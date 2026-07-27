2026 Maruti Brezza ZXI Variant Explained: The Value-For-Money Variant?

Maruti Suzuki India launched the facelifted Brezza last week, which brought in new features, engine options, and more. Today, we are going to have a look at the second from the top ZXI variant and see if it packs in a lot to be considered instead of the top variant! Let’s start with the design:

Exterior

Starting with the front, the Brezza ZXI features LED projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, LED foglamps positioned on the side with the new redesigned bumper, a smoked chrome-finished grille, and front parking sensors (turbo only), which makes this variant feel like a top-end trim.

Coming to the profile, the Brezza retains a similar silhouette with boxy SUV styling, roof rails, black wheel arch cladding, 16-inch painted alloy wheels, body coloured door handles with a passive entry button, and electronically adjustable and foldable ORVMs with turn indicators. It also gets silver inserts on the lower half of the door panels, which enhance the look as well.

At the rear, the ZXI trim adds the rear wiper with washer (turbo only) and rear defogger. The design remains identical to the pre-facelift model, with LED taillamps that extend into the tailgate, Brezza lettering placed between the taillights above the Maruti logo, and a Turbo Boosterjet badge for the turbo-petrol variants.

Colour Options

The Brezza facelift for the ZXI variant offers nine colours to choose from, which are Sizzling Red, Pearl Arctic White, Vivacious Orange, Lustrous Beige, Pearl Bluish Black, Magma Grey, and Splendid Silver. It is also offered with a black roof in Sizzling Red, Arctic White, and Lustrous Beige.

To know more about the colours available; check our variant-wise colours article for it.

Interior

The Brezza with the facelift comes with styling updates to the dashboard, with a brown textured finish on the front, soft-touch dashboard top, and infotainment system positioned at the centre. The overall theme of the cabin feels premium, with typical Maruti styling as well. The inner door handles are chrome-finished, and multiple storage compartments as well as a front centre armrest, make the Brezza more practical as well.

In the rear seats, you get fabric upholstery, adjustable headrests, and rear AC vents, which make the backseat experience comfortable. If you opt for the ZXI Plus variant, you also get the leatherette upholstery, which will enhance the premiumness as well.

Features And Safety

In terms of features, the Brezza with the ZXI trim is equipped with a 7-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, steering-mounted audio controls, a 4-speaker audio system with two tweeters (turbo only), an electric sunroof, seat height adjustment for the driver's seat, single colour ambient lighting, and front footwell illumination.

From the lower VXI variant it adds electric folding ORVMs, a front centre armrest with storage, a rear centre armrest with cup holders, a wireless phone charger, and an electric sunroof. The higher ZXI Plus variants add a larger 10.1-inch infotainment screen, heads-up display, and a 360-degree camera as well.

For safety, the ZXI trim gets 6 airbags, electronic stability program (ESP), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) (turbo only), hill hold assist, blind spot alert (turbo only), rear cross traffic alert (turbo), safe exit warning (turbo), reverse parking camera with sensors, as well as rear wiper with washer (turbo). It has already been crash-tested by Bharat NCAP and has received a full 5-star report; read more details here.

If you want to know more about what the other variants of the Brezza facelift offer, check out the article explaining the variants.

Powertrain Options

The Brezza facelift in the ZXI variant is offered with three engine options, which are a 1-litre turbo-petrol, a 1.5-litre petrol-CNG with an underbody tank, and a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol. Here’s a detailed breakdown of its specifications:

Engine 1-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with mild hybrid 1.5-litre naturally aspirated Petrol+CNG Power 110 PS 103 PS 88 PS Torque 170 Nm 139 Nm 121.5 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 6-speed MT

*MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Torque Converter Automatic Transmission

Price & Rivals

The Brezza facelift with the ZXI variant starts at Rs 9.85 lakh (ex-showroom) for the turbo-petrol manual (MT) and goes up to Rs 12.05 lakh (ex-showroom) for the naturally aspirated petrol automatic (AT).

Price (ex-showroom) 1.5 Naturally Aspirated Petrol 1.0 Turbo Petrol 1.5 Petrol+CNG Maruti Brezza ZXI (MT) Rs 10.50 lakh/ Rs 10.65 lakh* Rs 9.85 lakh/Rs 9.99 lakh* Rs 11.50 lakh/Rs 11.65 lakh* Maruti Brezza ZXI (AT) Rs 11.85 lakh/Rs 12.05 lakh* - -

*For dual-tone colour option

Its primary rivals include the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and the Kia Syros.