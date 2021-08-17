Modified On Aug 17, 2021 02:01 PM By Sonny for Mahindra XUV700

How impressive is the XUV700’s entry-level pricing really? We find out by comparing it against some of its unlikeliest alternatives

The Mahindra XUV700 has made its global debut ahead of its launch. While the complete variant-wise price list will be announced at a later date, closer to its launch, Mahindra has already announced the introductory pricing for select entry-level 5-seater variants.

The base-spec XUV700’s MX variant will start from as low as Rs 11.99 lakh with the petrol engine and Rs 12.49 lakh for the diesel option. Meanwhile, similarly sized rivals like the MG Hector and Tata Harrier start from Rs 13.49 lakh and Rs 14.39 lakh respectively.

The engine options for the XUV700 are the 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel, both with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. The MX variant discussed here is only offered with the manual. Its petrol engine makes 200PS and 380Nm while the diesel engine produces 155PS and 360Nm. The prices revealed are for the five-seater layout only, and the XUV700 is a large car for that price (4659mm long, 1890mm wide and 1755mm tall).

Some of the highlights of the XUV700 MX are:

8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto

7-inch display in the instrument cluster

Pop-out door handles that are usually seen on much pricier cars

Most affordable car to offer 200PS of performance (petrol variant)

One of the most spacious five-seaters at this price point, in terms of passenger comfort and luggage space

Here are 10 smaller cars, of different shapes, priced similar to the XUV700 MX:

Tata Nexon

Similarly priced variants: XZA Plus (O) Dual tone Petrol-AMT at Rs 11.76 lakh; XZ Plus (O) Dual tone Diesel-MT at Rs 12.47 lakh

Type Top features Powertrain details Sub-4m SUV 7-inch touchscreen, rear parking camera, tyre pressure monitoring system, cruise control, sunroof 1.2-litre turbo-petrol with 6-speed AMT (120PS/170Nm); 1.5-litre diesel with 6-speed MT (110PS/260Nm)

The XZ Plus(O) is the top-spec variant of the Nexon.

Kia Sonet

Similarly priced variants: GTX Plus Turbo Petrol-iMT at Rs 12.19 lakh; GTX Plus Diesel-MT at Rs 12.45 lakh

Type Top features Powertrain details Sub-4m SUV 6 airbags, ventilated front seats, connected car tech with remote engine start, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, leatherette upholstery, LED headlamps 1-litre turbo-petrol with 6-speed iMT clutchless manual (120PS/172Nm); 1.5-litre diesel with 6-speed MT (100PS/240Nm)

This is the top variant of the Kia Sonet.

Mahindra XUV300

Similarly priced variants: W8 Option Dual Tone Petrol-MT at Rs 11.85 lakh; W8 Option Diesel-MT at Rs 12.51 lakh

Type Top features Powertrain details Sub-4m SUV 7 airbags, dual zone climate control, cruise control, leatherette upholstery, smart watch connectivity 1.2-litre turbo-petrol with 6-speed MT (110PS/200Nm); 1.5-litre diesel with 6-speed MT (117PS/300Nm)

The W8 Option is the best-equipped variant of the XUV300.

Hyundai Venue

Similarly priced variants SX Plus Sport Turbo Petrol-DCT at Rs 11.85 lakh

Type Top features Powertrain details Sub-4m SUV Connected car tech with remote engine start, 8-inch infotainment system, cruise control, electronic stability control 1-litre turbo-petrol with 7-speed dual clutch automatic (120PS/172Nm)

The SX Plus is the best-equipped variant for the Venue with a petrol automatic powertrain. However, the better-equipped SX(O) petrol-manual is the top-spec Venue and also more affordable.

Hyundai i20

Similarly priced variant: Asta (O) Dual Tone Turbo Petrol-DCT at Rs 11.40 lakh

Type Top features Powertrain details Premium hatchback 6 airbags, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech with remote engine start, Bose sound system, digitised instrument cluster, LED headlamps 1-litre turbo-petrol with 7-speed dual clutch automatic (120PS/172Nm)

This is currently the top-spec variant of the i20 (until the launch of the new N Line variants). It is also the most expensive offering in its segment.

Maruti Suzuki XL6

Similarly priced variant: Alpha Petrol-AT at Rs 11.73 lakh

Type Top features Powertrain details MPV Captain seats in middle-row, LED headlights, electronic stability program, auto AC, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system 1.5-litre petrol with 4-speed torque converter and mild-hybrid tech (105PS/138Nm)

Alpha is the top variant of the XL6.

Skoda Rapid

Similarly priced variant: Monte Carlo Petrol-MT at Rs 11.99 lakh

Type Top features Powertrain details Compact sedan 8-inch infotainment system, auto AC, leatherette seat covers, cruise control, rain-sensing front wipers, cooled glovebox 1-litre turbo-petrol with 6-speed MT (110PS/175Nm)

The Monte Carlo is one-below-top-spec variant of the Rapid but commands a premium for its sporty cosmetics. The Style variant, the best-equipped Rapid, is Rs 30,000 more affordable and offers front side airbags over the Monte Carlo variant.

Hyundai Verna

Similarly priced variant: SX Diesel-MT at Rs 12.27 lakh

Type Top features Powertrain details Compact sedan Rear camera, sunroof, 8-inch infotainment system, digitised instrument cluster with TFT display, cruise control 1.5-litre diesel with 6-speed MT (115PS/250Nm)

This is one below Verna’s top-spec SX(O) variant which offers more safety equipment, and features like connected car tech and ventilated front seats.

Honda City

Similarly priced variants: V Diesel-MT at Rs 12.76 lakh

Type Top features Powertrain details Compact sedan 8-inch infotainment system with connected car tech, cruise control, auto AC, hill start assist 1.5-litre diesel with 6-speed MT (100PS/200Nm)

The V is the entry-level variant of the fifth-gen Honda City.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

Similarly priced variants: Alpha Petrol-AT at Rs 12.39 lakh

Type Top features Powertrain details Compact SUV Auto engine start-stop, cruise control, auto AC, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, reclining rear seat, LED head and tail lamps 1.5-litre petrol with 4-speed torque converter and mild-hybrid tech (105PS/138Nm)

It is the top variant of the S-Cross.

How does the XUV700 compare?

All of the models and variants selected above are well within a Rs 50,000 margin of the XUV700 MX petrol or diesel option, so the premium or savings to consider are quite reasonable.

The XUV700 in the MX variant may not be as well-equipped as some of the cars listed above, especially the top-end variants of the sub-4m SUVs, but it still offers decent kit and a lot of value over them. It’s bigger, more spacious, offers the basic conveniences expected at this price point and also packs much more powerful engines.

If a roomy cabin, large road presence and a powerful engine are the deciding factors for your new car, you might want to consider the XUV700. Its bookings are expected to begin soon and you’re likely to face a long waiting period for this SUV if you end up delaying your decision.

