Tata Tiago Creative Variant Explained: Does This Offer Enough?

With the latest update, the Tata Tiago looks more modern than before and gets a host of changes inside and out. It is offered in six variants, with the Creative trim positioned as the second-to-top variant in the lineup. So if you are considering the Tiago and want to know whether the Creative variant offers enough for its price, here’s a detailed look at what it brings to the table.

Exterior

Front

The Tiago Creative comes with a sharper-looking face, which gets a blacked-out grille and an updated bumper design and also features LED headlamps with DRLs integrated in them, which gives it a more premium look. Below the Tata logo, a 360-degree camera system is placed, giving it a modern touch. The lower grille is also blacked out, and air curtains can be seen integrated at the edge of the bumper, which adds to a sporty feel.

Side

The Creative variant gets a blacked-out B-pillar, gloss black ORVMs with turn indicators with auto-fold function. You also get to see silver garnish on the pull-type door handles and wheel arch cladding.

Also, the Creative gets 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, which make it stand out from lower variants.

Rear

At the rear of the Creative variant, the most talked-about point about the Tiago is its getting the connected taillamps look, and this gets the faux connected bar, which joins the trend of connecting every lamp in cars nowadays. Creative also gets a rear wiper feature with a defogger, and the 360-degree camera is placed near the number plate housing. With the bumper being updated with a new look, Creative looks upmarket and gives it a sporty touch.

Interior

Inside the Tiago Creative, it gets a new dual-tone grey and black cabin theme, which gives an airy experience. The dashboard features free-standing screens for both the infotainment touchscreen and digital instrument cluster. The infotainment screen with this variant gets a bigger display compared to lower variants, which features wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. In addition to it, the Creative trim also gets an automatic climate control system, front centre armrest and a cooled glovebox.

Colour Options

The Creative gets all of its 6 colour options, which include Sobo Surge, Pangong Pulse, Varanasi Vibrance, Pure Grey, Pristine White and Daytona Grey.

Features And Safety

This Creative trim comes equipped with features such as a 4-speaker audio system, steering-mounted audio controls, rear AC vents, automatic climate control, a 12V power socket, all four power windows with driver side one-touch down, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers and a day/night IRVM.

Feature Misses: Compared to the top-spec Creative Plus variant, this trim of the Tiago misses out on features like wireless phone charging, rear USB type-C charging port, LED fog lamps and connected car tech.

On the safety front, Tata has equipped the Creative variant with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, rear defogger, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear parking sensors, and 3-point seat belts for all passengers.

Powertrain

The Creative variant comes with both engine options, which are 1.2 litre NA petrol and 1.2 litre NA petrol + iCNG. These can be paired to either a manual or an automatic transmission choice for both engines. Detailed specifications for engines are as follows :

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG 1.2-litre naturally aspirated Petrol Power 86 PS/ 75.5 PS (CNG) 86 PS Torque 113 Nm/ 96.5 Nm (CNG) 113 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT* 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT*

*AMT- automated manual transmission

Price And Rivals

Pricing for the Creative variant starts from Rs 7 lakh and goes up to Rs 8.55 lakh (ex-showroom). With this pricing, its main rivals include the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Maruti Suzuki WagonR, and Maruti Suzuki Swift.