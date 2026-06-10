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    Tata Tiago EV Facelift On-road Pricing Explained

    The Tiago EV is one of the most affordable and value-for-money EVs that you can buy today 

    Published On Jun 10, 2026 12:03 PM By Yashein

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    Tiago EV

    Tata recently launched the facelifted Tiago EV, and the hatchback has now become even more desirable and also more accessible than before. With a well-rounded package and competitive pricing, it is an option that no buyer can really ignore. However, if you are looking to purchase a new Tiago EV, you should be fully aware of its on-road pricing in your city. To make it easier for you, here is a detailed breakdown of what it costs in the top 5 cities across India: 

    How Is The On-Road Price Calculated? 

    When you go to purchase a car, the ex-showroom price quoted is in fact just the base price of the car. Additionally, there are some more charges to be paid before you can actually drive home your vehicle, such as:

    • Insurance Premium

    • Road Tax (varies depending on state of registration)

    • Registration Fees

    • FASTag charges

    • TCS (Tax Collected at Source) for cars with an ex-showroom price above Rs 10 lakh

    • Accessories (optional)

    • Extended warranty (optional)

    Note:

    All variants of the Tata Tiago EV are priced below Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) and thus don’t include TCS at 1%.

    Tata Tiago EV Facelift On-road Price Delhi 

    Charges 

    Tiago EV Smart 19 

    Tiago EV Creative+ 24

    Ex-showroom 

    Rs 6.99 lakh 

    Rs 9.99 lakh 

    Insurance 

    Rs 38,565

    Rs 42,536

    Registration and FASTag

    Rs 5,500

    Rs 5,500

    On-road price

    Rs 7,43,065

    Rs 10,47,036

    In the national capital, the Tiago EV will cost you between Rs 7.43 lakh and Rs 10.47 lakh on-road.

    Variant-wise on-road prices of the Tiago EV can be found here

    Tata Tiago EV Facelift On-road Price Mumbai 

    Charges 

    Tiago EV Smart 19 

    Tiago EV Creative+ 24

    Ex-showroom 

    Rs 6.99 lakh 

    Rs 9.99 lakh 

    Insurance (Zero depreciation)

    Rs 50,184

    Rs 60,674

    Road Tax and registration 

    Rs 3,420

    Rs 3,420

    FASTag 

    Rs 600

    Rs 600

    On-road price

    Rs 7,53,204

    10,63,694

    On-road prices for the electric hatchback in Mumbai range from Rs 7.53 lakh to Rs 10.64 lakh. The variant-wise on-road calculator can be found here. 

    Tata Tiago EV Facelift On-road Price Chennai 

    Charges 

    Tiago EV Smart 19 

    Tiago EV Creative+ 24

    Ex-showroom 

    Rs 6.99 lakh 

    Rs 9.99 lakh 

    Insurance 

    Rs 34,536

    Rs 42,943

    Road Tax and registration 

    Rs 2,000

    Rs 2,000

    On-road price

    Rs 7,35,536

    Rs 10,43,943

    In Chennai, prices range from Rs 7.36 lakh to Rs 10.44 lakh. Here’s a look at the variant-wise on-road prices in Chennai. 

    Tata Tiago EV Facelift On-road Price Bengaluru 

    Charges 

    Tiago EV Smart 19 

    Tiago EV Creative+ 24

    Ex-showroom 

    Rs 6.99 lakh 

    Rs 9.99 lakh 

    Insurance 

    Rs 36,550

    Rs 47,581

    Road Tax and registration 

    Rs 42,457

    Rs 59,107

    FASTag 

    Rs 600

    Rs 600

    On-road price

    Rs 7,78,000

    Rs 11,06,000

    Prices in Bangalore range from Rs 7.78 lakh to Rs 11.06 lakh. Here’s a look at the variant-wise pricing. 

    Tata Tiago EV Facelift On-road Price Kolkata

    Charges 

    Tiago EV Smart 19 

    Tiago EV Creative+ 24

    Ex-showroom 

    Rs 6.99 lakh 

    Rs 9.99 lakh 

    Insurance 

    Rs 35,940

    Rs 45,085

    Road Tax and registration 

    Rs 25,500

    Rs 25,500

    FASTag 

    Rs 850

    Rs 850

    On-road price

    Rs 7,61,290

    Rs 10,70,435

    The Tiago EV prices range from Rs 7.61 lakh to Rs 10.7 lakh in Kolkata. Here’s the variant-wise on-road pricing

    Tata Tiago EV Facelift Overview

    The Tiago EV facelift comes in three variants: Smart, Pure Plus and Creative Plus, with two battery pack options on offer. The hatchback’s strengths are its accessible pricing, practical city-friendly dimensions, feature-rich cabin, and smooth electric driving experience.

    Tata Tiago EV Front Left Three Quarter

    The Tiago EV facelift comes with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car technology, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, a digital driver’s display, cruise control, auto-folding ORVMs, a cooled glovebox, dual wireless phone chargers, push-button start/stop and front and rear Type-C charging ports.

    Tata Tiago EV Interior

    In terms of safety, you get 6 airbags, ESC (electronic stability control), a segment-first 360-degree camera with blind view monitor, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold assist, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchorages and rear parking sensors.

    Tata Tiago EV Rear Left Three Quarter

    Here’s a look at the powertrain specifications of the Tiago EV: 

    Battery specifications 

    19.2 kWh

    24 kWh

    Power 

    61 PS

    75 PS 

    Torque

    110 Nm

    114 Nm

    Range (MIDC Part 1+2)

    226 km

    285 km

    Charging Speed (10-80% DC Charger)

    35 minutes

    35 minutes

    Tiago EV Price And Rivals

    The Tiago EV is priced from Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes with the MG Comet EV and Citroen eC3. 

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