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    New Tata Tiago EV vs Tata Punch EV Specifications Compared: Which Tata EV Makes More Sense?

    The Tiago EV was updated recently with new looks and features but is that enough to help it take on the Punch EV from two segments above? We find out

    Published On Jun 05, 2026 01:03 PM By Rohit

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    Tiago EV vs Punch EV

    We recently got the updated Tata Tiago EV which was the first-ever major refresh for the electric hatchback following its launch back in 2022. The Tiago EV not only gets a design change inside and out, but also comes with new features and a revised variant lineup. Given its slight price overlap at the top-end, the Tiago EV also serves as an alternative to the Tata Punch EV, which is a bigger and better equipped offering than Tata’s compact electric hatchback. In this story, let’s check out how the new Tiago EV stacks up against its own sibling, the Punch EV:

    Prices

    Model

    2026 Tata Tiago EV

    Tata Punch EV

    Ex-showroom New Delhi price

    Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh (introductory)

    Rs 9.69 lakh to Rs 12.59 lakh
    • The facelifted Tiago EV, being the smaller and relatively less equipped offering of the two, is the more affordable Tata EV in this comparison.

    • Its top-spec variant is priced slightly higher than the entry-level variant of the Tata Punch EV.

    • Both EVs can also be had with a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) subscription, which further drops down the starting price of the two EVs. The 2026 Tiago EV with BaaS subscription starts at Rs 4.69 lakh, whereas the Punch EV starts at Rs 6.49 lakh.

    Dimensions

    Dimensions

    2026 Tata Tiago EV

    Tata Punch EV

    Difference

    Length

    3,825 mm

    3,880 mm

    (- 55 mm)

    Width

    1,684 mm

    1,742 mm

    (-58 mm)

    Height

    1,562 mm

    1,622 mm

    (- 60 mm)

    Wheelbase

    2,400 mm

    2,445 mm

    (- 45 mm)

    Boot Space

    240 litres

    366 litres

    (- 126 litres)
    • Noticeable in the above table, the facelifted Tiago EV is smaller in every dimension when compared to the Punch EV, with the maximum difference being in terms of height.

    Tiago EV vs Punch EV
    Punch EV

    • The Punch EV is, therefore, a slightly more spacious offering between the two for taller and larger-frame passengers.

    • Even when the boot space is considered, it’s the Punch EV that wins by a big margin of over 100 litres, thereby resulting in some extra luggage carrying capacity for those weekend trips.

    Colour Options

    2026 Tata Tiago EV

    Tata Punch EV

    Sobo Surge

    Fearless Yellow

    Dehradun Dew

    Bengal Rouge

    Pangong Pulse

    Caramel

    Pure Grey

    Empowered Oxide

    Prestine White

    Supernova Copper

    Daytona Grey

    Pure Grey

    Prestine White
    • While the new Tiago EV comes in only six monotone paint choices, the Punch EV gets a total of seven options.

    Tiago EV vs Punch EV

    • All the above mentioned paint options of the both the Tiago EV and Punch EV are available with the choice of a black roof, although it is reserved for their higher-spec variants.

    Tiago EV vs Punch EV

    • We have already covered the variant-wise colour availability of both the new Tiago EV and Punch EV to help you pick them in your preferred shade.

    Features

    Feature

    2026 Tata Tiago EV

    Tata Punch EV

    Headlights

    ✅(Auto-LED headlights with follow-me-home and lead-me-to-car functions)

    ✅ (Auto-LED projector units with follow-me-home as well as welcome and goodbye functions)

    LED DRLs

    Front fog lamps

    ✅ (LEDs with cornering function)

    Roof rails

    ORVM-mounted turn indicators

    ✅ (dynamic)

    Door handles with chrome garnish

    Wheels

    ✅(aerodynamically designed 14-inch wheels with stylised covers)

    ✅ (aerodynamically designed 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels)

    LED tail lights

    Shark fin antenna

    Upholstery

    Fabric

    Leatherette

    Steering wheel

    2-spoke unit

    2-spoke leather-wrapped unit (with tilt adjustment)

    Fabric finish on the dashboard

    Centre console with cupholders

    Adjustable headrests for all seats

    All four power windows

    Glovebox illumination

    Glovebox cooling

    Front centre armrest with storage

    Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    USB charging ports

    Two Type-C 65 W ports

    Type-A and Type-C charging ports (front) and 15 W Type-C port at the rear

    Driver’s display

    Digitised unit

    ✅ (all-digital 10.25-inches cluster)

    Ventilated front seats

    Climate control

    ✅(Auto)

    ✅ (Auto)

    Rear AC vents

    Wireless smartphone charger

    Paddle shifters

    Push-button start/stop

    Air purifier

    Cruise control

    Sunroof

    ✅ (single-pane openable)

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    ✅(with 6-way adjustment)

    Electrically adjustable ORVMs

    ✅(with electrically foldable and auto-fold functions as well)

    ✅ (with electrically foldable and auto-fold functions as well)

    Infotainment system

    10.25-inch touchscreen

    10.25-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    No. of speakers

    4

    4

    Connected car tech

    Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

    Alexa connectivity

    Airbags

    6

    6

    Electronic stability control (ESC)

    3-point seatbelts for all occupants

    ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    Hill-hold assist

    Hill descent control

    360-degree camera

    Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    Rear parking sensors

    Electronic parking brake

    All four disc brakes

    IRVM

    ✅ (Auto-dimming)

    Rear wiper with washer and defogger

    Rain-sensing wipers

    • Although the pricing and positioning of both the Tata EVs is different, the updated Tiago EV and Punch EV share quite a few similar features. These include all-LED lighting, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, six airbags, and even a 360-degree camera.

    • That said, the Punch EV – being the more premium of the two – naturally gets some unique touches in the form of ventilated front seats, a single-pane sunroof, paddle shifters, an electronic parking brake, and all-wheel disc brakes.

    Tiago EV vs Punch EV
    Tiago EV vs Punch EV

    • However, the new Tiago EV also comes with a couple of exclusive amenities in the form of rear AC vents and a 6-way adjustable driver seat.

    • We have already detailed the variant-wise features distribution of both the facelifted Tiago EV and Punch EV to help you make an informed purchase decision.

    Electric Powertrain

    Specification

    2026 Tata Tiago EV

    Tata Punch EV

    Battery Pack

    19.2 kWh

    24 kWh

    30 kWh

    40 kWh

    No. of electric motor(s)

    1

    1

    1

    1

    Power

    61 PS

    75 PS

    88 PS

    129 PS

    Torque

    110 Nm

    114 Nm

    154 Nm

    154 Nm

    Claimed range(MIDC part I+II)

    226 km

    285 km

    365 km-375 km 

    468 km 
    • Both the EVs come with a single electric motor as well as the choice of two battery packs.

    • However, it’s the Punch EV that has the larger battery packs on offer, along with a more powerful electric motor in both the setups. These combined, help it have a claimed range of over 350 km in both the versions.

    Tiago EV
    Punch Ev

    • The recently updated Tiago EV, on the other hand, gets smaller capacity battery packs and the electric motor also produces less outputs in both the versions. That said, it still manages to have a claimed range of over 200 km in both the powertrain setups.

    • We have also covered the variant-wise powertrain options available with both the 2026 Tata Tiago EV and Punch EV to ease your buying worries.

    Charging Options

    Specification

    2026 Tata Tiago EV

    Tata Punch EV

    3.3 kW AC charger and 15A plug point

    19.2 kWh - 10 to 100 percent in 6.9 hours (15A plug point)

    24 kWh - 10 to 100 percent in 8.7 hours (15A plug point)

    30 kWh - 10 to 100 percent in 11.9 hours (15A plug point)

    40 kWh - 10 to 100 percent in 14.8 hours (15A plug point)

    7.2 kW AC fast charger

    19.2 kWh - 10 to 100 percent in 2.6 hours

    24 kWh - 10 to 100 percent in 3.5 hours

    30 kWh - 10 to 100 percent in 4.5 hours

    40 kWh - 10 to 100 percent in 5.3 hours

    DC fast charger

    19.2 kWh and 24 kWh - 10 to 80 percent in 35 mins (using 30 kW unit)

    19.2 kWh and 24 kWh - 20 to 80 percent in 30 mins (using DC fast charger)

    30 kWh and 40 kWh - 10 to 80 percent in 30 mins (using 65 kW unit)

    30 kWh and 40 kWh - 20 to 80 percent in 26 mins (using 65 kW unit)
    • Tata offers a variety of charging options for both of its EVs here. Both the new Tiago EV and Punch EV can be charged using a 3.3 kW AC charger, a 15A plug point, a 7.2 kW AC fast charger and even a DC fast charger.

    • When the charging times are compared, it’s the 2026 Tiago EV that takes relatively less time to juice up its battery packs, naturally due to their smaller capacities.

    • However, the charging speed is quite close when the DC fast charger times are considered.

    Tiago EV vs Punch EV
    Tiago EV vs Punch EV

    CarDekho Says…

    The Tata Tiago EV is the perfect car for people looking to pick a compact electric offering to commute majorly within city limits. Its latest update brings with it a more stylish appearance, a richer cabin experience and an extended features list. Couple that with the option to pick between two electric powertrains and the deal just becomes much sweeter for the buyer.

    On the other hand, the Punch EV was also updated in early 2026, and is a much bigger offering between the two. Go for it if you want a slightly more spacious interior, a bucketload of features, and higher claimed range figures, to take it on those frequent intercity journeys.

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