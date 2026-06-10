Tata Tiago EV Facelift On-road Pricing Explained
The Tiago EV is one of the most affordable and value-for-money EVs that you can buy today
Published On Jun 10, 2026 12:03 PM By Yashein
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Tata recently launched the facelifted Tiago EV, and the hatchback has now become even more desirable and also more accessible than before. With a well-rounded package and competitive pricing, it is an option that no buyer can really ignore. However, if you are looking to purchase a new Tiago EV, you should be fully aware of its on-road pricing in your city. To make it easier for you, here is a detailed breakdown of what it costs in the top 5 cities across India:
How Is The On-Road Price Calculated?
When you go to purchase a car, the ex-showroom price quoted is in fact just the base price of the car. Additionally, there are some more charges to be paid before you can actually drive home your vehicle, such as:
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Insurance Premium
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Road Tax (varies depending on state of registration)
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Registration Fees
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FASTag charges
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TCS (Tax Collected at Source) for cars with an ex-showroom price above Rs 10 lakh
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Accessories (optional)
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Extended warranty (optional)
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Note:
All variants of the Tata Tiago EV are priced below Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) and thus don’t include TCS at 1%.
Tata Tiago EV Facelift On-road Price Delhi
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Charges
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Tiago EV Smart 19
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Tiago EV Creative+ 24
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Ex-showroom
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Rs 6.99 lakh
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Rs 9.99 lakh
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Insurance
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Rs 38,565
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Rs 42,536
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Registration and FASTag
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Rs 5,500
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Rs 5,500
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On-road price
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Rs 7,43,065
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Rs 10,47,036
In the national capital, the Tiago EV will cost you between Rs 7.43 lakh and Rs 10.47 lakh on-road.
Variant-wise on-road prices of the Tiago EV can be found here.
Tata Tiago EV Facelift On-road Price Mumbai
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Charges
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Tiago EV Smart 19
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Tiago EV Creative+ 24
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Ex-showroom
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Rs 6.99 lakh
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Rs 9.99 lakh
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Insurance (Zero depreciation)
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Rs 50,184
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Rs 60,674
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Road Tax and registration
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Rs 3,420
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Rs 3,420
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FASTag
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Rs 600
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Rs 600
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On-road price
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Rs 7,53,204
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10,63,694
On-road prices for the electric hatchback in Mumbai range from Rs 7.53 lakh to Rs 10.64 lakh. The variant-wise on-road calculator can be found here.
Tata Tiago EV Facelift On-road Price Chennai
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Charges
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Tiago EV Smart 19
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Tiago EV Creative+ 24
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Ex-showroom
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Rs 6.99 lakh
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Rs 9.99 lakh
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Insurance
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Rs 34,536
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Rs 42,943
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Road Tax and registration
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Rs 2,000
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Rs 2,000
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On-road price
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Rs 7,35,536
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Rs 10,43,943
In Chennai, prices range from Rs 7.36 lakh to Rs 10.44 lakh. Here’s a look at the variant-wise on-road prices in Chennai.
Tata Tiago EV Facelift On-road Price Bengaluru
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Charges
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Tiago EV Smart 19
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Tiago EV Creative+ 24
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Ex-showroom
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Rs 6.99 lakh
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Rs 9.99 lakh
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Insurance
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Rs 36,550
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Rs 47,581
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Road Tax and registration
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Rs 42,457
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Rs 59,107
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FASTag
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Rs 600
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Rs 600
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On-road price
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Rs 7,78,000
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Rs 11,06,000
Prices in Bangalore range from Rs 7.78 lakh to Rs 11.06 lakh. Here’s a look at the variant-wise pricing.
Tata Tiago EV Facelift On-road Price Kolkata
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Charges
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Tiago EV Smart 19
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Tiago EV Creative+ 24
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Ex-showroom
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Rs 6.99 lakh
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Rs 9.99 lakh
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Insurance
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Rs 35,940
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Rs 45,085
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Road Tax and registration
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Rs 25,500
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Rs 25,500
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FASTag
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Rs 850
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Rs 850
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On-road price
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Rs 7,61,290
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Rs 10,70,435
The Tiago EV prices range from Rs 7.61 lakh to Rs 10.7 lakh in Kolkata. Here’s the variant-wise on-road pricing.
Tata Tiago EV Facelift Overview
The Tiago EV facelift comes in three variants: Smart, Pure Plus and Creative Plus, with two battery pack options on offer. The hatchback’s strengths are its accessible pricing, practical city-friendly dimensions, feature-rich cabin, and smooth electric driving experience.
The Tiago EV facelift comes with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car technology, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, a digital driver’s display, cruise control, auto-folding ORVMs, a cooled glovebox, dual wireless phone chargers, push-button start/stop and front and rear Type-C charging ports.
In terms of safety, you get 6 airbags, ESC (electronic stability control), a segment-first 360-degree camera with blind view monitor, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold assist, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchorages and rear parking sensors.
Here’s a look at the powertrain specifications of the Tiago EV:
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Battery specifications
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19.2 kWh
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24 kWh
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Power
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61 PS
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75 PS
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Torque
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110 Nm
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114 Nm
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Range (MIDC Part 1+2)
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226 km
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285 km
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Charging Speed (10-80% DC Charger)
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35 minutes
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35 minutes
Tiago EV Price And Rivals
The Tiago EV is priced from Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes with the MG Comet EV and Citroen eC3.