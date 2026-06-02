2026 Tata Tiago Pure Variant Explained: Does The One-Above Base Variant Offer Enough?

With the latest update, the Tata Tiago looks more modern than before and gets a host of changes inside out. It is offered in six broad variants, with the Pure trim positioned one-above the base variant in the lineup. So if you are considering the Tiago and want to know whether the Pure variant offers enough for its price, here’s a detailed look at what it brings to the table.

Tata Tiago Pure: Exterior

Front

Up front, the Pure features the sharper and more modern styling introduced with the facelift. The blacked-out grille gives it a sportier appearance, while the redesigned bumper helps it look more contemporary than before.

The Pure variant gets halogen headlamps along with the follow-me-home headlamp function. That said, the Pure variant misses out on LED headlamps with LED DRLs, which you can get with higher-spec variants.

Side

From the side, the Tiago Pure carries forward the familiar silhouette of the hatchback. It rides on 14-inch steel wheels while the Pure variant also gets wheel covers. The wheel arches now feature black cladding that adds a slightly rugged touch to the design.

The Pure variant also gets electrically adjustable ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, adding to convenience. Other details such as the body-coloured door handles continue to lend the hatchback a neat appearance.

Rear

At the rear, the Tiago Pure gets LED tail lamps, while the updated rear bumper adds to the muscularity. The familiar Tiago lettering continues on the tailgate, while the overall rear design feels cleaner. Additionally, if a connected LED tail lamp setup is something you prefer, you will need to upgrade to a higher-spec variant.

Colour Options

The 2026 Tiago Pure is offered in five exterior colour options: Pangong Pulse, Sobo Surge, Pristine White, Pure Grey, and Daytona Grey. If you want a closer look at how each shade appears on the Tiago, you can check out our detailed colour options report.

Tata Tiago Pure: Interior

Inside, the Tiago Pure gets the new dual-tone grey and black cabin theme, which makes the interior feel brighter than before. The dashboard design looks cleaner, while piano black inserts on the dashboard, centre console, and steering wheel add some contrast. Tata has also redesigned the AC vents and climate control switches, helping the cabin look more modern.

The Pure variant comes with a free-standing digital driver's display, replacing the older analogue setup. Front occupants benefit from under-thigh support, while the Tiago continues to offer a spacious cabin and usable rear-seat space for a hatchback of its size.

Tata Tiago Pure: Features & Safety

The Tiago Pure comes equipped with features such as a 2-speaker audio system, steering-mounted audio controls, rear AC vents, manual climate control, a 12V power socket, all four power windows, and a day/night IRVM.

Feature Misses: The Pure trim of the Tiago misses out on features like an infotainment screen, automatic climate control and wireless charger which are offered in higher trims. Check out this story for more details.

On the safety front, Tata has equipped the Pure variant with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, rear defogger, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear parking sensors, and 3-point seat belts for all passengers.

Tata Tiago Pure: Powertrain Options

Tata offers the Tiago Pure with both petrol and CNG powertrain options. Detailed specifications are listed below.

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG Power 86 PS 86 PS/ 73.4 PS (CNG) Torque 113 Nm 113 Nm/ 95 Nm (CNG) Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

The Tiago Pure is offered with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which continues to be the sole petrol powertrain option for the hatchback.

Buyers can choose between a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT with both the petrol and CNG versions.

Tata also offers a factory-fitted CNG option, making the Tiago a practical choice for those looking to keep running costs in check.

Tata Tiago Pure: Price & Rivals

The 2026 Tiago Pure is priced between Rs 5.49 lakh and Rs 7.05 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the powertrain option you choose. The Tiago continues to rival the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Maruti Suzuki Celerio, and Maruti WagonR. You can also check out the base Smart variant here, if you are looking for a more affordable package.