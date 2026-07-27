2026 Maruti Brezza ZXI Plus Top Variant Explained: Top Variant Worth The Stretch?

Maruti recently launched the new Brezza at Rs 7.40 lakh (ex-showroom), and the SUV is available in four broad variants called LXI, VXI, ZXI and ZXI Plus. However, with its host of cosmetic, powertrain and feature upgrades, you’d have to go for the top-spec ZXI Plus trim to take full advantage of the changes compared to the previous car. And to examine if they are really worth it, here is a detailed explainer of the top-end trim:

Price

The Brezza ZXI Plus is available with two powertrain combinations. Here is its price list:

Variant Petrol Turbo-petrol AT MT Brezza ZXI Plus Rs 13.55 lakh* Rs 11.16 lakh*

All prices ex-showroom, pan-India

*Optional dual-tone paint scheme for Rs 15,000 extra

As seen above, the Brezza range tops off between Rs 11.16 lakh and Rs 13.55 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, let’s take a look at what this gets you:

Exterior

Not much has changed in terms of design with this facelift of the Brezza, but the minor tweaks do help it look fresher. Upfront, it gets a sculpted bumper with a silver lower air dam insert, a chrome grille, a silver skid plate and dual LED projector headlamps with DRLs.

In profile, the SUV looks quite smart with the 16-inch machined alloy wheels, silver roof rails and thick cladding. Maruti has also given it blacked-out A-, B-, C- and D-pillars for a ‘floating roof’ effect. There’s also a silver insert on the door cladding and a sharkfin antenna to give it a premium feel.

The rear-end styling remains understated and inoffensive, with elements like squared-off LED taillamps, a chunky skid plate, rear washer with wiper and a roof spoiler on offer.

Exclusive To ZXI Plus: There are only two ways to identify the ZXI Plus, which are the presence of LED fog lamps and the machined alloy wheels. Otherwise, it looks identical to the lower ZXI variant.

Interior

Inside the Brezza ZXI Plus, the differentiation is a lot more apparent. You instantly notice the new brown and black cabin theme with leatherette seat upholstery. Furthermore, some other touches remain exclusive to this variant, like the new climate control panel from the Victoris, a front centre armrest with storage, a larger infotainment screen and a leatherette steering wheel wrap.

Rear occupants in the top-spec variant also see winged headrests which enhance comfort, along with equipment from lower variants like dedicated AC vents and a centre armrest with cupholders.

Features & Safety

In terms of the equipment on offer, this variant adds certain gizmos like ventilated front seats, 64-colour ambient lighting, a head-up display, a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen, rear USB Type-C fast charging ports, a 6-speaker ARKAMYS surround sound system, auto-folding ORVMs and an AQI display.

It retains other equipment from the lower variants such as steering-mounted controls, automatic climate control, wireless phone charger and single-pane sunroof.

Safety is boosted with the presence of a 360-degree camera, height-adjustable seatbelts and an auto-dimming IRVM in addition to features like 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist (HSA), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rear defogger and select Level 1 ADAS functions. It has also scored 5-stars in the Bharat NCAP crash tests.

Powertrains

Under the hood, this variant of the Brezza can be had with both the 1.5-litre NA petrol and 1-litre turbo-petrol engine options, although the former is only available with an automatic transmission. The turbo-petrol remains a manual-only offering. Here are the detailed specifications:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with mild-hybrid 1-litre turbo-petrol with mild-hybrid Power 103 PS 110 PS Torque 139 Nm 170 Nm Transmission 6-speed AT 6-speed MT Fuel Efficiency (ARAI-claimed) 20.17 kmpl 19.96 kmpl

MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

Notably, Maruti also offers a CNG powertrain option with lower variants that pairs the NA Petrol engine to an underbody CNG setup. You can check the detailed variant-wise powertrain matrix here.

Rivals

The Brezza competes with SUVs like the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Sonet and Syros, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Maruti Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor.

CarDekho Says…

The Brezza has always been a preferred option for subcompact SUV buyers, given its excellent fuel efficiency figures and a practical, no-nonsense nature. With that in mind, you might feel the top-end variant may not be as value-for-money, but that’s not the case. Even with all the added and new features, and the 5-star BNCAP safety rating, it still costs around Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh less than similar top-spec variants of popular rivals like the Nexon and Venue.

If you want all that the Brezza has to offer, the ZXI Plus makes a great case for itself. However, for a more affordable and well-rounded package, we recommend you take a look at the lower variants, especially for the CNG variants that offer very low running costs. We have compiled a detailed explainer of all variants here.