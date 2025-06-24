Upcoming Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Spotted Again With Production-spec Design Elements

The XUV700 facelift test mule has been spotted with two different alloy designs

The Mahindra XUV700 facelift has been spotted again, with a lot of its production-spec exterior design elements like the headlamps and alloy wheels. In the previous spy shots, we’ve seen the SUV with makeshift circular headlamp units borrowed from the Thar Roxx. Here’s all that could be decoded from the latest spy shots of the XUV700 facelift:

What Could Be Spotted?

At the front, the facelifted XUV700’s headlamps look new. They look slimmer and have two projectors in them, unlike the reflector-based LED headlights of the current car. One can also see the updated grille. Though not visible properly due to the camouflage, a redesigned bumper should be on offer as well

The side and rear profile looks familiar to the existing XUV700, with flush-type door handles and the same taillamps. However, these test mules were seen with two different alloy wheel designs, which hints that different variants could get different designs like the current car. A tweaked rear bumper and updated LED tail lamps are also expected.

Other Expected Updates

The XUV700 facelift will get a new 12.3-inch triple display setup like in the Mahindra XEV 9e as seen in the previous spy shots. It could also get a few new features like rear ventilated seats and an extra wireless phone charger, considering some rivals get it. Apart from these, it will continue to offer all the key features from the current model, like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a panoramic sunroof, a 6-way powered driver’s seat with memory, ventilated front seats, dual-zone auto AC, and a 12-speaker Sony sound system.

In terms of safety, the XUV700 facelift will retain features like 7 airbags (6 standard), electronic stability control (ESC), auto headlamps, a 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX mounts, electronic parking brake, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Expected Powertrain

The XUV700 facelift is expected to continue with the same powertrain options as the standard XUV700. The specifications are given below:

Engine Option 2-litre turbo petrol 2.2-litre diesel Drivetrain Front-wheel drive Front-wheel drive All-wheel drive Power 200 PS 155 PS 185 PS Torque 380 Nm 360 Nm Up to 450 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

*MT- manual transmission, AT- automatic transmission

Expected Price & Rivals

The Mahindra XUV700 is currently priced between Rs 19.64 lakh and Rs 25.14 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). The upcoming facelift, which is expected to launch in 2026, is likely to cost a bit more. It will continue to compete with the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus and its sibling, the Mahindra Scorpio N.

