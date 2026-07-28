Kia Syros EV HTK Plus: One Above Base Variant Explained

Kia has launched the much-anticipated Syros EV in the Indian market a few days ago. With all the bells and whistles, the Kia Syros EV is a value-for-money buy if you are in the market looking for a sub-compact electric SUV. The EV is offered in 5 variants and is available in two battery options. In this story, we are going to explain the one-above-base, HTK Plus variant of the Kia Syros EV for you. Should you spend an extra 1.5 lakh from the base HTK trim to the HTK Plus? Let’s take a look.

Price

Here are the price details of the HTK Plus trim and the HTK Plus ER (extended range) trim:

Variant Price HTK Plus Rs 15 Lakh (ex-showroom) HTK Plus ER Rs 17 Lakh (ex-showroom)

Exterior

The Syros EV carries the same design language as the Syros ICE. However, the HTK Plus ER (extended range) gets some minor changes compared to the HTK Plus (standard range) variant, which we will discuss further in the story.

The SUV gets a funky yet futuristic fascia with a pulled-up styled bumper with body coloured design elements, vertically stacked segmented projector headlamps, and integrated DRLs. The bonnet is flat with the Kia logo embossed on the tip of it. Just above the registration plate, the ICE version gets a larger air dam while the Syros EV gets a slimmer air dam. Horizontally placed fog lamps can be seen on either side of the bumper.

In profile, the signature boxy style of the Syros is retained. Starting from the base HTK variant, the Kia Syros EV gets flush door handles. The thick black cladding on the front wheel arch merges with the headlamp, and a charging port can be seen on the left wheel arch. Similar to the front wheel arch, the black cladding also merges with the tail lamp, giving a sporty look to the SUV. Blacked-out ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors) and blacked-out A, C, and D pillars give a floating roof effect. The notable visual difference for the HTK Plus ER is that it gets 17-inch aero alloy wheels compared to the 16-inch units that are being offered with the HTK Plus.

Coming to the rear, you get low-placed taillamps on either end of the wheel arch. The SUV gets a shark fin antenna, a flat tailgate, and an ‘L-shaped’ secondary tail lamp unit that can be seen placed on either end of the rear windshield. A cute little integrated spoiler is provided, giving the SUV a mature feel. The pulled-up bumper design can be seen on the rear as well. A low-placed reverse lamp, rear parking sensors, and a reverse camera are all present.

Interior

Coming to the interior, the Syros EV gets a neatly designed layered dashboard that hosts a three-display setup: a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 5-inch screen for climate control. Sleek, vertically placed AC vents are provided, and the rear passengers get one too. The interior theme is in blue and mint green, and features semi-leatherette seats for both the HTK Plus and the HTK Plus ER trims.

Both the HTK Plus and HTK Plus ER trims of the Syros EV get a two-spoke steering wheel with integrated controls. If you want the three-spoke steering wheel setup, similar to the ones that you saw on the Seltos, then the only options would be the one below the top HTX Plus ER trim and the top-end X-Line trims of the Syros EV.

A front armrest is provided, and the centre console area where the Syros ICE had a gear lever is now replaced with storage space and cup holders. The higher trims also get a wireless charger here.

If you want the ventilated seats, and most importantly, the rear seat ventilation, which makes the Syros EV unique in its segment, then you will have to get the HTX Plus ER trim or the X-Line trim. The Panoramic Sunroof is offered from the HTX variant onwards.

Features & Safety

On the features side, the Syros EV HTK Plus comes with a three-display system, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster and a 5-inch display for climate control features. Other features include a 6-speaker sound system, paddle shifters for regen, automatic headlamps, drive modes, automatic climate control, electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto fold functionality, rear sun shades, Type-C USB chargers, and a 100 W Type-C port.

On the safety front, the Syros EV HTK Plus (and HTK Plus ER) is well equipped with 6 airbags, rear parking sensors, rear parking camera, electric parking brake (EPB), Virtual Engine Sound System (VESS), hill hold assist (HHA) and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Drivetrain Options

This is where things get interesting. The Syros EV HTK Plus variant can be opted with either of two battery packs: a standard battery pack of 42 kWh and the HTK Plus, and an extended range battery pack option, reserved for the HTK Plus ER trim. Here are its detailed specifications:

Battery 42 kWh (HTK Plus) 51.4 kWh (HTK Plus ER) No of electric motor(s) 1 1 Claimed range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) 443 kms 526 kms Power 135 PS 171 PS Torque 255 Nm 255 Nm

If you are choosing an electric SUV for the daily office commutes and occasional weekend getaways, then the HTK Plus variant is apt for you. If you want an EV for frequent long-distance travel with family and/or long weekend getaways, then you can opt for the extended range battery.

Rivals

The Kia Syros EV rivals other electric SUVs like the Tata Nexon EV, VinFast VF6, Mahindra XUV 3XO EV, and the MG Windsor EV.