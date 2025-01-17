Toyota Urban Cruiser BEV Concept Unveiled at Auto Expo 2025

The Toyota Urban Cruiser BEV is essentially a rebadged version of the Maruti e Vitara

The first concept was showcased in 2023 at Brussels and the concept showed at the Auto Expo is close to production-spec.

The fascia of the Urban Cruiser Cruiser BEV features chrome elements connecting the headlamps and vertical air vents.

In terms of features, it's expected to have dual digital touchscreens and wireless phone charging.

The powertrain features two battery choices:49 kWh and 61 kWh.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser BEV, essentially a rebadged version of the Maruti e Vitara, has been showcased as a concept at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Toyota first showcased the Urban SUV EV concept in 2023 in Brussels and was later globally unveiled as the Toyota Urban Cruiser EV in December 2024. Let us have a look at what Toyota showcased with the Urban Cruiser BEV concept.

Exterior

While the overall silhouette of the Urban Cruiser BEV concept is the same as the e Vitara, it still gets a different-looking fascia. Up front, it gets a chrome strip connecting the headlights along with 12-piece LED DRLs. From the side you can spot the charging port is visible right on the front wheel arch, alloy wheels and black-coloured door garnish The rear features a roof-mounted spoiler and a bulky bumper with a reflector element in the middle.

Interior And Features

The interior is similar to the Maruti e Vitara featuring two-spoke steering wheels with controls, square AC vents and gloss black elements across the dashboard with slight theme changes to separate the two. In terms of features, it is expected to have a dual digital display setup supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charging and a fixed glass roof and auto AC.

Safety

For safety, the production-spec model of the Toyota Urban EV SUV concept is expected to have multiple airbags and ADAS features such as lane keep assist and cruise control. Other expected safety features include a 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system(TPMS) and electronic stability control (ESC).

Powertrain

While Toyota did not reveal the powertrain specs it is expected to have two battery packs of 49 kWh and 61 kWh present on the globally unveiled Toyota Urban Cruiser EV power figures of which are as follows:

Battery Pack 49 kWh 61 kWh Power 144 PS 174 PS 184 PS Torque 189 Nm 189 Nm 300 Nm Drivetrain Front-wheel drive Front-wheel drive All wheel drive

The Toyota urban cruiser BEV concept is expected to feature a maximum range of over 550 km.

Please note these specifications are based on the global model and the Indian spec might get a different powertrain.

Price and Rivals

When launched the production-spec EV will rival the MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV and Hyundai Creta Electric. The price of the production model is expected to be around Rs 18 lakh.

