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    Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift Interior LEAKED Ahead Of Its Possible Debut On August 15; New Features Confirmed!

    India’s new obsession: Panoramic Sunroof - CONFIRMED!

    Tirth
    Tirth
    Published On Jul 28, 2026 11:56 IST
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    Published OnJul 28, 2026 11:46 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 28, 2026 11:56 IST
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    Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift Leaked

    The Mahindra Scorpio N has been on sale for almost four years now and has carved out a special place in the hearts of SUV enthusiasts, consistently maintaining a strong position on the sales charts. 

    Now, Mahindra is gearing up to give the Scorpio N a mid-cycle update to strengthen its appeal further and keep it relevant in an increasingly competitive market. Previously, the updated SUV was spotted under heavy camouflage, but now a new video has surfaced, which we believe was shot at Mahindra's manufacturing facility in Chakan. This also suggests that production of the updated Scorpio N may have already commenced. 

    A post shared by CarDekho India (@cardekhoindia)

    Let's take a look at everything we can spot on the facelift:

    Panoramic Sunroof

    The facelift adds an upgraded and larger panoramic sunroof to enhance the cabin's sense of airiness. Ever since it was first introduced on the MG Hector, this feature has become a runaway hit in the mass-market segment, proving immensely popular among buyers.

    Mahindra Scorpio N Panoramic Sunroof Confirm

    This update follows the feature additions from June 2025, when Mahindra introduced the Z8T variant with ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), a 12-speaker Sony sound system, front camera, power-adjustable driver seat and ventilated front seats. The larger sunroof builds on this strategy of adding premium comfort and convenience features to the Scorpio N lineup.

    10.25-inch Floating Touchscreen 

    Currently, the Scorpio N comes equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, but that is set to change. The leaked video suggests that the Scorpio N facelift will feature a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, similar to the unit already seen on the Thar Roxx and the XUV 3XO.

    Mahindra Scorpio N Infotainment System

    The larger display also brings a subtle redesign to the dashboard layout. To accommodate the larger infotainment unit, the vertical AC vents have been replaced with horizontal ones, giving the cabin a fresher look while improving touchscreen integration.

    Fully Digital Instrument Cluster

    Along with the larger infotainment system, the Scorpio N facelift is also expected to feature a fully digital instrument cluster, likely the same 10.25-inch unit seen on the Thar Roxx. 

     Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift Digital Cluster

    Replacing the current semi-digital setup, the new display will lend the cabin a more modern feel while offering improved functionality by displaying navigation, ADAS alerts, and a wider range of driving information.

    Expected Exterior Changes

    Design changes to the Scorpio N facelift are likely to be kept to a minimum, if previous spyshots are to be taken as references, with the most major change expected to be a new five-spoke alloy wheel design. Other than this, the SUV could see minor tweaks to its grille and bumpers, and a few new colour options as well.

    Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift ORVM

    Mechanicals Likely To Be Same

    Given that it is a minor facelift with only feature additions, it is expected to be powered by the same 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine options, both of which come with manual and automatic gearbox options, with the latter also getting an optional four-wheel drive layout. Here are the specifications of these engines in the current Scorpio N:

    Engine

    2-litre turbo-petrol

    2.2-litre diesel

    Power

    203 PS

    Up to 175 PS

    Torque

    370 Nm (MT)/380 Nm (AT)

    Up to 370 Nm (MT)/400 Nm (AT)

    Transmission

    6-speed MT/6-speed AT

    6-speed MT/6-speed AT

    Drivetrain

    Rear-wheel drive

    Rear-wheel drive/Four-wheel drive

    *MT- manual transmission, AT - torque converter automatic 

    Mahindra Scorpio N Engine

    Expected Launch Date And Price

    While yet to be confirmed officially, the facelifted Scorpio N could be launched on August 15. It is expected to be priced from Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom).

    The Mahindra Scorpio N has no direct rivals, except its own sibling, the Thar Roxx. However, it can be an alternative to SUVs such as the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV 7XO and even MPVs like the Toyota Innova Crysta.

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    Tirth
    Tirth
    Tirth Pandya is a Senior Correspondent with the CarDekho Group and an automotive media professional with over 6 years of experience covering cars, EVs, and the ever-evolving world of mobility. An Automobile Engineering graduate, he specialises in automotive news, feature writing, launch coverage, and experiential storytelling. His love for machines began long before his professional career, fuelled by an enduring fascination with cars and even aeroplanes. Since entering the industry in 2020, he has spent countless hours on the road, chasing stories that take him from bustling city streets to remote off-road trails, always searching for the next great automotive experience. He combines technical expertise with a genuine passion for driving and exploration to bring readers engaging, insightful, and human-centric stories that capture not just the machines but also the emotions, adventures, and people behind them.Read more

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