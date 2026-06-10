Tata Tiago EV Facelift On-road Pricing Explained

Tata recently launched the facelifted Tiago EV, and the hatchback has now become even more desirable and also more accessible than before. With a well-rounded package and competitive pricing, it is an option that no buyer can really ignore. However, if you are looking to purchase a new Tiago EV, you should be fully aware of its on-road pricing in your city. To make it easier for you, here is a detailed breakdown of what it costs in the top 5 cities across India:

How Is The On-Road Price Calculated?

When you go to purchase a car, the ex-showroom price quoted is in fact just the base price of the car. Additionally, there are some more charges to be paid before you can actually drive home your vehicle, such as:

Insurance Premium

Road Tax (varies depending on state of registration)

Registration Fees

FASTag charges

TCS (Tax Collected at Source) for cars with an ex-showroom price above Rs 10 lakh

Accessories (optional)

Extended warranty (optional)

Note: All variants of the Tata Tiago EV are priced below Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) and thus don’t include TCS at 1%.

Tata Tiago EV Facelift On-road Price Delhi

Charges Tiago EV Smart 19 Tiago EV Creative+ 24 Ex-showroom Rs 6.99 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh Insurance Rs 38,565 Rs 42,536 Registration and FASTag Rs 5,500 Rs 5,500 On-road price Rs 7,43,065 Rs 10,47,036

In the national capital, the Tiago EV will cost you between Rs 7.43 lakh and Rs 10.47 lakh on-road.

Variant-wise on-road prices of the Tiago EV can be found here.

Tata Tiago EV Facelift On-road Price Mumbai

Charges Tiago EV Smart 19 Tiago EV Creative+ 24 Ex-showroom Rs 6.99 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh Insurance (Zero depreciation) Rs 50,184 Rs 60,674 Road Tax and registration Rs 3,420 Rs 3,420 FASTag Rs 600 Rs 600 On-road price Rs 7,53,204 10,63,694

On-road prices for the electric hatchback in Mumbai range from Rs 7.53 lakh to Rs 10.64 lakh. The variant-wise on-road calculator can be found here.

Tata Tiago EV Facelift On-road Price Chennai

Charges Tiago EV Smart 19 Tiago EV Creative+ 24 Ex-showroom Rs 6.99 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh Insurance Rs 34,536 Rs 42,943 Road Tax and registration Rs 2,000 Rs 2,000 On-road price Rs 7,35,536 Rs 10,43,943

In Chennai, prices range from Rs 7.36 lakh to Rs 10.44 lakh. Here’s a look at the variant-wise on-road prices in Chennai.

Tata Tiago EV Facelift On-road Price Bengaluru

Charges Tiago EV Smart 19 Tiago EV Creative+ 24 Ex-showroom Rs 6.99 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh Insurance Rs 36,550 Rs 47,581 Road Tax and registration Rs 42,457 Rs 59,107 FASTag Rs 600 Rs 600 On-road price Rs 7,78,000 Rs 11,06,000

Prices in Bangalore range from Rs 7.78 lakh to Rs 11.06 lakh. Here’s a look at the variant-wise pricing.

Tata Tiago EV Facelift On-road Price Kolkata

Charges Tiago EV Smart 19 Tiago EV Creative+ 24 Ex-showroom Rs 6.99 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh Insurance Rs 35,940 Rs 45,085 Road Tax and registration Rs 25,500 Rs 25,500 FASTag Rs 850 Rs 850 On-road price Rs 7,61,290 Rs 10,70,435

The Tiago EV prices range from Rs 7.61 lakh to Rs 10.7 lakh in Kolkata. Here’s the variant-wise on-road pricing.

Tata Tiago EV Facelift Overview

The Tiago EV facelift comes in three variants: Smart, Pure Plus and Creative Plus, with two battery pack options on offer. The hatchback’s strengths are its accessible pricing, practical city-friendly dimensions, feature-rich cabin, and smooth electric driving experience.

The Tiago EV facelift comes with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car technology, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, a digital driver’s display, cruise control, auto-folding ORVMs, a cooled glovebox, dual wireless phone chargers, push-button start/stop and front and rear Type-C charging ports.

In terms of safety, you get 6 airbags, ESC (electronic stability control), a segment-first 360-degree camera with blind view monitor, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold assist, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchorages and rear parking sensors.

Here’s a look at the powertrain specifications of the Tiago EV:

Battery specifications 19.2 kWh 24 kWh Power 61 PS 75 PS Torque 110 Nm 114 Nm Range (MIDC Part 1+2) 226 km 285 km Charging Speed (10-80% DC Charger) 35 minutes 35 minutes

Tiago EV Price And Rivals

The Tiago EV is priced from Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes with the MG Comet EV and Citroen eC3.