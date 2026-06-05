New Tata Tiago EV vs Tata Punch EV Specifications Compared: Which Tata EV Makes More Sense?

We recently got the updated Tata Tiago EV which was the first-ever major refresh for the electric hatchback following its launch back in 2022. The Tiago EV not only gets a design change inside and out, but also comes with new features and a revised variant lineup. Given its slight price overlap at the top-end, the Tiago EV also serves as an alternative to the Tata Punch EV, which is a bigger and better equipped offering than Tata’s compact electric hatchback. In this story, let’s check out how the new Tiago EV stacks up against its own sibling, the Punch EV:

Prices

Model 2026 Tata Tiago EV Tata Punch EV Ex-showroom New Delhi price Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh (introductory) Rs 9.69 lakh to Rs 12.59 lakh

The facelifted Tiago EV, being the smaller and relatively less equipped offering of the two, is the more affordable Tata EV in this comparison.

Its top-spec variant is priced slightly higher than the entry-level variant of the Tata Punch EV.

Both EVs can also be had with a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) subscription, which further drops down the starting price of the two EVs. The 2026 Tiago EV with BaaS subscription starts at Rs 4.69 lakh, whereas the Punch EV starts at Rs 6.49 lakh.

Dimensions

Dimensions 2026 Tata Tiago EV Tata Punch EV Difference Length 3,825 mm 3,880 mm (- 55 mm) Width 1,684 mm 1,742 mm (-58 mm) Height 1,562 mm 1,622 mm (- 60 mm) Wheelbase 2,400 mm 2,445 mm (- 45 mm) Boot Space 240 litres 366 litres (- 126 litres)

Noticeable in the above table, the facelifted Tiago EV is smaller in every dimension when compared to the Punch EV, with the maximum difference being in terms of height.

The Punch EV is, therefore, a slightly more spacious offering between the two for taller and larger-frame passengers.

Even when the boot space is considered, it’s the Punch EV that wins by a big margin of over 100 litres, thereby resulting in some extra luggage carrying capacity for those weekend trips.

Colour Options

2026 Tata Tiago EV Tata Punch EV Sobo Surge Fearless Yellow Dehradun Dew Bengal Rouge Pangong Pulse Caramel Pure Grey Empowered Oxide Prestine White Supernova Copper Daytona Grey Pure Grey – Prestine White

While the new Tiago EV comes in only six monotone paint choices, the Punch EV gets a total of seven options.

All the above mentioned paint options of the both the Tiago EV and Punch EV are available with the choice of a black roof, although it is reserved for their higher-spec variants.

We have already covered the variant-wise colour availability of both the new Tiago EV and Punch EV to help you pick them in your preferred shade.

Features

Feature 2026 Tata Tiago EV Tata Punch EV Headlights ✅(Auto-LED headlights with follow-me-home and lead-me-to-car functions) ✅ (Auto-LED projector units with follow-me-home as well as welcome and goodbye functions) LED DRLs ✅ ✅ Front fog lamps ❌ ✅ (LEDs with cornering function) Roof rails ❌ ✅ ORVM-mounted turn indicators ✅ ✅ (dynamic) Door handles with chrome garnish ✅ ❌ Wheels ✅(aerodynamically designed 14-inch wheels with stylised covers) ✅ (aerodynamically designed 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels) LED tail lights ✅ ✅ Shark fin antenna ✅ ✅ Upholstery Fabric Leatherette Steering wheel 2-spoke unit 2-spoke leather-wrapped unit (with tilt adjustment) Fabric finish on the dashboard ✅ ❌ Centre console with cupholders ✅ ✅ Adjustable headrests for all seats ❌ ✅ All four power windows ✅ ✅ Glovebox illumination ❌ ✅ Glovebox cooling ✅ ✅ Front centre armrest with storage ✅ ✅ Rear centre armrest with cupholders ❌ ✅ USB charging ports Two Type-C 65 W ports Type-A and Type-C charging ports (front) and 15 W Type-C port at the rear Driver’s display Digitised unit ✅ (all-digital 10.25-inches cluster) Ventilated front seats ❌ ✅ Climate control ✅(Auto) ✅ (Auto) Rear AC vents ✅ ❌ Wireless smartphone charger ✅ ✅ Paddle shifters ❌ ✅ Push-button start/stop ✅ ✅ Air purifier ❌ ✅ Cruise control ✅ ✅ Sunroof ❌ ✅ (single-pane openable) Height-adjustable driver seat ✅(with 6-way adjustment) ✅ Electrically adjustable ORVMs ✅(with electrically foldable and auto-fold functions as well) ✅ (with electrically foldable and auto-fold functions as well) Infotainment system 10.25-inch touchscreen 10.25-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto ✅ ✅ No. of speakers 4 4 Connected car tech ✅ ✅ Steering-mounted audio and calling controls ✅ ✅ Alexa connectivity ❌ ✅ Airbags 6 6 Electronic stability control (ESC) ✅ ✅ 3-point seatbelts for all occupants ✅ ✅ ISOFIX child seat anchorages ✅ ✅ Hill-hold assist ✅ ✅ Hill descent control ❌ ✅ 360-degree camera ✅ ✅ Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) ✅ ✅ Rear parking sensors ✅ ✅ Electronic parking brake ❌ ✅ All four disc brakes ❌ ✅ IRVM ✅ ✅ (Auto-dimming) Rear wiper with washer and defogger ✅ ✅ Rain-sensing wipers ✅ ✅

Although the pricing and positioning of both the Tata EVs is different, the updated Tiago EV and Punch EV share quite a few similar features. These include all-LED lighting, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, six airbags, and even a 360-degree camera.

That said, the Punch EV – being the more premium of the two – naturally gets some unique touches in the form of ventilated front seats, a single-pane sunroof, paddle shifters, an electronic parking brake, and all-wheel disc brakes.

However, the new Tiago EV also comes with a couple of exclusive amenities in the form of rear AC vents and a 6-way adjustable driver seat.

We have already detailed the variant-wise features distribution of both the facelifted Tiago EV and Punch EV to help you make an informed purchase decision.

Electric Powertrain

Specification 2026 Tata Tiago EV Tata Punch EV Battery Pack 19.2 kWh 24 kWh 30 kWh 40 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 1 1 1 Power 61 PS 75 PS 88 PS 129 PS Torque 110 Nm 114 Nm 154 Nm 154 Nm Claimed range(MIDC part I+II) 226 km 285 km 365 km-375 km 468 km

Both the EVs come with a single electric motor as well as the choice of two battery packs.

However, it’s the Punch EV that has the larger battery packs on offer, along with a more powerful electric motor in both the setups. These combined, help it have a claimed range of over 350 km in both the versions.

The recently updated Tiago EV, on the other hand, gets smaller capacity battery packs and the electric motor also produces less outputs in both the versions. That said, it still manages to have a claimed range of over 200 km in both the powertrain setups.

We have also covered the variant-wise powertrain options available with both the 2026 Tata Tiago EV and Punch EV to ease your buying worries.

Charging Options

Specification 2026 Tata Tiago EV Tata Punch EV 3.3 kW AC charger and 15A plug point 19.2 kWh - 10 to 100 percent in 6.9 hours (15A plug point) 24 kWh - 10 to 100 percent in 8.7 hours (15A plug point) 30 kWh - 10 to 100 percent in 11.9 hours (15A plug point) 40 kWh - 10 to 100 percent in 14.8 hours (15A plug point) 7.2 kW AC fast charger 19.2 kWh - 10 to 100 percent in 2.6 hours 24 kWh - 10 to 100 percent in 3.5 hours 30 kWh - 10 to 100 percent in 4.5 hours 40 kWh - 10 to 100 percent in 5.3 hours DC fast charger 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh - 10 to 80 percent in 35 mins (using 30 kW unit) 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh - 20 to 80 percent in 30 mins (using DC fast charger) 30 kWh and 40 kWh - 10 to 80 percent in 30 mins (using 65 kW unit) 30 kWh and 40 kWh - 20 to 80 percent in 26 mins (using 65 kW unit)

Tata offers a variety of charging options for both of its EVs here. Both the new Tiago EV and Punch EV can be charged using a 3.3 kW AC charger, a 15A plug point, a 7.2 kW AC fast charger and even a DC fast charger.

When the charging times are compared, it’s the 2026 Tiago EV that takes relatively less time to juice up its battery packs, naturally due to their smaller capacities.

However, the charging speed is quite close when the DC fast charger times are considered.

CarDekho Says…

The Tata Tiago EV is the perfect car for people looking to pick a compact electric offering to commute majorly within city limits. Its latest update brings with it a more stylish appearance, a richer cabin experience and an extended features list. Couple that with the option to pick between two electric powertrains and the deal just becomes much sweeter for the buyer.

On the other hand, the Punch EV was also updated in early 2026, and is a much bigger offering between the two. Go for it if you want a slightly more spacious interior, a bucketload of features, and higher claimed range figures, to take it on those frequent intercity journeys.