Staying true to Skoda’s signature design language, the Octavia vRS exudes character with its bold blacked-out accents, aggressive lowered stance, and, most thrilling of all, a heart-pounding 265 PS engine under the hood. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Octavia vRS.

Design: A Typical Skoda

At the first glance, the new Skoda Octavia vRS looks like a typical Skoda thanks to its butterfly grille, however the headlights and the bumper have been revised with the fourth-generation facelifted model. The 2025 Octavia vRS features LED matrix beam headlights, along with LED tail lights which get welcome and goodbye animations as well.

Being an RS version, i.e., a sportier version of the sedan, this Octavia gets some blacked out accents like grille and ORVMs (outside rear-view mirrors). It has a lowered stance and sits on aerodynamically optimised 18-inch alloy wheels. The rear bumper has also been tweaked, all to give the sedan the much needed sporty vibe.

A Revamped Interior

The changes on the fourth-generation Octavia facelift looks subtle on the outside, but it gets an all-new cabin layout inside. Since it carries an RS badge, it gets an all-black interior with some red highlights on the dashboard, along with red stitching on the black leatherette seats.

In terms of features, the 2025 Octavia gets a 13-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10-inch digital driver’s display, ambient lightning, a premium sound system, electrically adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and a wireless phone charger.

Most Powerful Octavia Yet

The 2025 Octavia vRS uses a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine which makes a whopping 265 PS and 370 Nm, which is enough for it to sprint from nought to 100 kmph in just 6.4 seconds. The power is transmitted via a 7-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT). Note that the top-speed of the Octavia vRS is still electronically limited to 250 kmph.

What further enhances the Octavia vRS's agility is its lowered sports suspension setup, which is 15 mm lower than the standard Octavia. This works in conjunction with dynamic chassis control, while the limited-slip differential ensures optimal traction and stability through corners. Even the braking hardware has been upgraded over the standard Octavia to ensure you have that stopping power.

Expected Launch, Price, And Rivals

The 2025 Skoda Octavia vRS is expected to be launched in India later this year. It could be priced from Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom). In its price range, the Octavia vRS won’t have any direct rivals.

