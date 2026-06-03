New Tata Tiago Pure Plus Variant Explained

Tata recently gave a midlife update to the Tiago hatchback for the second time, following its first refresh in 2020. As part of the new update, the carmaker also revised the variant lineup of the compact hatchback. The 2026 Tata Tiago is now available in a total of six variants: Smart, Pure, Pure Plus, Pure Plus A, Creative and Creative Plus. In this story, let’s go through the mid-spec Pure Plus variant in detailed images:

Exterior

Front

The Pure Plus variant’s fascia features the updated halogen headlights (with automatic function in the next-in-line Pure Plus A variant) with follow-me-home function connected by a gloss-black element with the ‘Tata’ logo in the centre. Apart from that, the facelifted Tiago Pure Plus gets the tweaked bumper design with vertical air inlets at the corners and a big air dam in the centre. There are no LED DRLs or LED fog lamps here as seen on the higher- and top-spec Creative and Creative Plus variants.

Side

Tata has given it body coloured door handles, wheel arch cladding in grey finish, and blacked-out ORVMs with turn indicators. Tata offers the Pure Plus variant with 14-inch steel wheels with covers. However, if you pick the Pure Plus A variant, it comes with 14-inch steel wheels with stylised covers. Even the body coloured door handles get a chrome garnish with the Pure Plus A variant.

Rear

It also gets the newly equipped LED tail lights, which are available as standard with the facelifted Tata Tiago. While the tail lights are connected by a grey applique in the Pure Plus variant, those on the Pure Plus A trim come with a light bar, although without illumination. You would also notice that there’s a shark fin antenna and a defogger on offer from the Pure Plus variant onwards. That said, it does miss out on a wiper and washer, both of which are available from the Pure Plus A variant.

Interior

It has a black and grey cabin theme and a fabric seat upholstery that is available across all variants. The upper portion of the dashboard is wrapped in fabric and there’s underthigh support for the front seats as well, both of which are available as standard on the new Tiago. You will also notice that it has a fresh 2-spoke steering wheel (with tilt adjustment) with the ‘Tata’ logo in the centre.

The 2026 Tata Tiago gets chrome-finished inside door handles right from the base variant. What’s on offer from the Pure Plus variant, however, is a vanity mirror for the co-driver side sunshade. If you move a variant above, you can also have a front centre armrest and a rear parcel tray (petrol version only) with the facelifted Tiago. There are fixed headrests for the front and rear outward passengers across all variants but a rear centre armrest is missing altogether.

Features And Safety

The 2026 Tata Tiago’s Pure Plus variant comes with manual climate control (Pure Plus A gets automatic climate control with rear AC vents), push-button start/stop, a height-adjustable driver seat, all four power windows, and even cruise control. Tata also offers it with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 4-speaker music system, and steering-mounted audio controls.

The Pure Plus’s safety suite comprises six airbags, ABS with EBD, cornering stability control, electronic stability programme (ESP), a reverse parking camera, traction control, hill-hold control, and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Engine And Gearbox Options

Tata offers the Pure Plus and Pure Plus A variants with all engine and gearbox combinations that are available with the updated hatchback. The technical specifications of the powertrain options are given below:

Specification 1.2-litre Naturally Aspirated (N/A) Petrol 1.2-litre N/A Petrol with CNG Power 86 PS 73.4 PS (in CNG mode) Torque 113 Nm 95 Nm (in CNG mode) Transmission 5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT* 5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT* Claimed Fuel Efficiency 19.01 kmpl 19.01 kmpl, 28.06 km/kg

*AMT - automated manual transmission

We have already covered the complete variant-wise powertrain options on offer with the new Tata Tiago to help you pick the variant of your preference.

Price And Competition

The 2026 Tata Tiago’s Pure Plus variants are priced between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 7.55 lakh. Other variants are priced in the range of Rs 4.70 lakh to Rs 8.55 lakh.

Tata’s updated hatchback takes on the Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Wagon R as well as the Citroen C3.

All prices introductory ex-showroom New Delhi