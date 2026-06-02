2026 Tata Tiago EV Facelift Booking Details: Booking Process, Website, And Delivery Timeline Explained

The facelifted Tata Tiago EV has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and it is being offered in 3 broad variants namely Smart, Pure Plus and Creative Plus. With this update, the Tiago has received a brand new design, a more minimalistic cabin, and new features, while the powertrain remains unchanged.

If you were planning to buy a small city commuter with an electric powertrain, then the Tiago EV’s package might just be what you need, and if this is what you’re planning to add to your garage, then here is its entire booking process and delivery timelines:

How To Book The Tata Tiago EV Facelift

You can book the Tiago EV facelift in two ways. You can either go on Tata’s official website to make the booking, or you can visit the nearest Tata dealership to put your name in the order books.

Booking Online

To book the Tiago EV facelift, you need to head to Tata EV’s website and click on the “Book Now” button.

Once you click on Book Now, you’ll be taken to the next page where you have to select your preferred battery pack and variant.

Here you can also choose the charger that you want with your Tiago EV.

On the bottom of this page, you can also choose the colour you want.

Once you have selected your choices, you can click on “Check Out”, and make a payment of Rs 11,000 (according to the dealer sources).

Make sure you have already signed up or logged-in before you start the process as your personal details like your name, phone number, and identification proof might be needed to make the booking.

Variants The Tiago EV is offered in three variants: Smart, Pure Plus and Creative Plus. If you want to know more about the variants, click here.

Booking At Dealership

You can also book the Tiago EV facelift at your nearest Tata dealership.

At the dealership, a sales representative will guide you through the process of booking the hatchback.

You’ll have to give them your personal details similar to what you’ll give on the website.

Then you’ll select your preferred variant, battery pack, and colour before paying the booking amount.

Delivery Timeline

The deliveries of the Tata Tiago EV facelift are expected to start in mid-June and based on the hatchback’s popularity, you can expect a waiting period of around 1 to 2 months.

2026 Tata Tiago EV Facelift Overview

The 2026 Tiago EV looks completely different from the outgoing version as Tata has decided to do a complete design overhaul. Up front, It now gets a completely closed-off grille, and the entire face, including the nose, is now finished in the same colour. The headlamps and DRLs have also been tweaked.

While the side profile remains more or less the same with an unchanged silhouette, the alloy wheels have been redesigned to look more modern. The rear end also gets a design update in the form of new and sleeker LED tail lamps and a connecting element in the middle. Here the bumper has also been tweaked and it now looks bigger and more muscular.

Inside, Tata has made the facelifted Tiago EV’s cabin more minimalistic than before, and the design appears to be following the footsteps of Tata’s SUV lineup. You now get a flat dashboard with fabric padding, a free floating touchscreen, and an evolved version of Tata’s two-spoke steering wheel.

In terms of features, you get a 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a semi-digital driver’s display, two wireless phone chargers, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, push button start stop, and cruise control.

Safety duties are taken care of by 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability program (ESP), hill hold control (HHC), rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), high beam alert, rain-sensing wipers and ISOFIX child seat anchors. It now also gets a 360-degree camera with a blind view monitor.

Powertrain

Battery Pack 19.2 kWh 24 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 1 Power 61 PS 75 PS Torque 110 Nm 114 Nm Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) 223 kms 293 kms

The facelifted Tiago EV comes with the same powertrain options as the outgoing version: a 19.2 kWh battery pack and a 24 kWh battery pack.

Rivals

The 2026 Tata Tiago continues to rival the MG Comet EV and the Citroen eC3. It is also a smaller and more affordable alternative to the Tata Punch EV.