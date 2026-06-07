Tata Tiago Creative Plus Variant Explained: Worth Buying This Top Variant?

Tata Motors has launched the all-new Tata Tiago in its new avatar! The entry-level hatchback is available in six variants: Smart, Pure, Pure Plus, Pure Plus A, Creative and Creative Plus. The Tiago got many design refreshments with the facelift. The Hatchback is now sporty and mature with sharp edges and subtle design elements.

The Creative Plus is the top-of-the-line with all the bells and whistles. But is this the variant for you? Let’s take a look!

2026 Tiago Creative Plus: Exterior

The Tiago Creative Plus gets a fully redesigned front fascia. The hatchback gets an all-new bumper, functional air scoops and a set of fog-lamps neatly integrated into the bumper. The new LED headlamp unit with DRL adds to the character of the vehicle. The front end achieves a sporty aesthetic through its blacked-out grille. This dark theme continues across the lower bumper and air dam, which features horizontal design elements, garnishing the air dam, giving it an aggressive look.

In profile, the Tiago carries the same silhouette as the previous one. The wheel arches are black, and the blacked-out B-pillar, the ORVMs(Outside Rear View Mirrors)and the new alloys give it a sporty look.

The rear section has undergone a total transformation, featuring a brand-new taillight assembly designed to create a connected visual effect. Enhancing its character, the hatchback includes a blacked-out roof and a shark-fin antenna. The rear windshield gets a defogger, wiper, and a washer as well.

Interior

The interior of the Tata Tiago has also undergone major changes. The dashboard is now having a new design layout with dual-tone grey and black accents. The new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment and a fully digital instrument cluster are provided. The hatchback has the same colour theme as the fabric in the seats as well. The seats are now new with an integrated headrest and an extended thigh support for comfort.

In addition, the Creative Plus variant also gets a front armrest with integrated cup holders and a storage compartment. The Tiago now gets rear AC vents for cooling the rear row.

Features & Safety

As the flagship offering in the range, the Tiago Creative Plus comes equipped with the complete suite of available features. The Tiago Creative Plus gets paddle shifters and a 360-degree camera, making it unique in its segment. The 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system is integrated with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Front and rear Type-C USB chargers are provided, with the addition of a wireless charger. Beyond, the Creative Plus gets a list of features like a 6-way adjustable driver seat, rear wiper with washer, cooled glove box, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps and connected car-tech.

On the safety side, all the variants of the 2026 Tiago come with 6 airbags as standard. Other safety features include ABS with EBD, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), rear parking sensors, ISOFIX seat mounts, ESP with Traction Control(TC)and Hill Hold Assist (HHA). Apart from that, the Creative Plus variant gets a 360-degree camera and a blind view monitoring system.

Powertrain

The Tiago Creative Plus is available in a single engine option of a 1.2-Litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated with two transmission options, either a 5-speed Manual Transmission or a 5-speed AMT(automatic)

Engine 1.2-Litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Power 86 PS Torque 113 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

Price And Rivals

The Creative Plus variant of the 2026 Tata Tiago is launched at Rs 7.30 Lakh (ex-showroom, pan India).

Find the full price range of the new Tata Tiago in our launch story. Tata Tiago facelift continues to rival the Maruti Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Maruti Celerio and Citroen C3.