Take A Look At All Cars Launched In March 2025

The month of March not only brought special editions like the XUV700 Ebony but also introduced ultra-luxury models like the Maybach SL 680 Monogram

With refreshed model-year updates, facelifts, and the launch of ultra-luxury cars like the Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram, March had plenty in store for buyers. And it was not limited to just one segment, as both mass-market brands and premium carmakers introduced valuable additions to their lineups. Let’s explore further and take a look at all the cars launched in March, along with their key highlights.

2025 Tata Tiago NRG

Price: Rs 7.20 lakh to Rs 8.75 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Motors updated the Tiago hatchback and also launched its NRG variant, which features cosmetic enhancements over the standard model. The Tiago NRG presents a sportier look, with a restyled bumper, thicker skid plates, rugged body cladding, and a bold black panel on the tailgate with NRG badging.

Updates inside the cabin include an all-black colour scheme while retaining features such as a 10.25-inch infotainment system, a digital driver’s display, automatic headlights, and electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs. It continues to be powered by the same 86 PS 1.2-litre petrol engine, with an option to configure it with a factory-fitted CNG kit.

2025 MG Comet EV

Price: Rs 7 lakh to Rs 9.81 lakh (ex-showroom)

Price: Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7.80 lakh (ex-showroom, with battery subscription plan)

MG's entry-level electric offering, the Comet EV, received model-year updates that added features to some of its variants. The mid-spec Excite trim now gets a rear parking camera along with electrically foldable ORVMs, while the top-spec Exclusive variant comes equipped with leatherette seat upholstery and a 4-speaker audio system. It continues to feature a 17.3 kWh battery pack, paired with a 42 PS/110 Nm electric motor, offering a claimed range of 230 km.

2025 Skoda Kushaq and Slavia

2025 Slavia Price: Rs 10.34 lakh to Rs 18.24 lakh (ex-showroom)

2025 Kushaq Price: Rs 11 lakh to Rs 19.01 lakh (ex-showroom)

Skoda refreshed the Slavia and Kushaq with 2025 model-year updates. While there are no exterior or interior changes, the lower-spec variants of both cars get new features like connected car tech, alloy wheels, and a sunroof, enhancing their appeal. Additionally, the base Classic variant of both models now feature wired Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility.

There are no changes in the powertrain department either, as both continue to be offered with 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine options. However do note that the 2025 Slavia gets a price drop of up to Rs 45,000, whereas the Kushaq gets a price hike of up to Rs 69,000.

2025 Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition

2025 XUV700 Prices: From Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

XUV700 Ebony Price: Rs 19.64 lakh to Rs 24.14 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra launched the 2025 XUV700 while also introducing its Ebony Edition. The updates bring in features like a seat belt reminder for second-row passengers, while the Ebony Edition sets itself apart with an all-black theme inside out. Notably, the XUV700 Ebony Edition is limited to the top-spec AX7 and AX7 L variants and is only available with a front-wheel drivetrain. Apart from that, there are no other changes to the XUV700 Ebony in terms of features or powertrain.

Jeep Compass Sandstorm

Price: Rs 19.49 lakh to Rs 27.33 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition was launched, offering visual updates to the midsize SUV's exterior and interior. Changes on the outside include dune-inspired graphics on the bonnet, doors, and C-pillars, while the interior features beige-finished seat covers, custom carpets, and cargo mats. It also gets features such as front and rear dash cams and customisable ambient lighting.

The Sandstorm Edition will be offered as an optional add-on kit with the Sport, Longitude, or Longitude (O) variants of the Compass and carries a price premium of Rs 50,000.

2025 BYD Atto 3

Price: Rs 24.99 lakh to Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

BYD updated the Atto 3, bringing key enhancements like ventilated front-row seats to the electric SUV. Changes in the interior also include an all-black theme, replacing the previous dual-tone setup for a sportier touch. It continues to be offered with two battery pack options, 49.92 kWh and 60.48 kWh, but now features Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery technology. As per BYD the updated battery tech offers a 15-year lifespan and improved self-discharge management.

2025 Kia EV6 Facelift

Price: Rs 65.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

Kia refreshed the EV6 with a facelift, featuring design tweaks, interior enhancements, and a larger 84 kWh battery pack. It features a more aggressive appearance with an updated bumper, new LED DRLs and headlights, and redesigned 19-inch alloy wheels. Inside, it boasts an updated steering wheel, while the overall dashboard and centre console layout remain similar. The battery pack is coupled with a 325 PS/605 Nm dual electric motor setup that offers a claimed range of 663 km.

2025 Volvo XC90 Facelift

Price: Rs 1.03 crore (ex-showroom)

With a refreshed design and updated interior, Volvo launched the 2025 XC90 facelift in India. The updated full-size SUV brings in a more refined look with a redesigned grille, updated lighting elements, and new set of alloy wheels. It also features a larger 11.2-inch infotainment display and improved storage for added practicality.

Other feature highlights include a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a 19-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system, four-zone automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera, and Level-2 ADAS. The 2025 XC90 is powered by the same 2-litre turbo-petrol engine that puts out 205 PS and 360 Nm.

2025 Lexus LX

Price: Rs 3 crore to Rs 3.12 crore (ex-showroom)

Lexus launched the 2025 LX in India in two variants: Urban and Overtrail. The Urban variant features a chrome-finished look, while the Overtrail boasts blacked-out styling tweaks and off-road enhancements. It is also priced Rs 12 lakh higher than the Urban trim. Both variants feature a central differential lock, but the Overtrail variant also gets front and rear differential locks for improved off-road capability.

Both variants of the LX are powered by a 3.3-litre V6 diesel engine that produces 309 PS and 700 Nm, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Bookings for the 2025 Lexus LX 500d is underway.

2025 Land Rover Defender Octa

Price: Rs 2.59 crore (ex-showroom)

The 2025 Land Rover Defender Octa was launched in India, with off-road and mechanical updates making it the most capable variant of the off-road SUV. It also features design refinements, a wider stance, and increased ride height.

Mechanical upgrades in the Defender Octa include a 6D dynamic suspension, which reduces body roll and improves wheel articulation, while larger wishbones contribute to better stability and ride comfort. Land Rover will offer the Defender Octa only in the 110 body style. Under the hood, the Defender Octa features a 4.4-litre V8 petrol engine that produces 635 PS and 750 Nm.

Aston Martin Vanquish

Price: Rs 8.85 crore (ex-showroom)

After revealing it globally last year, Aston Martin launched the Vanquish in India as its flagship offering. It features a sporty design with a large, aggressive-looking grille and a sharp LED headlight setup. The cabin boasts premium materials with a driver-focused layout, along with features such as a 10.25-inch infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, and a 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system.

The 2025 Vanquish is powered by a 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 petrol engine that generates 835 PS and 1000 Nm, allowing it to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.

Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram

Price: Rs 4.20 crore (ex-showroom)

Last but not least is the Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram. It is the first SL model to receive the Maybach treatment, with only three units allocated to the Indian market. The SL 680 features a classic Maybach design with angular LED headlights and tail lights, along with 21-inch forged alloy wheels. Inside, it gets a dual-tone black-white cabin theme with features such as an 11.9-inch infotainment system, a heads-up display (HUD), steering wheel with heating function, and a Burmester sound system.

The Maybach SL 680 is powered by a 4-litre V8 engine that produces 585 PS and 800 Nm, mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.1 seconds.

Let us know in the comments below which of the above-mentioned launches you were most looking forward to.

