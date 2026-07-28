Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift Interior LEAKED Ahead Of Its Possible Debut On August 15; New Features Confirmed!

The Mahindra Scorpio N has been on sale for almost four years now and has carved out a special place in the hearts of SUV enthusiasts, consistently maintaining a strong position on the sales charts.

Now, Mahindra is gearing up to give the Scorpio N a mid-cycle update to strengthen its appeal further and keep it relevant in an increasingly competitive market. Previously, the updated SUV was spotted under heavy camouflage, but now a new video has surfaced, which we believe was shot at Mahindra's manufacturing facility in Chakan. This also suggests that production of the updated Scorpio N may have already commenced.

Let's take a look at everything we can spot on the facelift:

Panoramic Sunroof

The facelift adds an upgraded and larger panoramic sunroof to enhance the cabin's sense of airiness. Ever since it was first introduced on the MG Hector, this feature has become a runaway hit in the mass-market segment, proving immensely popular among buyers.

This update follows the feature additions from June 2025, when Mahindra introduced the Z8T variant with ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), a 12-speaker Sony sound system, front camera, power-adjustable driver seat and ventilated front seats. The larger sunroof builds on this strategy of adding premium comfort and convenience features to the Scorpio N lineup.

10.25-inch Floating Touchscreen

Currently, the Scorpio N comes equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, but that is set to change. The leaked video suggests that the Scorpio N facelift will feature a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, similar to the unit already seen on the Thar Roxx and the XUV 3XO.

The larger display also brings a subtle redesign to the dashboard layout. To accommodate the larger infotainment unit, the vertical AC vents have been replaced with horizontal ones, giving the cabin a fresher look while improving touchscreen integration.

Fully Digital Instrument Cluster

Along with the larger infotainment system, the Scorpio N facelift is also expected to feature a fully digital instrument cluster, likely the same 10.25-inch unit seen on the Thar Roxx.

Replacing the current semi-digital setup, the new display will lend the cabin a more modern feel while offering improved functionality by displaying navigation, ADAS alerts, and a wider range of driving information.

Expected Exterior Changes

Design changes to the Scorpio N facelift are likely to be kept to a minimum, if previous spyshots are to be taken as references, with the most major change expected to be a new five-spoke alloy wheel design. Other than this, the SUV could see minor tweaks to its grille and bumpers, and a few new colour options as well.

Mechanicals Likely To Be Same

Given that it is a minor facelift with only feature additions, it is expected to be powered by the same 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine options, both of which come with manual and automatic gearbox options, with the latter also getting an optional four-wheel drive layout. Here are the specifications of these engines in the current Scorpio N:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power 203 PS Up to 175 PS Torque 370 Nm (MT)/380 Nm (AT) Up to 370 Nm (MT)/400 Nm (AT) Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive Rear-wheel drive/Four-wheel drive

*MT- manual transmission, AT - torque converter automatic

Expected Launch Date And Price

While yet to be confirmed officially, the facelifted Scorpio N could be launched on August 15. It is expected to be priced from Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mahindra Scorpio N has no direct rivals, except its own sibling, the Thar Roxx. However, it can be an alternative to SUVs such as the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV 7XO and even MPVs like the Toyota Innova Crysta.