Maruti Brezza Facelift Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed; How Much Mileage Does The New Brezza Deliver?

Maruti recently shook the compact SUV segment by launching the Brezza facelift with upgraded features and a lower starting price. Moreover, the addition of the new 6-speed gearbox and the option of the 1-litre engine has made the Brezza boast higher fuel efficiency than before by over 1 kmpl depending on the powertrain. Let’s explore the claimed fuel efficiency of the new Brezza’s powertrains.

Fuel Efficiency

Thanks to the new 6-speed gearbox and further tuning of their mild-hybrid systems, the Brezza is even more fuel efficient than before. Let’s explore the powertrain-wise fuel efficiency numbers:

Engine Transmission Fuel Efficiency 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol Automatic 20.17 kmpl Manual LXI, VXI 21.09 kmpl ZXI 20.81 kmpl 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG Manual 26.90 km/kg 1-litre turbo-petrol with mild-hybrid Manual LXI, VXI 20.47 kmpl ZXI, ZXI Plus 19.96 kmpl

*All figures as tested by ARAI and claimed by Maruti Suzuki.

The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol manual available in the LXI and VXI trim is the most fuel-efficient Brezza you can buy. This is 3 kmpl more than the outgoing model.

Meanwhile, the turbo-petrol manual ZXI and ZXI Plus are the least fuel-efficient but are the most enthusiastic options of the Brezza with the most features.

The only automatic option in the Brezza comes with a decent claimed fuel efficiency of 20.17 kmpl.

The efficiency of the CNG has also gone up by almost 1 km/kg as well.

Maruti has integrated the CNG tank under the boot of the Brezza, making it more practical than the outgoing model.

Powertrain Options

The Brezza comes with three powertrain options. A 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which comes with a 6-speed manual and automatic options; a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with an underbody CNG option, which gets only a manual transmission, and a more powerful 1-litre turbo petrol engine with a manual transmission. Powertrain options are detailed as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with mild-hybrid 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG 1-litre turbo-petrol with mild-hybrid Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT Power (PS) 103 PS 88 PS 110 PS Torque (Nm) 139 Nm 121.5 Nm 170 Nm

MT - Manual Transmission / AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

Click here to check out our detailed variant-wise powertrain explanation story.

Overview

The 2026 Maruti Brezza facelift is launched at an interesting time when the segment is getting stronger model year updates, features as well as the safety game. The Brezza comes with refreshed styling, making it look sharper and fresher for the new model year.

The feature upgrades include a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, interior 64-colour ambient lighting, and a PM 2.5 air filter with AQI display on the infotainment.

Other features include a single-pane sunroof, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car technology, 6-speaker Arkamys sound system, automatic climate control, wireless charger and cruise control. Check out the detailed variant-wise feature story here.

Safety features include 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-hold assist (HHA), ISOFIX child seat mounts, 360-degree camera, and front and rear parking sensors.

The Brezza has been crash-tested by BNCAP and has been rated 5 stars. Check out the detailed explanation of the crash test here.

Price And Rivals

The Brezza starts at an introductory starting price of Rs 7.40 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards and goes all the way up till Rs 13.77 lakh for the top-end variant.

The Brezza goes against the likes of Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Syros, Maruti Fronx, Toyota Taisor, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.